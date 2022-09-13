Aurora, CO

Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCq1Z_0hsofLxO00
Jewell wetlandsVisit Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora.

Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.

Bradney has been tending to the wetlands for almost 40 years, she said. In 1993, she spearheaded a movement to save the wetlands from development.

“A large group of homeless people” now threatens the wetlands, she said.

Mayor Mike Coffman called the wetlands “truly extraordinary.” He said he walked the wetlands with Bradney and witnessed the encampment. He said it will be swept Wednesday.

Wetlands used as ‘personal toilet’

According to Bradney, the homeless people have begun to “use the wetlands as their personal toilet. I saw a man drop his pants two feet from the sidewalk and poop.”

Bradney said she videotaped the motorcyclists, angering one who she said got off his motorcycle and approached her. She said she pointed her pepper spray at him and tried to dial 911 but was shaking so much she could not operate her phone.

Bradney said she pretended to talk to a dispatcher on the phone and the man got back on his motorcycle and left. She said she met another woman who said she was harassed in the garden, too. The two of them exited together for their personal safety, Bradney said.

Bradney said Aurora schools use the wetlands for science projects. She said she informed the district the wetlands are no longer safe.

Camping ban not working

Bradney said she’s thrilled Aurora has a camping ban, but says it isn’t working. People swept from encampments simply set up somewhere else, she said.

In other action Monday, the council agreed to renovate the restrooms used by people experiencing homelessness at the Aurora Day Resource Center.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jewell wetlands# Aurora wetlands# homeless encampments# homelessness# Aurora parks

Comments / 40

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8003 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver council member warns of potential rail disasters

Freight trains carrying hazardous materials snake past major Denver attractions.City and County of Denver via Zoom. (Denver, Colo.) Rail cars carrying flammable materials pass through Denver every day. Some of those rail lines pass by Ball Arena, Elitch Gardens and Mile-High Stadium. Many snake along tall residential buildings.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers moratorium on sedatives

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday a moratorium proposed by councilmembers Curtis Gardner and Danielle Jurinsky on using sedatives on agitated people. The proposed moratorium would be for three years, but a loophole allows the council to cancel it at any time. The moratorium presumably would affect Aurora Fire Rescue’s use of Droperidol. The moratorium would include any sedative not in use before 2022.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver homeless shelters improving, some say

On Monday, the City Council will consider a contract to allow Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to provide health care in the 48th Avenue congregant homeless shelter. As someone homeless just a few years ago, I can tell you this is good news. I used to avoid Stout Street Clinic while homeless due to its location. I often did not feel safe going there. Having healthcare in the shelters is a positive step forward.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers giving homeless coalition $5 million for hotel

The former LaQuinta Inn at 3500 Park Avenue has become homeless housing.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver may help Colorado Coalition for the Homeless add to its permanent housing stock.

Read full story
26 comments
Denver, CO

Denver spending half a billion dollars on DIA baggage system

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council approved Monday spending up to half a billion dollars on a new baggage system at DIA. “The efficient processing of bags is a critical operational need for DEN,” the Department of Aviation wrote in an executive summary to the council. “PCL Construction Services, Inc. was selected via a competitive request for proposal process to provide design/build task-based services for Denver International Airport for the Transportation Security Administration recapitalization and baggage handling system modernization.”

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans base

(Denver, Colo.) Indigenous people will walk, run, and ride horses from Sand Creek Massacre Historic Site to the base of Mount Evans. The 250-mile trek will occur Oct. 1-9 and shine a spotlight on efforts to rename Mount Evans. Several indigenous groups want to call the summit Mount Blue Sky.

Read full story
21 comments
Denver, CO

Denver approves basic income, tent village, hotels for homeless

The Denver City Council approved Monday providing a basic income to 140 people experiencing homelessness. The body also green-lighted a new tent village for people experiencing homelessness in the parking lot at the city-owned Arie P. Taylor building, 4685 Peoria St.

Read full story
29 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: What homeless people fight about in Denver shelters

Denver police cruisers often sit outside Salvation Army Crossroads homeless shelter.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) Earlier tonight I mentioned to a neighbor that my heart is heavy for the residents of Quality Inn on Zuni in Denver.

