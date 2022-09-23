Aurora examines what laws cost

Aurora City Hall City of Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora City Councilmember Alison Coombs found support Monday from her colleagues for the requirement of a fiscal note for proposed legislation.

Members of Aurora’s Democratic minority have criticized their Republican colleagues in recent weeks for tough-on-crime legislation that locks more people up for theft. They say cost analysis should have been included.

What’s more, councilmember Danielle Jurinsky has said she wants to give Aurora taxpayers a rebate. “If you want to call me out, just call me out,” Jurinsky told Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, who supports Coombs’s proposed legislation. Jurinsky said the city has a budget surplus that would cover the tax rebate.

During their study session Monday, the council agreed to move Coombs’s idea to the full council for a vote next week.

Mayor will work with councilmember Coombs

Coffman said he would like to work with Coombs to make her bill even stronger. Coombs agreed. Coombs originally proposed a resolution, but Coffman wants to make it an ordinance to give it “more teeth.”

Coffman, who served many years in Congress, said most federal, state and even local governments require fiscal notes on proposed legislation. Under Coombs’s proposal, items that don’t include fiscal notes would be continued until the next meeting until they do.

Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said city staff can perform cost analysis on a case-by-case basis. Councilmember Dustin Zvonek said cost savings also should be considered.

“I think this is really not hard to do once you get the hang of it,” Coffman said. “This has to be done. Council cannot be making decisions without understanding the costs and ramifications of what they will be doing.”