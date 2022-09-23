Airport noise costs Denver millions

Denver International Airport

The Denver City Council will consider adding $400,000 to a contract Monday for monitoring noise at the airport.

Denver must pay $33 million to Adams County for violating an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) regarding airport noise, KUSA 9 News reported in March. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson County judge’s ruling.

“This contract amendment will continue to provide the DEN Noise Abatement Office access to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. EnvironmentalVue and PublicVue aircraft noise monitoring software and provide NextGen radar data, as well as provide associated technical support and maintenance,” airport officials wrote in an executive summary to council. “DEN is required to maintain a functioning aircraft noise monitoring system per the terms of the 1988 Denver/Adams County Intergovernmental Agreement on a New Airport.”

People can monitor Denver International Airport traffic online. Denver International Airport

Once someone makes a complaint about airport noise, it becomes public record. Residents can file a noise complaint online using L3Harris Technologies tools.

The tools show flights arriving and taking off almost in real time. There is a five- to 10-minute delay for security purposes.

Contract not put out to bid

If approved, the contract will be extended for two years. The airport did not put the contract out to bid. “Continued legal uncertainty regarding the ongoing noise litigation and future IGA compliance necessitates the continuity of DEN's noise systems until those issues are resolved,” the summary continues. “These services will again be competitively procured when greater certainty exists.”

Noise contours expand

The City and County of Denver last month submitted a noise report to Adams County. The report uses contours to show far noise emanates from the aircraft. “The projections for 2026 indicate that the contours will expand very slightly in all directions as compared to 2021,” the City Attorney’s Office wrote in its letter to Adams County. “It should be noted that the final environmental impact statement projections were based on the airport operating at full capacity with 12 runways; therefore, the current contour of the Noise Overlay Zone should be maintained until full build-out of the airport.”