Read full story
36 comments
Aurora, CO

Auororans sound off about city’s poor drivers

Several Aurorans expressed frustration last week about aggressive drivers in the city during City Councilmember Juan Marcano’s ward meeting. A constituent asked Marcano whether there will be “Any relief on the terrible, terrible, terrible drivers?” She said she has seen pedestrians nearly get struck by motorists in crosswalks. She frequently sees people turn right from the far-left lane, too, she said, with several motorists turning after the light turns red. “Somebody is going to get hurt again,” the woman said.

Read full story
14 comments
Colorado State

Opinion: Most homeless people don’t trade food stamps for drugs

It’s true that some homeless people sell their food stamps to buy drugs. A commenter on one of my stories angrily pointed this out recently. In fact, many people experiencing homelessness sell their food stamps to buy toilet paper, too. And shampoo. And deodorant. Toothpaste, too.

Read full story
39 comments
Denver, CO

Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 million

(Denver, Colo.) Distributing a million dollars’ worth of food would cost Denver more than $2.1 million, according to an item on Monday’s City Council agenda. Denver plans to use interest income from American Rescue Plan Act money to hand out a million dollars’ worth of food in the form of gift cards and food baskets to needy families. Additional overhead costs include data analysis, $507,300; payments to non-profit partners, $500,000; and public outreach, $150,000.

Read full story
24 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora may renovate restrooms for homeless

(Aurora, Colo.) Restrooms used by people experiencing homelessness at Aurora Day Resource Center may have to close soon for repairs. The Aurora City Council will vote Monday whether to award a contract for $285,000 to SCS, Inc. SCS would renovate the men’s and women’s restrooms at the day center and also provide a restroom trailer for when permanent restrooms are closed for repairs. Construction is expected to take eight months.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Sculptures will add intrigue to Central Park neighborhood in Denver

"Phantom Pavilion" is one of five public art pieces set to go up in Central Park.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will accept Monday the donation of five pieces of public art set to go up in the Central Park Neighborhood.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver fire, park rangers may add mental health clinicians

(Denver, Colo.) A $2.8 million grant from Caring for Denver Foundation will pay for three additional mental health clinicians in the fire department and park rangers program. The clinicians will be part of Denver’s co-responder program, which already serves the police department. With the program, licensed mental health clinicians from WellPower, formerly Mental Health Center Denver, respond to calls for service involving people with mental health emergencies. Those who encounter clinicians as part of the co-responder program receive case management.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver, homeless coalition search for shelter for displaced hotel residents

The Quality Inn on Zuni Street in Denver will cease operations as a homeless shelter next week.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) Despite being accused of kicking out about 150 people staying at Quality Inn on Zuni Street, the City and County of Denver and Colorado Coalition for the Homeless said Wednesday they continue to work hard to house residents.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessness

(Denver, Colo.) A new study confirms what homeless people already know: If you live on the street, you’re likely to die much younger than most people. The research printed in Journal of the American Medical Association shows the median age of death for homeless people studied in California was 64.6 years. Other studies have said people experiencing homelessness commonly die between the ages of 42 and 52.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver advances plan to boost marijuana delivery

(Denver, Colo.) With marijuana delivery comprising less than half of one percent of all cannabis receipts in the mile-high city, businesses that transport it can’t stay afloat.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver offering help with air-conditioning bills, repair costs

(Denver, Colo.) If air-conditioner bills and repairs have you reckoning with an empty pocketbook, the City and County of Denver may be able to help. City Councilmember Kendra Black posted about the assistance program on Facebook earlier this week. “It’s hot – but Heat Wave Help is here,” she mused.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver marketing campaigns cost taxpayers almost $17 million

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider pumping another $5.75 million into marketing campaigns for city services. The item is on the agenda for the Finance and Governance Committee meeting this week. However, the council and its committees will not meet due to the Labor Day holiday. The contracts for the marketing campaigns likely will be on the consent agenda the week after next.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy