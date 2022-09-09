Aurora, CO

Aurora may renovate restrooms for homeless

David Heitz

Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Restrooms used by people experiencing homelessness at Aurora Day Resource Center may have to close soon for repairs.

The Aurora City Council will vote Monday whether to award a contract for $285,000 to SCS, Inc. SCS would renovate the men’s and women’s restrooms at the day center and also provide a restroom trailer for when permanent restrooms are closed for repairs. Construction is expected to take eight months.

The restrooms have taken a beating from years of abuse, according to city officials. “This includes the partitions, countertops, sinks, floor, and walls,” city staff wrote in a memo to council. “New materials will help prevent future damage. The modifications will help with longevity and sustainability resulting in lower cost due to less maintenance and replacement. Overall, the restrooms will be a cleaner and safer environment for the users.”

In the memo, city staff tells council that winter is coming soon. It is important to award the contract as soon as possible so people experiencing homelessness have restrooms, the memo stresses.

Trailer would temporarily replace restrooms

One restroom trailer would be available during project construction. One restroom at a time (men’s or women’s) would be renovated. The trailer would contain two toilets and two sinks.

According to the contract, the trailer must be ADA accessible. It must have electricity including outlets at toilets. People experiencing homelessness often search for places to charge their cell phones.

The contract specifies in bold letters that the trailer must not be able to lock from the inside. The contract says the trailer must have air-conditioning and heat, as well as a mirror above lavatories, partitioned stalls with latching doors, toilet paper and paper towel dispensers, soap, a trash container, a wall-mounted container for used needles, urinal deodorizer blocks and tampon waste.

SCS would clean and sanitize restrooms twice daily. A fence would encircle the restroom trailer.

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

