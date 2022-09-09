Sculptures will add intrigue to Central Park neighborhood in Denver

"Phantom Pavilion" is one of five public art pieces set to go up in Central Park. City and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will accept Monday the donation of five pieces of public art set to go up in the Central Park Neighborhood.

The Park Creek Metropolitan District donated the pieces. They include:

"Drift Inversion" by artist David Franklin for The Bluffs park, $167,500

"Drift Inversion" is one of five public art pieces set to go up in Denver's Central Park neighborhood. City and County of Denver

"Phantom Pavilion" by artist Volkan Alkanoglu for Prairie Basin Park, $175,000.

"Wind Gate Art Suite" by artist Rodrigo Nava for Arc Promenade, $300,000.

"Wind Gate Art Suite" will decorate a park in the former Stapleton neighbhorood. City and County of Denver

According to an executive summary on the project provided to City Council by Public Art Program Manager Michael Chavez, several people and community groups selected the artists during a competitive process. Organizations that helped select the pieces include Central Park Public Art Advisory Committee, Denver Arts and Venues, Denver Parks and Recreation, Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, Civitas Landscape Architects, Brookfield Properties, Denver Urban Renewal Authority, and the Central Park Master Community Association.

Central Park home to 25,000 residents

Construction on the Central Park neighborhood began in 2001 after the closing of the former Denver Stapleton Airport. About 25,000 people live in the neighborhood.

The entire Denver public art collection can be viewed online. The collection includes more than 400 pieces of art worth more than $40 million. Fifty additional public art projects also are planned. Colorado artists created more than half of the pieces in the collection.

When the city makes capital improvements that cost more than $1 million, one percent of the project’s costs go toward public art, according to the public art website.