Aurora, CO

Aurora cracks down on gift card fraud, catalytic converter theft

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zw13C_0iBgY2U700
Van Tay Media/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted Monday to classify gift cards as second-hand property.

The item lies buried in legislation that also declared catalytic converters second-hand property. As of mid-July, 384 catalytic converters had been stolen in Aurora so far this year, according to Aurora police.

By declaring gift cards and catalytic converters second-hand property, the city is requiring the sale and purchase of those items by second-hand stores to be logged into a system called Leads Online. “Leads Online is the most commonly used national reporting system for secondhand property available to law enforcement,” according to a memo from Licensing Manager Trevor Vaughn to council. “After the City and County of Denver introduced a recent ordinance to require reporting to Leads Online, Denver council members made statements encouraging other municipalities to do the same for a regional approach to the (catalytic converter) problem.”

State law also declares catalytic converters second-hand property, but it does not require reporting to Leads.

Gift cards sold for cash

Like catalytic converters, gift cards contain trackable numbers. Scammers try to get people to pay them with gift cards. Other people steal gift cards and sell them for half their value.

“Secondhand gift cards are often tied to retail theft and multiple kinds of fraud,” Vaugh reported to council. “Criminals take advantage of the secondhand market to convert the
gift cards to cash. Adding specific clarity to the definition will assist with enforcement.”

Scrap yard only buys from businesses

The city has one full-time scrap buying operation, according to Vaughn. “That operation has discontinued buying catalytic converters from end consumers and will only accept them from business operations,” Vaughn reported. “The city does have an auto shop that
purchases catalytic converters and ships them out of state. There is the potential other buyers will be discovered and the requirement to license and report can be enforced.”

Councilmembers Gardner and Marcano, who often have differing opinions, requested the ordinance be brought forward by city staff.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gift cards# catalytic converters# Aurora police# Aurora theft# Aurora fraud

Comments / 5

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8056 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless

(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

STAR following path of Denver Crime Prevention Commission

(Denver, Colo.) Community activists who helped create Denver’s STAR alternative police response program feel betrayed. They learned Monday the STAR Community Advisory Committee will no longer meet through at least the end of this year. The group previously has had skirmishes with city administrators involved in the STAR program.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Report expected soon on fire at Denver tent village for homeless people

A Denver Safe Outdoor Space.Colorado Village Collaborative. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Fire Department likely will release a report this week explaining what started a fire at a homeless tent village at 8th and Elati in the Denver Health parking lot.

Read full story
6 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora sends shoplifters to jail

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council approved Monday a new law that requires people who shoplift $300 or more to serve at least a three-day jail sentence in the Aurora Detention Center.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel rooms

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council anted up another $1.6 million for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Monday to staff hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk of catching COVID.

Read full story
35 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Coffee soothes Denver homeless people

There’s magic in cups of hot coffee. National Coffee Day is Thursday. I love coffee. I had my first cup as a tot. My mom always let me drink it with her and by the time I was 8 I was drinking coffee every day.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver alternative to police response needs more bandwidth, councilmember says

A STAR team takes a break between calls.City and County of Denver. Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds said Friday that the city’s alternative police response program, STAR, only is available for one half of 1 percent of those who need it.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Airport noise costs Denver millions

The Denver City Council will consider adding $400,000 to a contract Monday for monitoring noise at the airport. Denver must pay $33 million to Adams County for violating an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) regarding airport noise, KUSA 9 News reported in March. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson County judge’s ruling.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Distracted drivers, hazardous roads pack punch in Colorado

(Denver, Colo.) In recent weeks, the issue of bad drivers in Denver and Aurora has made headlines. But the truth is, the entire state has problem drivers. Several websites, many run by car insurance companies, list Colorado high on the list of bad drivers. Among them:

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver extends homeless hotel vouchers through March

(Denver, Colo.) The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee of the Denver City Council approved Wednesday a contract providing hotel rooms to people experiencing homelessness through March 31, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora examines what laws cost

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora City Councilmember Alison Coombs found support Monday from her colleagues for the requirement of a fiscal note for proposed legislation. Members of Aurora’s Democratic minority have criticized their Republican colleagues in recent weeks for tough-on-crime legislation that locks more people up for theft. They say cost analysis should have been included.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City Council

A homeless encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.City of Aurora. (Denver, Colo.) A collection of officials from all over the Front Range visited Houston last week to learn how that city has housed so many formerly homeless people. The Aurora delegation included Mayor Mike Coffman, a Republican, and councilmembers Juan Marcano and Alison Coombs, Democrats.

Read full story
10 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers banning use of chemical restraints by medics

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council at a study session Monday advanced a plan to prohibit the use of chemical restraints by public safety personnel. Councilmembers Dustin Zvonek and Steve Sundberg voted against the idea, saying it opens the city up to liability. Staff will now put the council’s desires into the form of an ordinance, which the group must vote on twice to become law.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver attempts to make marijuana delivery easier

(Denver, Colo.) Denver tried to make marijuana delivery easier Monday when the City Council slashed fees for delivery licenses and made permanent social equity requirements. The council voted to reduce application and permit fees for stores that offer marijuana delivery, to $25 instead of $500 and $2,000 respectively.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Turo, like an Airbnb for cars, expands at Denver International Airport

(Denver, Colo.) They're like an Airbnb for cars. With Turo and Avail, regular people can rent out their automobiles to people who need a car to drive. Whether it’s for vacation or just getting errands done around town, Turo and Avail are apps that set the carless up with wheels.

Read full story
Denver, CO

'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless services

(Denver, Colo.) Refugees from Venezuela have flooded the homeless families assistance program at Volunteers of America in Denver, according to Angel Hurtado. Hurtado works with youth and families at VOA. “Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar last week hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”

Read full story
110 comments
Denver, CO

Flammable freight trains pass downtown Denver venues, housing

Freight trains carrying hazardous materials snake past major Denver attractions.City and County of Denver via Zoom. (Denver, Colo.) Rail cars carrying flammable materials pass through Denver every day. Some of those rail lines pass by Ball Arena, Elitch Gardens and Mile-High Stadium. Many snake along tall residential buildings.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers moratorium on sedatives

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday a moratorium proposed by councilmembers Curtis Gardner and Danielle Jurinsky on using sedatives on agitated people. The proposed moratorium would be for three years, but a loophole allows the council to cancel it at any time. The moratorium presumably would affect Aurora Fire Rescue’s use of Droperidol. The moratorium would include any sedative not in use before 2022.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver homeless shelters better than they used to be

On Monday, the City Council will consider a contract to allow Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to provide health care in the 48th Avenue congregant homeless shelter. As someone homeless just a few years ago, I can tell you this is good news. I used to avoid Stout Street Clinic while homeless due to its location. I often did not feel safe going there. Having healthcare in the shelters is a positive step forward.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy