Opinion: Denver law banning declawing of cats leaves me scratching head

Daniel Zopf/Unplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) It is against the law to declaw a cat in Denver. I ran across this fact last week while researching the city’s animal cruelty laws.

The law surprised me. I had never heard of a city banning the declawing of cats. But according to the Humane Society, Denver is one of a handful of cities in the nation where surgically removing your cat’s claws isn’t allowed.

Austin, Texas is another city that banned declawing, as well as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and St. Louis. Austin veterinarian Katrina Breitreiter told the Humane Society that declawing cats “can lead to long term complications including persistent postoperative pain, back pain, phantom pain, limping, infection, arthritis, overgrooming, toe pad calluses, bone fragments, claw regrowth under the skin, and tendon contracture.”

Maryland and New York state have banned declawing, too, according to the Humane Society. California is thinking about it.

Why I declawed my cat

Learning about these laws made me wonder if I am a bad person. I had a cat that lived to be 21 years old that I had declawed as a kitten. I had LuLu declawed when I had per spayed.

I remember her little calico legs being all bandaged up after the surgery. But she never appeared to be in pain.

I never gave a second though to declawing my cat. When I was living in Los Angeles back in the 1990s declawing still was legal. I recall, however, a few friends giving me a hard time about it.

I declawed my cat because I did not want her scratching my furniture. My mother died in 1995 and I bought some nice pieces with my inheritance.

I also never intended to ever let my cat leave the house. In Colorado, where wildlife is abundant, cats without claws can be targeted by predators. No one with an outdoor cat should remove the animal’s best defenses, which are its claws, veterinarians agree.

Councilmember Black gets Denver declaw law passed

According to Alley Cat Allies, a national nonprofit group opposing the declawing of cats, councilmember Kendra Black helped get Denver’s declaw law passed in 2017.

“Councilwoman Black was first introduced to the brutality of declawing by The Paw Project’s Colorado Eastern Slope director,” according to a post on the Alley Cat Allies website. “After watching The Paw Project’s documentary, and with some encouragement from cat behavior expert Jackson Galaxy, she decided she wanted to put a law on the books to end the practice in her city.

Declawing a cat is more than just a nail trim. “The more accurate term for the procedure would be ‘de-knuckling,’ as removing the claw involves amputating the last bone on each of a cat’s toes,” according to Alley Cat Allies. “That is the equivalent of cutting off a person’s finger to the first knuckle.”

Cat scratched without claws

Despite having no claws, my LuLu would approach the sides of the couch and love seat and scratch away. She usually would do it when in a happy mood. Had she had claws, my furniture would have been destroyed.

Still, that’s not a good reason for putting a cat through pain. “Declaw surgery is one of the most painful routinely-performed procedures in veterinary medicine, and can have long-term, harmful effects on cats’ well-being,” Alley Cat Allies reports on its website. “Without their claws, cats can have trouble walking and balancing. The discomfort in their feet often causes them to avoid using the litter box and, because they feel unsafe without their natural protection, declawed cats are more likely to bite.”

Denver allows medically necessary declawing

All of these post-declaw behaviors can lead cat owners to abandon their pets in shelters, according to the Paws Project, where 70 percent of cats are killed nationwide.

A provision in Denver’s declaw law allows the declaw procedure when medically necessary. “Medically necessary means that a procedure is necessary to treat or relieve physical illness, infection, disease, or injury, or to correct a congenital abnormality that is causing or will cause the cat physical harm or pain,” according to the law. “Medical necessity does not include cosmetic or aesthetic reasons or reasons of convenience in keeping or handling the cat.”

I had no idea that declawing a cat actually is an amputation. And I never had heard of declaw bans

For that reason, Denver’s declaw law left me scratching my head.