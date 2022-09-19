Denver, CO

Denver attempts to make marijuana delivery easier

David Heitz

(Denver, Colo.) Denver tried to make marijuana delivery easier Monday when the City Council slashed fees for delivery licenses and made permanent social equity requirements.

The council voted to reduce application and permit fees for stores that offer marijuana delivery, to $25 instead of $500 and $2,000 respectively.

“During the first year of exclusivity for social equity applicants, the department has seen very few stores engage with social equity transporter businesses to conduct deliveries, making it difficult for social equity transporter businesses to succeed,” the Department of Excise and License wrote in a memo to City Council. “The department also received feedback that the fees for delivery permits and transporter licenses appear to be a significant barrier to new and existing businesses.”

Delivery applicants can demonstrate “social equity” by being the sibling or child of someone convicted of a marijuana arrest. But they also can demonstrate social equity by growing up in traditionally marginalized, poor neighborhoods or earning 50 percent or less of the state median income.

Delivery plan flops

The Denver law requires all deliverers to demonstrate social equity to get a license. And it requires dispensaries to work exclusively with those deliverers. The council made permanent a previous requirement that said marijuana companies must work with social equity deliverers at least through 2024.

The delivery plan flopped even after the marijuana industry claimed it would be the new normal. Only nine stores out of more than 200 cannabis dispensaries in Denver currently deliver. Only three make more than 250 deliveries per month. This for 14 social equity delivery companies, about half of which have gone out of business in the past year.

At a committee meeting last week, City Councilmember Kendra Black said marijuana delivery in Denver seems like a losing proposition regardless. With more than 200 dispensaries in town, Black said, she can walk to a dispensary from her home or business in 10 to 15 minutes. In Aurora, there are considerably fewer dispensaries. She noted there only are four delivery companies for food, including Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

Brighter days ahead

Michael Diaz Rivera, a social equity deliverer, said brighter days are ahead for marijuana deliverers. He said his company recently signed an agreement to deliver marijuana for the Native Roots dispensary chain. He applauded the changes made by the committee.

City policy analyst Abbey Borchers said the marijuana delivery community suspected dispensaries would wait out the mandate to use social equity deliverers, which would have sunset in 2024. One of the reasons they believe this is occurring is because there is no social equity requirement in Aurora. There, 75 percent (18) of the 24 marijuana dispensaries deliver, Borchers said. But most use their own employees.

Aurora does not require dispensaries to use social equity partners, but it does offer a social equity delivery program. Only one dispensary has partnered with a social equity deliverer in Aurora.

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

