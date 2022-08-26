Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertain

The Quality Inn at 2601 Zuni St., Denver, will cease operations as a homeless shelter. Google Earth

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will extend two contracts next week to continue putting up people experiencing homelessness in hotels.

However, one of the hotels, the Quality Inn on Zuni, soon will cease operation as a homeless shelter. Its residents have been told they need to make new shelter arrangements, according to Derek Woodbury, a spokesman for the Department of Housing Stability.

“The Quality Inn on Zuni has been leased through September directly by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and utilized as a protective action hotel for sheltering persons experiencing homelessness,” Woodbury said. “These rooms are being closed next month as the pandemic continues to subside and regulations are eased. Guests have been notified that they need to move by September 16, and case workers are available to help transition guests to future shelter arrangements, plus medical and behavioral healthcare supports.”

The city is using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for the rooms. They house people at various hotels around the city.

The hotels house elderly people and those with disabilities at risk for COVID. The items are on the consent calendar for Wednesday’s Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee. Items on the consent calendar are considered routine and generally not discussed.

City spends $66 million on homeless hotels

Contracts with Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and Salvation Army to manage the hotels as shelters will be extended through the end of the year. More than $1.6 million will be added to the Coalition’s contract, for a total of almost $40 million since March of 2020. The Salvation Army has been paid almost $26 million since April 2020.

Residents of the hotels receive physical and mental health care, case management and more. Hotels include Aloft downtown and Rodeway in Northwest Denver.

A contract already has been awarded to deep-clean the Aloft Hotel at the end of December. That has led some to believe the city will stop using the hotel for people experiencing homeless. Neighbors have complained relentlessly about drug use and litter around the hotel.

Aloft’s future uncertain

“While the pandemic continues to subside, we are still in an emergency response situation with a federally declared COVID-19 emergency currently in effect,” Woodbury said. “The Aloft is a key element of our emergency response, and we will continue to monitor and adjust our non-congregate sheltering resources for persons experiencing homelessness, as needed.”

Hotels save on hospital bills

A recent national study appearing in Journal of the American Medical Association said such hotels are saving governments substantial amounts of money because people experiencing homelessness are not ending up in the hospital.