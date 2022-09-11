Auororans sound off about city’s poor drivers

Jan Kronies/Unsplash

Several Aurorans expressed frustration last week about aggressive drivers in the city during City Councilmember Juan Marcano’s ward meeting.

A constituent asked Marcano whether there will be “Any relief on the terrible, terrible, terrible drivers?” She said she has seen pedestrians nearly get struck by motorists in crosswalks. She frequently sees people turn right from the far-left lane, too, she said, with several motorists turning after the light turns red. “Somebody is going to get hurt again,” the woman said.

A member of Aurora Police Department told her officers could “do enforcement all day” but “it’s the people that have to educate themselves.” He surmised the problems go back to people not paying attention in driver’s education.

Speeders going over double limit

The angry constituent said speeders and other traffic menaces only get a “slap on the wrist,” adding, “Take their licenses away for life.” She said when accidents result in people injured or dead someone should be held accountable. “I see people in 25 mph school zones going 50. Take their damned car, sell it, take their license, they can never drive again.” The woman said a car recently crashed into a house on Florida Avenue.

The police department representative said staffing shortages at the Aurora Police Department have impacted enforcement. The department made national headlines over the death of Elijah McClain and currently operates under a consent decree. About 150 officers have left the force. The city recently launched new recruitment efforts. Aurora will have the highest-paid officers in the state.

Marcano noted the city recently approved a speed camera pilot program. He said data shows people slow down, at least temporarily, after receiving a ticket.

In the meantime, residents can record speeders and others who break the rules of the road with their cell phones, the police representative said. Be sure to get the license plate number on video. “Video recordings give probable cause to investigate.”

Too many temporary license plates

Another woman expressed frustration about temporary license plates on cars in Aurora. She said she has seen temporary plates that expired in 2019. “If you can afford a damned car you can afford to register that car.” But another resident said perhaps they should be asking why the government requires people to register their property every year.

A representative of Aurora Fire and Rescue said a motorist recently struck a firefighter. The impact of the crash left the Kia emblem embedded in her leg, he said. He said he has seen more fatal accidents this year than in all his years as a first responder.

Marcano said Aurora’s infrastructure, with six-lane divided highways giving way to residential streets, encourages people to drive fast. He said he is passionate about traffic-calming measures that can retrofit streets and cause people to slow down.

One resident said the city isn’t doing enough to crack down on street racers. He suggested putting signs up, but Marcano said that can be expensive and doesn’t always work.