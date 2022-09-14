Opinion: Most homeless people don’t trade food stamps for drugs

Colorado Department of Human Services

It’s true that some homeless people sell their food stamps to buy drugs. A commenter on one of my stories angrily pointed this out recently.

In fact, many people experiencing homelessness sell their food stamps to buy toilet paper, too. And shampoo. And deodorant. Toothpaste, too.

And to be clear, they don’t always have to sell their food stamps for drug money. Many directly give the EBT card to their drug dealer. The going rate is $1 worth of drugs for $2 in food stamps, according to people experiencing homelessness I spoke with for this story.

Sometimes people sell their food stamps because they need money for bus tickets to get to and from a part-time job. It cannot be denied that food stamps frequently are traded for drugs by some people experiencing homeless. Some look like skeletons and sell every penny of their SNAP benefits. But it’s quite a stretch to imply food stamps always are sold for drugs by people experiencing homelessness.

I never panhandled a single time

I experienced homelessness in 2019-2020 due to extreme psychosis after several traumatic events. I had no income at all during homelessness. I did not panhandle. Ever. Not once. Not a single time. I was out of my mind and talked to myself frequently. There is no way I could hold down a job.

As a result, I often had no essentials and had to rely on those who panhandled. They always had toilet paper. So did people who sold their food stamps.

While some people delight in pointing out that some homeless people sell food stamps for drug money, I want to point something out, too. The people who buy food stamps from homeless people don’t give a second thought to what they’re doing. To them, it’s groceries at half price.

Selling food stamps illegal

But in reality, buying food stamps is illegal, and it’s like stealing food from a marginalized homeless person who believes they have no choice but to sell the stamps.

I have seen people experiencing homelessness stand outside the grocery store and offer to sell their food stamps to passersby. They simply go through the checkout line and swipe their card.

At the end of the day, selling food stamps is a desperate way to pay for hygiene and other items while living on the street. Sadly, food stamps don’t last long anyway when you’re homeless. Living on the street you don’t have a kitchen. That means you have to buy packaged and pre-made foods. These items cost more than grocery staples.

Prepared foods cost more

When I experienced homelessness, I found myself going to 7-Eleven and buying junk food with my food stamps. Other guys would buy cases of soft drinks and sell the sodas for $1 per can outside the homeless shelters.

I frequently shared food I bought with my food stamps with people who helped me out. It was the only thing I could do for them to repay a favor. And to be honest, I would share food with people who shared marijuana with me. I am a medical cannabis patient. Being on the streets and without marijuana proved disastrous for me. I acted like the homeless people you sometimes see angrily talking to themselves.

Some “high-profile” food stamp buyers conducted businesses out of shopping carts. They would sell soda and snacks that they bought with food stamps they got at half price.

More food stamp rules

According to a fact sheet published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are several myths surrounding food stamps and homelessness.

“ You can get SNAP benefits even if you live on the streets and don’t have a mailing address,” according to the fact sheet. “If you live in a shelter, bring a letter from a shelter employee that says you live there when you apply.”

SNAP recipients can have their EBT card mailed to a shelter or day center. They don’t have to have a permanent address.

Children also can apply for SNAP benefits regardless of their parents’ income. “Homeless young people can apply for SNAP benefits on their own,” according to the fact sheet. “Their parent’s income does not count. If you live in a shelter, bring a letter from a shelter employee that says you live there when you apply.”