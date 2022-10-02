Denver, CO

Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 million

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyyUr_0iIWbziV00
Denver Homeless Out Loud

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s Department of Housing Stability, created in 2019 to house people experiencing homelessness and prevent others from becoming homeless, proposes a quarter of a billion-dollar budget for 2023.

The City Council discussed how to spend the money during a budget hearing Sept. 27. Members asked several questions of Brita Fisher, director of the department, known as HOST.

Councilmember Stacie Gilmore told Fisher the city has many teams dedicated to homeless outreach, but they don’t seem to talk to one another. She would like to see computer software that allows 911 dispatchers to pull up information about what services are available or have been offered to people who encounter police.

She expressed dissatisfaction that sometimes the alternative police response program, STAR, ends up at the scene with police. It is up to 911 dispatchers to decide who to send out on calls. “I don’t want officers coming out with STAR vans,” Gilmore said. “I don’t want officers parked down the street from STAR vans.”

Fisher explained when homeless people access services data is entered into the Homeless Management Information System. But that information “cannot be shared with public safety and there are many good reasons for that.”

Councilmembers share concerns

Councilmember Kendra Black told Fisher there are several homeless encampments near where she works. She said she sees police interacting with them frequently, but not alternative police response teams like the Early Intervention Team. Fisher explained that police officers’ uniforms make them highly visible; case workers and mental health professionals often wear plain clothes. She assured Black the alternative response teams are hard at work.

HOST also wants to create a public health “hot spot” team. A group of public health professionals would locate areas in the city where there may be high overdose risks or Hepatitis C infections. They would then work to mitigate those risks.

Councilmember Debbie Ortega, who is running for mayor, wants to find a way to track how much money is spent on each homeless person. She said it makes sense to disburse some money for homeless services to neighboring jurisdictions. Ortega reasoned all the homeless people are coming to Denver because it has such great services.

Purchase of hotels planned

Part of HOST’s plan for 2023 is to purchase two hotels totaling 270 rooms with up to $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The hotels initially would serve as shelters but would eventually be converted to permanent housing with wraparound services, like Fusion Studios at 3737 Quebec, a former Quality Inn and Suites. Colorado Coalition for the Homeless owns Fusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BBvZ_0iIWbziV00
Fusion Studios, 3737 Quebec, is a former hotel converted into supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.David Heitz

Councilmember Amanda Sawyer asked if the Safe Outdoor Space program would be expanded in 2023 or 2024. She is not a fan of the program, which places people in fishing tents in legal campsites. A fire roared through one of the sites last month.

Fisher said the program would remain at the same level of funding as 2022. Four outdoor spaces currently are operating in the city.

RV buyback program raises eyebrows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMgib_0iIWbziV00
Frankie/Unsplash

A proposed “RV buyback” pilot program caught the attention of several council members. The city would lure people living out of their RVs into housing with rental assistance.

Fisher said all cities on the Front Range are battling problems with RVs parking and setting up camp. No clear solution has emerged, but many cities have looked to Oakland, Calif. For direction.

“Over the past few years, city officials have enacted or floated a range of policies recognizing the reality that a growing portion of the unhoused population is living in vehicles,” the Oaklandside reported in May. “Some of those policies create sites for RV dwellers to park permanently, some allow them to set up on private property, and others force them off the streets.”

Budget hearings allow the council to learn why city programs may be expanded. The council still can modify the budget, which came from the mayor’s office, before approving it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# RV buyback program# Denver homelessness# homelessness in Denver# Department of Housing Stabilit# HOST

Comments / 11

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8164 followers

More from David Heitz

Aurora, CO

Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment

Aurora soon may boast what a developer calls the west's only inland port -- an industrial center served by rail, air, and truck. The development, called Port Colorado, caught Mayor Mike Coffman’s attention this week at the Site Selector’s Conference hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The conference, at Empower Field, showcased development opportunities.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Homeless people the target of online hate

Man, the comments on my NewsBreak stories get more hateful every day. Lots of people detest those experiencing homelessness. One person always writes that homeless people should be made to lie in their own feces. I deleted that comment because it’s just gross. I deleted a lot of comments, in fact. I thought about listing a few for you, but then I thought, why would I give ink to such hatefulness?

