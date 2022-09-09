Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 million

Maria Lin Kim/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Distributing a million dollars’ worth of food would cost Denver more than $2.1 million, according to an item on Monday’s City Council agenda.

Denver plans to use interest income from American Rescue Plan Act money to hand out a million dollars’ worth of food in the form of gift cards and food baskets to needy families. Additional overhead costs include data analysis, $507,300; payments to non-profit partners, $500,000; and public outreach, $150,000.

Denver’s calling the giveaway “inflation relief.” If approved by council, the city will distribute the money via city departments including Human Rights and Community Partnerships, Denver Human Services, Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, Denver office of Economic Development and Opportunity and the Office of Children’s Affairs.

Grocery gift cards total $800,000

Each agency will get $160,000 worth of gift cards, mostly electronic. That translates to 800 gift cards at $200 each. “Everyone will work collaboratively towards strategic planning on outreach and distribution mechanisms of the gift cards,” according to a PowerPoint presentation to the council. “Distribution of the cards across the five agencies will minimize the impact to each office regarding operations and staffing.” Gift cards will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

‘Culturally relevant’ food boxes

If approved by council, the city also will spend $200,000 on food boxes. At $25 per box the goal will be to distribute 2,600 boxes at multiple food events in high-need areas of the city, for a total of 8,000 boxes distributed.

“DDPHE and HRCP will work in partnership with the Mayor’s office to procure the necessary culturally relevant boxes,” according to the PowerPoint.

Event organizers will attempt to bring in resources to satisfy other personal needs, such as a hygiene items. The giveaways would occur in the fourth quarter of this year.