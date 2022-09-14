Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans base

Mount Evans Evershot/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Indigenous people will walk, run, and ride horses from Sand Creek Massacre Historic Site to the base of Mount Evans.

The 250-mile trek will occur Oct. 1-9 and shine a spotlight on efforts to rename Mount Evans. Several indigenous groups want to call the summit Mount Blue Sky.

Naming the mountain after former Gov. John Evans is an insult to Native Americans. Evans oversaw the massacre of indigenous people at Sand Creek.

According to the National Park Service, the Sand Creek massacre occurred Nov. 29, 1864. “At around 6:30, the soldiers would open fire amongst the lodges of the innocent and unaware Arapaho and Cheyenne civilians,” according to the website for Sand Creek Historic Site. “Over the course of eight hours the American troops killed around 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho people composed mostly of women, children, and the elderly. During the afternoon and following day, the soldiers wandered over the field committing atrocities on the dead before departing the scene on December 1.”

‘A testament to brutality’

The website continues that since the “barbarism” of the event, “The Sand Creek Massacre maintains its status as one of the most emotionally charged and controversial events in American history, a tragedy reflective of its time and place. The Sand Creek Massacre lay in a whirlwind of events and issues exacerbated by the ongoing Civil War.

Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site National Park Service

“Critically, the Sand Creek Massacre stands as a testament to a brutality that should be learned from and never repeated, a lesson of what the rejection of conscience in the face of fear and hysteria can lead to, and the suffering that this betrayal has imparted on generations of Arapaho and Cheyenne people.”

Journey occurring Oct. 1-9

Members of the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho, Northern Arapaho, Northern Cheyenne, Colorado Ute, Lakota, and Diné Tribes will join Ancestral Healing Circle, Mestaa’ehehe Coalition, Tipi Raisers, NativesOutdoors, People of the Sacred Land and others.

Events will begin with an opening ceremony at noon Saturday, October 1 at Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site. Closing ceremonies will be Sunday, October 9 at Echo Lake Lodge. “This walk is in support of all the hard work many have done to move this proposal to rename Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky toward completion and healing the history concerning Gov. Evans' complicity in the Sand Creek Massacre in 1864,” the Mestaa’ehehe Coalition reported in an email sent September 13 to supporters.

Spearheaded by Mestaaehehe Coalition, the process of renaming the mountain includes several steps. Back in March at a public hearing most people supported the name change.

Evans descendant supports name change

"I am a descendant of Governor Evans, but I do not represent the entire Evans family," said Anne Hayden of Evergreen during the public hearing. Hayden has become friends with indigenous people and "understands how distressing it is to see Evans' name on that mountain." She said the name change would help Native Americans "heal old wounds."

The proposal still must go through the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board's three-meeting process, win approval from Gov. Jared Polis and a federal board on geographic names vote. “We are hoping the CGNAB will add Mount Evans to their agenda soon,” the Coalition said in an email last month.

Online petition for name change

The Wilderness Society has created an online petition for people wanting to express support for the name change to state officials.

“The events of the past cannot be undone, but we can honor the countless Cheyenne and Arapaho people whose families were impacted by Evans’ actions,” the petition reads. Mount Blue Sky is a fitting name to honor both tribes: the Cheyenne celebrate an annual renewal of life ceremony called Blue Sky, and the Arapaho are known as the Blue Sky People.”