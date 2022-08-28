Denver may spend $2.4 million to spur downtown foot traffic

Sebastian Kurpiel/Unsplash

The Denver City Council will consider awarding $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to Downtown Denver Partnership Monday to encourage foot traffic downtown.

“Even as the city regains near pre-pandemic levels of tourist travel and nighttime dining and entertainment, it is projected that daytime worker traffic may never return beyond 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels (a loss of 20,000 customers a day), necessitating a new way of thinking about the downtown market, its workforce and how to sustain visitor traffic and regain sales tax generation,” city staff wrote in a memo to City Council. “Pedestrian traffic for the month of May 2022 remained down 31 percent from May 2019 levels which indicates that further interventions are needed to ensure the survival of downtown’s remaining businesses and furthermore, to improve the resilience of downtown Denver’s long-term economic vitality.”

The Partnership will create:

· Retail pop-up locations. Businesses will rent empty storefronts. A pop-up pilot program on 16th Street Mall proved successful. Throughout the pilot period in 2021, so-called “Outer Spaces” supported informal play areas for children, community art, outdoor dining, and live music, according to the memo. “The activation of Outer Spaces in 2022 and 2023 will again create public attractions that are inclusive and fun.” Improvements will include upgraded seating, shade and lighting, community art and culture, as well as attractions and games for children and families

“The lessons learned and optimal approaches from the pilot stage also will be encapsulated into a Popup Denver Handbook,” according to the memo. “The handbook will be available to neighborhood commercial district management organizations citywide, and the Partnership will offer to conduct workshops with up to five interested neighborhood organizations to share the lessons learned to promote retail activation.”

· Anchor tenant recruitment. The Partnership will work to attract national companies to downtown Denver. It will create a “robust marketing package for the newly reconstructed 16th Street Mall and a “reimagined” downtown,” according to the memo.

· Showcased restaurants and entertainment. During September, the Partnership will host a large outdoor retail event intended to bring more than 120,000 people downtown. Food, music, and art will be spotlighted.

· Continued opportunities for entrepreneurs at The Commons on Champa. “The Commons on Champa, powered by the Downtown Denver Partnership, is a nonprofit community center in Downtown Denver where entrepreneurs can find the resources, programs, and community they need to start and grow a business and to help to create a more inclusive, vibrant local economy,” according to the memo. “The Partnership will complete a tech review of the first and second floors to inform a technology upgrade to better serve and support downtown entrepreneurs impacted by the pandemic. This will include the purchase of audio-visual equipment to allow hybrid capabilities as well as an upgrade of existing televisions, screens, and iPads all to enhance services.”

Six desks will be used by global entrepreneurs trying to start a business in Denver. This will be called the Global Landing Pad.

· A safer environment. “Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design is a crime prevention philosophy based on the theory that proper design and effective use of the built environment can lead to a reduction in public fear and the incidence of crime, as well as an improvement in quality of life,” according to the memo.

Signage, landscaping, pavement markings, fencing and more all are used to maximize safety.

“The Partnership will install or provide funds to businesses to install (with oversight by the Partnership) equipment identified in the (crime prevention plan) which could include

upgraded lighting, installation of monitors and security cameras and other items to improve safety and reduce crime,” according to the memo.

The contract for breathing life into downtown was not put out to the bid. City staff said in background materials for the council meeting that The Downtown Partnership already uniquely occupies the role of retail cheerleader.