Read full story
14 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora approves $65 million in ARPA grants

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council approved Monday $65 million in American Rescue Plan Act grants. The city received $65 million from the federal government but agreed to add to the budget to award more grants.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

El Salvadoran sister city wins initial approval in Aurora

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council agreed Monday during a study session to advance establishing a sister city in El Salvador. The council will vote formally next week on forging a relationship with Ilopango, El Salvador. Mayor Mike Coffman, who visited El Salvador last year on a city-sponsored trip with councilmembers Juan Marcano and Alison Coombs, said he firmly supports the alliance. “It makes perfect sense to me to move forward this,” the mayor said. Nobody objected to moving the item to the next council meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver jails will expand medication-assisted addiction treatment

(Denver, Colo.) Denver jails will expand their medication-assisted treatment program for inmates battling addiction. The City Council accepted a $1,054,387 grant from the Caring for Denver Foundation on Monday. The money will continue to pay for three case management positions as well as create two new positions at the jails to coordinate medication-assisted treatment.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Health may examine deceased children for child abuse

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver likely will contract next week with the Denver Health and Hospital Authority to investigate the deaths of children where authorities suspect child abuse.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works

Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.

Read full story
37 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora may partner with El Salvadoran city

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora may become sister cities with Ilopango, El Salvador. Aurora already is home to an El Salvadoran consulate, the city’s first foreign office. Aurora Sister Cities International and councilmember Juan Marcano will discuss the proposal at a study session Monday. The city already has active sister city partnerships with Seongnam, South Korea and Adama, Ethiopia. Aurora has non-active relationships with Jaco, Costa Rica, Zielona Gora, Poland and Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless

(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.

Read full story
26 comments
Denver, CO

STAR alternative to police response silences community voices

(Denver, Colo.) Community activists who helped create Denver’s STAR alternative police response program feel betrayed. They learned Monday the STAR Community Advisory Committee will no longer meet through at least the end of this year. The group previously has had skirmishes with city administrators involved in the STAR program.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Report expected soon on fire at Denver tent village for homeless people

A Denver Safe Outdoor Space.Colorado Village Collaborative. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Fire Department likely will release a report this week explaining what started a fire at a homeless tent village at 8th and Elati in the Denver Health parking lot.

Read full story
5 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora cracks down on gift card fraud, catalytic converter theft

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted Monday to classify gift cards as second-hand property. The item lies buried in legislation that also declared catalytic converters second-hand property. As of mid-July, 384 catalytic converters had been stolen in Aurora so far this year, according to Aurora police.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora sends shoplifters to jail

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council approved Monday a new law that requires people who shoplift $300 or more to serve at least a three-day jail sentence in the Aurora Detention Center.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel rooms

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council anted up another $1.6 million for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Monday to staff hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk of catching COVID.

Read full story
36 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Coffee a treat for Denver homeless people

There’s magic in cups of hot coffee. National Coffee Day is Thursday. I love coffee. I had my first cup as a tot. My mom always let me drink it with her and by the time I was 8 I was drinking coffee every day.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver alternative to police response needs more bandwidth, councilmember says

A STAR team takes a break between calls.City and County of Denver. Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds said Friday that the city’s alternative police response program, STAR, only is available for one half of 1 percent of those who need it.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Airport noise costs Denver millions

The Denver City Council will consider adding $400,000 to a contract Monday for monitoring noise at the airport. Denver must pay $33 million to Adams County for violating an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) regarding airport noise, KUSA 9 News reported in March. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson County judge’s ruling.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Distracted drivers, hazardous roads pack punch in Colorado

(Denver, Colo.) In recent weeks, the issue of bad drivers in Denver and Aurora has made headlines. But the truth is, the entire state has problem drivers. Several websites, many run by car insurance companies, list Colorado high on the list of bad drivers. Among them:

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver extends homeless hotel vouchers through March

(Denver, Colo.) The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee of the Denver City Council approved Wednesday a contract providing hotel rooms to people experiencing homelessness through March 31, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy