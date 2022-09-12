Denver, CO

Opinion: What homeless people fight about in Denver shelters

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0FG8_0hrrHVAk00
Denver police cruisers often sit outside Salvation Army Crossroads homeless shelter.Google Street View

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Earlier tonight I mentioned to a neighbor that my heart is heavy for the residents of Quality Inn on Zuni in Denver.

While the hotel has operated as a homeless shelter for two years during the COVID epidemic, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless will stop using the Quality Inn this week.

Other “protective action” hotels for people experiencing homelessness also may be closing at the end of this year. For now, the Coalition and Salvation Army, funded by the city, are keeping a few open.

“Can you imagine having to go back to a shelter like those people at Quality Inn?” I asked Bryan Nevins, who lives in the apartment above me. “Hell no,” he replied.

A tale of two Quality Inns

Nevins and I live in Fusion Studios, which is a Colorado Coalition for the Homeless property. As a matter of coincidence, it is a former Quality Inn permanently turned into supportive housing for the homeless. Residents here pay 30 percent of their income for rent. I have had months where I had to pay $800 or more. For the first few months until I found a job, I paid nothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BBvZ_0hrrHVAk00
Fusion Studios, a Colorado Coalition for the Homeless property.David Heitz

I have lived at Fusion for a little more than two years. I share the information about my rent only because people in the comment streams of my stories frequently claim the housing is free. It is not free if you’re working or collecting a government check. And people who don’t pay get evicted all the time.

Violence at Crossroads, shelter on 48th

Some of the Quality Inn residents at the Zuni location have been there two years, too. Previously, these people lived on the street or in congregant shelters to which some may have to return.

Nevins and I during homelessness stayed either at Salvation Army Crossroads or the city-owned “E shelter” on 48th Avenue. Each place had their own vibe, but neither was pleasant. Fights erupted constantly.

Many people experiencing homelessness suffer from chronic PTSD. Annoyances can be maddening and rile some people.

Cutting in line leads to fights

At the shelters, homeless people fought about people cutting in line more than anything. Some people would saunter up to the front of a line, start talking to people like they knew them, and try to blend in.

Homeless people spend hours waiting in line. For everything. Most people at least respect those who show up early for meals and shelter. They tend to be responsible and deserve to have first dibs on a table or a cot.

But many homeless people think they don’t have to wait in line, they’ll just cut or push or shove or kick their way to the front. This frequently happened at Denver Rescue Mission.

When I would go to the Mission’s downtown location, I would mark a spot in line to catch a bus to the shelter on 48th Avenue. If someone cut, I usually didn’t say a word. I don’t like to fight.

Most times we would arrive at the shelter and fights would break out immediately. If people weren’t fighting about cutting in line, they were accusing one another of theft.

Homeless people stealing from homeless people

As Nevins pointed out, stealing from homeless people is a sad reality. In shelters, some thieves will remove a person’s shoes and steal them while they sleep. Then, when the person wakes up with no shoes, nobody will say a word about what happened.

It’s maddening if it’s your shoes. That’s why it’s always a good idea if you’re homeless to have a buddy to pal around with. You can look out for each other. At the same time, you must know which people to avoid.

Items get stolen from backpacks while people sleep. I usually slung my backpack around my legs while I slept at shelters. But one time, when I slept with the backpack as a pillow, I woke to the man on the mat next to me using a pocketknife to cut my backpack open.

Stinky feet leads to punches thrown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKJ8N_0hrrHVAk00
How Soon Ngu

Another thing shelter dwellers fight about is odor. Stinky feet and body odor, mostly. Some shelter guests will take it upon themselves to publicly point out who stinks and demand they take a shower. I have seen fights over B.O. turn into physical brawls.

“Especially with the drunks on the wet side,” Nevins said during our discussion earlier tonight. The "wet side" refers to a section at Salvation Army Crossroads where all the drinking homeless people stayed. Indeed, back in 2019 Crossroads had a “wet side” and a “dry side.” Not that drinking was allowed.

‘What are you looking at?’

Staying at homeless shelters is risky and downright dangerous. Nevins and I discussed tonight how fights would erupt if you accidentally glanced at someone. Some people constantly accused others of staring at them and would become violent. You can be minding your own business in a homeless shelter and the next thing you know you’re being punched in the face.

The other thing people fight about in homeless shelters is the cots. A common trick in shelters is to steal someone’s cot when they get up to go to the bathroom. That is, cot thieves crawl right onto the cot. Then they simply tell shelter staff that it’s their cot. If they know the shelter staffer on duty, they often are allowed to keep the stolen cot. It happened to me one night.

The night someone stole my cot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0iz4_0hrrHVAk00
48th Avenue shelter in Denver.Denver Rescue Mission

I came back from the restroom and a man was sleeping in my cot. When I asked him what he was doing, he said it was his cot. The man who ran the shelter was very rude and would not listen to a word I had to say. I left the shelter and walked down the street to a 7-Eleven and dialed 911. I told the dispatcher what happened.

She sent an officer who picked me up in 15 minutes and showed great compassion. Her name was Beau Beauchamp, I could never forget her. It was snowing outside. She said she would give me a ride anywhere I wanted to go. I had $5 in my pocket. I asked her to drive me to Tom’s Diner on Colfax, where I sipped coffee all night long with that $5. Free refills.

That officer provided an ear when I really needed one. I remember her telling me I could ask for her again if I had any problems. I am so grateful for her kindness that night.

I hope nobody from Quality Inn on Zuni has to return to a congregant shelter. It’s a recurring nightmare I still have sometimes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homeless shelters# homeless hotels# Denver Rescue Mission# Salvation Army Crossroads# 48th Avenue homeless shelter

Comments / 36

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8003 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver council member warns of potential rail disasters

Freight trains carrying hazardous materials snake past major Denver attractions.City and County of Denver via Zoom. (Denver, Colo.) Rail cars carrying flammable materials pass through Denver every day. Some of those rail lines pass by Ball Arena, Elitch Gardens and Mile-High Stadium. Many snake along tall residential buildings.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers moratorium on sedatives

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday a moratorium proposed by councilmembers Curtis Gardner and Danielle Jurinsky on using sedatives on agitated people. The proposed moratorium would be for three years, but a loophole allows the council to cancel it at any time. The moratorium presumably would affect Aurora Fire Rescue’s use of Droperidol. The moratorium would include any sedative not in use before 2022.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver homeless shelters improving, some say

On Monday, the City Council will consider a contract to allow Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to provide health care in the 48th Avenue congregant homeless shelter. As someone homeless just a few years ago, I can tell you this is good news. I used to avoid Stout Street Clinic while homeless due to its location. I often did not feel safe going there. Having healthcare in the shelters is a positive step forward.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers giving homeless coalition $5 million for hotel

The former LaQuinta Inn at 3500 Park Avenue has become homeless housing.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver may help Colorado Coalition for the Homeless add to its permanent housing stock.

Read full story
26 comments
Denver, CO

Denver spending half a billion dollars on DIA baggage system

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council approved Monday spending up to half a billion dollars on a new baggage system at DIA. “The efficient processing of bags is a critical operational need for DEN,” the Department of Aviation wrote in an executive summary to the council. “PCL Construction Services, Inc. was selected via a competitive request for proposal process to provide design/build task-based services for Denver International Airport for the Transportation Security Administration recapitalization and baggage handling system modernization.”

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans base

(Denver, Colo.) Indigenous people will walk, run, and ride horses from Sand Creek Massacre Historic Site to the base of Mount Evans. The 250-mile trek will occur Oct. 1-9 and shine a spotlight on efforts to rename Mount Evans. Several indigenous groups want to call the summit Mount Blue Sky.

Read full story
21 comments
Aurora, CO

Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands

(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora. Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.

Read full story
40 comments
Denver, CO

Denver approves basic income, tent village, hotels for homeless

The Denver City Council approved Monday providing a basic income to 140 people experiencing homelessness. The body also green-lighted a new tent village for people experiencing homelessness in the parking lot at the city-owned Arie P. Taylor building, 4685 Peoria St.

Read full story
29 comments
Aurora, CO

Auororans sound off about city’s poor drivers

Several Aurorans expressed frustration last week about aggressive drivers in the city during City Councilmember Juan Marcano’s ward meeting. A constituent asked Marcano whether there will be “Any relief on the terrible, terrible, terrible drivers?” She said she has seen pedestrians nearly get struck by motorists in crosswalks. She frequently sees people turn right from the far-left lane, too, she said, with several motorists turning after the light turns red. “Somebody is going to get hurt again,” the woman said.

Read full story
14 comments
Colorado State

Opinion: Most homeless people don’t trade food stamps for drugs

It’s true that some homeless people sell their food stamps to buy drugs. A commenter on one of my stories angrily pointed this out recently. In fact, many people experiencing homelessness sell their food stamps to buy toilet paper, too. And shampoo. And deodorant. Toothpaste, too.

Read full story
39 comments
Denver, CO

Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 million

(Denver, Colo.) Distributing a million dollars’ worth of food would cost Denver more than $2.1 million, according to an item on Monday’s City Council agenda. Denver plans to use interest income from American Rescue Plan Act money to hand out a million dollars’ worth of food in the form of gift cards and food baskets to needy families. Additional overhead costs include data analysis, $507,300; payments to non-profit partners, $500,000; and public outreach, $150,000.

Read full story
24 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora may renovate restrooms for homeless

(Aurora, Colo.) Restrooms used by people experiencing homelessness at Aurora Day Resource Center may have to close soon for repairs. The Aurora City Council will vote Monday whether to award a contract for $285,000 to SCS, Inc. SCS would renovate the men’s and women’s restrooms at the day center and also provide a restroom trailer for when permanent restrooms are closed for repairs. Construction is expected to take eight months.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Sculptures will add intrigue to Central Park neighborhood in Denver

"Phantom Pavilion" is one of five public art pieces set to go up in Central Park.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will accept Monday the donation of five pieces of public art set to go up in the Central Park Neighborhood.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver fire, park rangers may add mental health clinicians

(Denver, Colo.) A $2.8 million grant from Caring for Denver Foundation will pay for three additional mental health clinicians in the fire department and park rangers program. The clinicians will be part of Denver’s co-responder program, which already serves the police department. With the program, licensed mental health clinicians from WellPower, formerly Mental Health Center Denver, respond to calls for service involving people with mental health emergencies. Those who encounter clinicians as part of the co-responder program receive case management.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver, homeless coalition search for shelter for displaced hotel residents

The Quality Inn on Zuni Street in Denver will cease operations as a homeless shelter next week.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) Despite being accused of kicking out about 150 people staying at Quality Inn on Zuni Street, the City and County of Denver and Colorado Coalition for the Homeless said Wednesday they continue to work hard to house residents.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessness

(Denver, Colo.) A new study confirms what homeless people already know: If you live on the street, you’re likely to die much younger than most people. The research printed in Journal of the American Medical Association shows the median age of death for homeless people studied in California was 64.6 years. Other studies have said people experiencing homelessness commonly die between the ages of 42 and 52.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver advances plan to boost marijuana delivery

(Denver, Colo.) With marijuana delivery comprising less than half of one percent of all cannabis receipts in the mile-high city, businesses that transport it can’t stay afloat.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver offering help with air-conditioning bills, repair costs

(Denver, Colo.) If air-conditioner bills and repairs have you reckoning with an empty pocketbook, the City and County of Denver may be able to help. City Councilmember Kendra Black posted about the assistance program on Facebook earlier this week. “It’s hot – but Heat Wave Help is here,” she mused.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver marketing campaigns cost taxpayers almost $17 million

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider pumping another $5.75 million into marketing campaigns for city services. The item is on the agenda for the Finance and Governance Committee meeting this week. However, the council and its committees will not meet due to the Labor Day holiday. The contracts for the marketing campaigns likely will be on the consent agenda the week after next.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy