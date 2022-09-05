Denver advances plan to boost marijuana delivery

Buzzed Buds/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) With marijuana delivery comprising less than half of one percent of all cannabis receipts in the mile-high city, businesses that transport it can’t stay afloat.

A Denver City Council committee recently made changes regarding at-your-door pot service that will give marijuana delivery companies some relief. A year and a half ago Denver agreed to introduce marijuana delivery in the city. However, the delivery companies had to be “social equity” applicants.

The idea is to right the wrongs made by the criminalization of marijuana in years past. Delivery applicants could demonstrate “social equity” by being the sibling or child of someone convicted of a marijuana arrest. But they also could demonstrate social equity by growing up in traditionally marginalized, poor neighborhoods or earning 50 percent or less of the state median income.

Only 9 of 200-plus dispensaries deliver

The Denver law required all deliverers to demonstrate social equity to get a license. And it required dispensaries to work exclusively with those deliverers at least through 2024.

But the delivery plan has flopped even after the marijuana industry claimed it would be the new normal. Only nine stores out of more than 200 cannabis dispensaries in Denver currently deliver. Only three make more than 250 deliveries per month. This for a whopping 14 social equity delivery companies, about half of which have gone out of business in the past year.

City policy analyst Abbey Borchers said the marijuana delivery community suspected dispensaries would wait out the mandate to use social equity deliverers, which would sunset in 2024. One of the reasons they believe this is occurring is because there is no social equity requirement in Aurora. There, 75 percent (18) of the 24 marijuana dispensaries deliver, Borchers said. But most use their own employees.

Aurora does not require dispensaries to use social equity partners, but it does offer a social equity delivery program. Only one dispensary has partnered with a social equity deliverer in Aurora.

Social equity requirement would become permanent

Under the new rules passed by the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Committee last week, the social equity requirement for deliverers would become permanent. Dispensaries with delivery permits would have to use them.

The committee also voted to slash application and permit fees for stores that offer marijuana delivery, to $25 instead of $500 and $2,000 respectively. The full City Council still will need to approve the changes for them to become law.

City Councilmember Kendra Black said marijuana delivery in Denver seems like a losing proposition regardless. With more than 200 dispensaries in town, Black said, she can walk to a dispensary from her home or business in 10 to 15 minutes. In Aurora, there are considerably fewer dispensaries. She noted there only are four delivery companies for food, including Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

Michael Diaz Rivera, a social equity deliverer, said brighter days are ahead for marijuana deliverers. He said his company recently signed an agreement to deliver marijuana for the Native Roots dispensary chain. He applauded the changes made by the committee.