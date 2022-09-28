Denver, CO

Report expected soon on fire at Denver tent village for homeless people

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAp4N_0iBnT14E00
A Denver Safe Outdoor Space.Colorado Village Collaborative

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver Fire Department likely will release a report this week explaining what started a fire at a homeless tent village at 8th and Elati in the Denver Health parking lot.

The legal campsite, run by Colorado Village Collaborative, houses people experiencing homelessness in fishing tents. Residents get meals, restroom facilities, and wraparound services such as mental health care.

Fire ripped through the campsite Sept. 17, destroying several tents. No one was injured but several residents were displaced.

“It sounds like the report is expected to come out this week as far as identifying the cause of the fire at 8th and Elati,” Capt. John Chism said Monday in response to a reporter’s questions about the fire. “I cannot speak to what kind of changes this might influence with the SOS spaces.”

SOS stands for “Safe Outdoor Spaces” for which the city hosts four. Several dozen tents make up the sites, which rotate around the city four at a time. Chism said the fire department will continue to inspect the sites once or twice per month.

Uncertain whether fire will spark change

When asked whether the fire at the campsite will cause the Fire Department to ask the council to make changes to Safe Outdoor Spaces, Chism responded, “As for if the fire department is going to present any requests to council, we are currently in conversations with community leaders and members of council, however any official requests to council we are still in the research phase of what is needed from a fire prevention aspect.”

Safe Outdoor Spaces elicit different responses from different lawmakers. In a story last year, councilmember Kendra Black remarked, “I do acknowledge these (safe outdoor space) sites are better than living on the street, but I am not one of these people celebrating people living in tents.” Many other councilmembers have spoken in support of Safe Outdoor Spaces.

Councilmembers: Tents not housing

Black and City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer have said they don’t believe putting a person experiencing homelessness in a tent is akin to housing. They essentially are being moved from tents on the public right of way into a sanctioned tent community where no guests are allowed.

In a statement last month, Denver Health and Colorado Village Collaborative announced the site would be moving. “To date, the Native American-Inclusive SOS at Denver Health has served 95 people, including 53 Native Americans, providing well over 10,000 nights of safe, dignified shelter. At least 24 residents have moved into longer-term housing. Additionally, more than 300 meals for at least 45 people have been served at the site by 44 volunteers amounting to more than 200 volunteer hours.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Safe Outdoor Spaces# Colorado Village Collaborative# homeless encampments# homelessness in Denver

Comments / 5

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8138 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 million

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s Department of Housing Stability, created in 2019 to house people experiencing homelessness and prevent others from becoming homeless, proposes a quarter of a billion-dollar budget for 2023.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Health may examine corpses for child abuse

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver likely will contract next week with the Denver Health and Hospital Authority to investigate the deaths of children where authorities suspect child abuse.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works

Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.

Read full story
33 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora may partner with El Salvadoran city

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora may become sister cities with Ilopango, El Salvador. Aurora already is home to an El Salvadoran consulate, the city’s first foreign office. Aurora Sister Cities International and councilmember Juan Marcano will discuss the proposal at a study session Monday. The city already has active sister city partnerships with Seongnam, South Korea and Adama, Ethiopia. Aurora has non-active relationships with Jaco, Costa Rica, Zielona Gora, Poland and Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless

(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.

Read full story
25 comments
Denver, CO

STAR alternative to police response silences community voices

(Denver, Colo.) Community activists who helped create Denver’s STAR alternative police response program feel betrayed. They learned Monday the STAR Community Advisory Committee will no longer meet through at least the end of this year. The group previously has had skirmishes with city administrators involved in the STAR program.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora cracks down on gift card fraud, catalytic converter theft

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted Monday to classify gift cards as second-hand property. The item lies buried in legislation that also declared catalytic converters second-hand property. As of mid-July, 384 catalytic converters had been stolen in Aurora so far this year, according to Aurora police.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora sends shoplifters to jail

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council approved Monday a new law that requires people who shoplift $300 or more to serve at least a three-day jail sentence in the Aurora Detention Center.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel rooms

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council anted up another $1.6 million for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Monday to staff hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk of catching COVID.

Read full story
35 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Coffee soothes Denver homeless people

There’s magic in cups of hot coffee. National Coffee Day is Thursday. I love coffee. I had my first cup as a tot. My mom always let me drink it with her and by the time I was 8 I was drinking coffee every day.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver alternative to police response needs more bandwidth, councilmember says

A STAR team takes a break between calls.City and County of Denver. Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds said Friday that the city’s alternative police response program, STAR, only is available for one half of 1 percent of those who need it.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Airport noise costs Denver millions

The Denver City Council will consider adding $400,000 to a contract Monday for monitoring noise at the airport. Denver must pay $33 million to Adams County for violating an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) regarding airport noise, KUSA 9 News reported in March. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson County judge’s ruling.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Distracted drivers, hazardous roads pack punch in Colorado

(Denver, Colo.) In recent weeks, the issue of bad drivers in Denver and Aurora has made headlines. But the truth is, the entire state has problem drivers. Several websites, many run by car insurance companies, list Colorado high on the list of bad drivers. Among them:

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver extends homeless hotel vouchers through March

(Denver, Colo.) The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee of the Denver City Council approved Wednesday a contract providing hotel rooms to people experiencing homelessness through March 31, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora examines what laws cost

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora City Councilmember Alison Coombs found support Monday from her colleagues for the requirement of a fiscal note for proposed legislation. Members of Aurora’s Democratic minority have criticized their Republican colleagues in recent weeks for tough-on-crime legislation that locks more people up for theft. They say cost analysis should have been included.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City Council

A homeless encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.City of Aurora. (Denver, Colo.) A collection of officials from all over the Front Range visited Houston last week to learn how that city has housed so many formerly homeless people. The Aurora delegation included Mayor Mike Coffman, a Republican, and councilmembers Juan Marcano and Alison Coombs, Democrats.

Read full story
10 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers banning use of chemical restraints by medics

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council at a study session Monday advanced a plan to prohibit the use of chemical restraints by public safety personnel. Councilmembers Dustin Zvonek and Steve Sundberg voted against the idea, saying it opens the city up to liability. Staff will now put the council’s desires into the form of an ordinance, which the group must vote on twice to become law.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver attempts to make marijuana delivery easier

(Denver, Colo.) Denver tried to make marijuana delivery easier Monday when the City Council slashed fees for delivery licenses and made permanent social equity requirements. The council voted to reduce application and permit fees for stores that offer marijuana delivery, to $25 instead of $500 and $2,000 respectively.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Turo, like an Airbnb for cars, expands at Denver International Airport

(Denver, Colo.) They're like an Airbnb for cars. With Turo and Avail, regular people can rent out their automobiles to people who need a car to drive. Whether it’s for vacation or just getting errands done around town, Turo and Avail are apps that set the carless up with wheels.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy