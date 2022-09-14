Opinion: Most homeless people don’t trade food stamps for drugs

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qs1u3_0hqM7lbf00
Colorado Department of Human Services

It’s true that some homeless people sell their food stamps to buy drugs. A commenter on one of my stories angrily pointed this out recently.

In fact, many people experiencing homelessness sell their food stamps to buy toilet paper, too. And shampoo. And deodorant. Toothpaste, too.

And to be clear, they don’t always have to sell their food stamps for drug money. Many directly give the EBT card to their drug dealer. The going rate is $1 worth of drugs for $2 in food stamps, according to people experiencing homelessness I spoke with for this story.

Sometimes people sell their food stamps because they need money for bus tickets to get to and from a part-time job. It cannot be denied that food stamps frequently are traded for drugs by some people experiencing homeless. Some look like skeletons and sell every penny of their SNAP benefits. But it’s quite a stretch to imply food stamps always are sold for drugs by people experiencing homelessness.

I never panhandled a single time

I experienced homelessness in 2019-2020 due to extreme psychosis after several traumatic events. I had no income at all during homelessness. I did not panhandle. Ever. Not once. Not a single time. I was out of my mind and talked to myself frequently. There is no way I could hold down a job.

As a result, I often had no essentials and had to rely on those who panhandled. They always had toilet paper. So did people who sold their food stamps.

While some people delight in pointing out that some homeless people sell food stamps for drug money, I want to point something out, too. The people who buy food stamps from homeless people don’t give a second thought to what they’re doing. To them, it’s groceries at half price.

Selling food stamps illegal

But in reality, buying food stamps is illegal, and it’s like stealing food from a marginalized homeless person who believes they have no choice but to sell the stamps.

I have seen people experiencing homelessness stand outside the grocery store and offer to sell their food stamps to passersby. They simply go through the checkout line and swipe their card.

At the end of the day, selling food stamps is a desperate way to pay for hygiene and other items while living on the street. Sadly, food stamps don’t last long anyway when you’re homeless. Living on the street you don’t have a kitchen. That means you have to buy packaged and pre-made foods. These items cost more than grocery staples.

Prepared foods cost more

When I experienced homelessness, I found myself going to 7-Eleven and buying junk food with my food stamps. Other guys would buy cases of soft drinks and sell the sodas for $1 per can outside the homeless shelters.

I frequently shared food I bought with my food stamps with people who helped me out. It was the only thing I could do for them to repay a favor. And to be honest, I would share food with people who shared marijuana with me. I am a medical cannabis patient. Being on the streets and without marijuana proved disastrous for me. I acted like the homeless people you sometimes see angrily talking to themselves.

Some “high-profile” food stamp buyers conducted businesses out of shopping carts. They would sell soda and snacks that they bought with food stamps they got at half price.

More food stamp rules

According to a fact sheet published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are several myths surrounding food stamps and homelessness.

“ You can get SNAP benefits even if you live on the streets and don’t have a mailing address,” according to the fact sheet. “If you live in a shelter, bring a letter from a shelter employee that says you live there when you apply.”

SNAP recipients can have their EBT card mailed to a shelter or day center. They don’t have to have a permanent address.

Children also can apply for SNAP benefits regardless of their parents’ income. “Homeless young people can apply for SNAP benefits on their own,” according to the fact sheet. “Their parent’s income does not count. If you live in a shelter, bring a letter from a shelter employee that says you live there when you apply.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# SNAP benefits# food stamps# EBT cards# homelessness

Comments / 39

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8003 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver council member warns of potential rail disasters

Freight trains carrying hazardous materials snake past major Denver attractions.City and County of Denver via Zoom. (Denver, Colo.) Rail cars carrying flammable materials pass through Denver every day. Some of those rail lines pass by Ball Arena, Elitch Gardens and Mile-High Stadium. Many snake along tall residential buildings.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers moratorium on sedatives

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday a moratorium proposed by councilmembers Curtis Gardner and Danielle Jurinsky on using sedatives on agitated people. The proposed moratorium would be for three years, but a loophole allows the council to cancel it at any time. The moratorium presumably would affect Aurora Fire Rescue’s use of Droperidol. The moratorium would include any sedative not in use before 2022.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver homeless shelters improving, some say

On Monday, the City Council will consider a contract to allow Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to provide health care in the 48th Avenue congregant homeless shelter. As someone homeless just a few years ago, I can tell you this is good news. I used to avoid Stout Street Clinic while homeless due to its location. I often did not feel safe going there. Having healthcare in the shelters is a positive step forward.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers giving homeless coalition $5 million for hotel

The former LaQuinta Inn at 3500 Park Avenue has become homeless housing.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver may help Colorado Coalition for the Homeless add to its permanent housing stock.

Read full story
26 comments
Denver, CO

Denver spending half a billion dollars on DIA baggage system

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council approved Monday spending up to half a billion dollars on a new baggage system at DIA. “The efficient processing of bags is a critical operational need for DEN,” the Department of Aviation wrote in an executive summary to the council. “PCL Construction Services, Inc. was selected via a competitive request for proposal process to provide design/build task-based services for Denver International Airport for the Transportation Security Administration recapitalization and baggage handling system modernization.”

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans base

(Denver, Colo.) Indigenous people will walk, run, and ride horses from Sand Creek Massacre Historic Site to the base of Mount Evans. The 250-mile trek will occur Oct. 1-9 and shine a spotlight on efforts to rename Mount Evans. Several indigenous groups want to call the summit Mount Blue Sky.

Read full story
21 comments
Aurora, CO

Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands

(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora. Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.

Read full story
40 comments
Denver, CO

Denver approves basic income, tent village, hotels for homeless

The Denver City Council approved Monday providing a basic income to 140 people experiencing homelessness. The body also green-lighted a new tent village for people experiencing homelessness in the parking lot at the city-owned Arie P. Taylor building, 4685 Peoria St.

Read full story
29 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: What homeless people fight about in Denver shelters

Denver police cruisers often sit outside Salvation Army Crossroads homeless shelter.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) Earlier tonight I mentioned to a neighbor that my heart is heavy for the residents of Quality Inn on Zuni in Denver.

Read full story
36 comments
Aurora, CO

Auororans sound off about city’s poor drivers

Several Aurorans expressed frustration last week about aggressive drivers in the city during City Councilmember Juan Marcano’s ward meeting. A constituent asked Marcano whether there will be “Any relief on the terrible, terrible, terrible drivers?” She said she has seen pedestrians nearly get struck by motorists in crosswalks. She frequently sees people turn right from the far-left lane, too, she said, with several motorists turning after the light turns red. “Somebody is going to get hurt again,” the woman said.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 million

(Denver, Colo.) Distributing a million dollars’ worth of food would cost Denver more than $2.1 million, according to an item on Monday’s City Council agenda. Denver plans to use interest income from American Rescue Plan Act money to hand out a million dollars’ worth of food in the form of gift cards and food baskets to needy families. Additional overhead costs include data analysis, $507,300; payments to non-profit partners, $500,000; and public outreach, $150,000.

Read full story
24 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora may renovate restrooms for homeless

(Aurora, Colo.) Restrooms used by people experiencing homelessness at Aurora Day Resource Center may have to close soon for repairs. The Aurora City Council will vote Monday whether to award a contract for $285,000 to SCS, Inc. SCS would renovate the men’s and women’s restrooms at the day center and also provide a restroom trailer for when permanent restrooms are closed for repairs. Construction is expected to take eight months.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Sculptures will add intrigue to Central Park neighborhood in Denver

"Phantom Pavilion" is one of five public art pieces set to go up in Central Park.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will accept Monday the donation of five pieces of public art set to go up in the Central Park Neighborhood.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver fire, park rangers may add mental health clinicians

(Denver, Colo.) A $2.8 million grant from Caring for Denver Foundation will pay for three additional mental health clinicians in the fire department and park rangers program. The clinicians will be part of Denver’s co-responder program, which already serves the police department. With the program, licensed mental health clinicians from WellPower, formerly Mental Health Center Denver, respond to calls for service involving people with mental health emergencies. Those who encounter clinicians as part of the co-responder program receive case management.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver, homeless coalition search for shelter for displaced hotel residents

The Quality Inn on Zuni Street in Denver will cease operations as a homeless shelter next week.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) Despite being accused of kicking out about 150 people staying at Quality Inn on Zuni Street, the City and County of Denver and Colorado Coalition for the Homeless said Wednesday they continue to work hard to house residents.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessness

(Denver, Colo.) A new study confirms what homeless people already know: If you live on the street, you’re likely to die much younger than most people. The research printed in Journal of the American Medical Association shows the median age of death for homeless people studied in California was 64.6 years. Other studies have said people experiencing homelessness commonly die between the ages of 42 and 52.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver advances plan to boost marijuana delivery

(Denver, Colo.) With marijuana delivery comprising less than half of one percent of all cannabis receipts in the mile-high city, businesses that transport it can’t stay afloat.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver offering help with air-conditioning bills, repair costs

(Denver, Colo.) If air-conditioner bills and repairs have you reckoning with an empty pocketbook, the City and County of Denver may be able to help. City Councilmember Kendra Black posted about the assistance program on Facebook earlier this week. “It’s hot – but Heat Wave Help is here,” she mused.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver marketing campaigns cost taxpayers almost $17 million

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider pumping another $5.75 million into marketing campaigns for city services. The item is on the agenda for the Finance and Governance Committee meeting this week. However, the council and its committees will not meet due to the Labor Day holiday. The contracts for the marketing campaigns likely will be on the consent agenda the week after next.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy