Denver, CO

Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertain

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXWX6_0hWuRcKx00
The Quality Inn at 2601 Zuni St., Denver, will cease operations as a homeless shelter.Google Earth

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will extend two contracts next week to continue putting up people experiencing homelessness in hotels.

However, one of the hotels, the Quality Inn on Zuni, soon will cease operation as a homeless shelter. Its residents have been told they need to make new shelter arrangements, according to Derek Woodbury, a spokesman for the Department of Housing Stability.

“The Quality Inn on Zuni has been leased through September directly by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and utilized as a protective action hotel for sheltering persons experiencing homelessness,” Woodbury said. “These rooms are being closed next month as the pandemic continues to subside and regulations are eased. Guests have been notified that they need to move by September 16, and case workers are available to help transition guests to future shelter arrangements, plus medical and behavioral healthcare supports.”

The city is using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for the rooms. They house people at various hotels around the city.

The hotels house elderly people and those with disabilities at risk for COVID. The items are on the consent calendar for Wednesday’s Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee. Items on the consent calendar are considered routine and generally not discussed.

City spends $66 million on homeless hotels

Contracts with Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and Salvation Army to manage the hotels as shelters will be extended through the end of the year. More than $1.6 million will be added to the Coalition’s contract, for a total of almost $40 million since March of 2020. The Salvation Army has been paid almost $26 million since April 2020.

Residents of the hotels receive physical and mental health care, case management and more. Hotels include Aloft downtown and Rodeway in Northwest Denver.

A contract already has been awarded to deep-clean the Aloft Hotel at the end of December. That has led some to believe the city will stop using the hotel for people experiencing homeless. Neighbors have complained relentlessly about drug use and litter around the hotel.

Aloft’s future uncertain

“While the pandemic continues to subside, we are still in an emergency response situation with a federally declared COVID-19 emergency currently in effect,” Woodbury said. “The Aloft is a key element of our emergency response, and we will continue to monitor and adjust our non-congregate sheltering resources for persons experiencing homelessness, as needed.”

Hotels save on hospital bills

A recent national study appearing in Journal of the American Medical Association said such hotels are saving governments substantial amounts of money because people experiencing homelessness are not ending up in the hospital.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homeless shelters# homelessness in Denver# Denver hotels# homeless# homeless housing

Comments / 22

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
7899 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash payments

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee voted Wednesday to give $2 million in cash payments to people experiencing homelessness who are women, transgender, and gender non-conforming.

Read full story
65 comments
Denver, CO

Denver proclamation decries criminalization of drugs, incarceration

Thomas Hernandez of Tribe Recovery addresses the Denver City Council.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several advocates for the harm reduction approach to managing addiction drew repeated cheers and applause Monday from a council chambers packed with people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
17 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for help

A resident of Quality Inn, which has housed homeless people two years, explains she is 83.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several homeless residents of Quality Inn hotel on Zuni Street say they have nowhere to go now that the city is kicking them out.

Read full story
47 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Homeless coalition client interviews retiring CEO Parvensky

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless CEO John Parvensky is retiring.Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. (Denver, Colo.) John Parvensky makes a lot of money overseeing Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. But then, he’s CEO of a non-profit health care and housing system with dozens of properties.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may spend $2.4 million to spur downtown foot traffic

The Denver City Council will consider awarding $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to Downtown Denver Partnership Monday to encourage foot traffic downtown. “Even as the city regains near pre-pandemic levels of tourist travel and nighttime dining and entertainment, it is projected that daytime worker traffic may never return beyond 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels (a loss of 20,000 customers a day), necessitating a new way of thinking about the downtown market, its workforce and how to sustain visitor traffic and regain sales tax generation,” city staff wrote in a memo to City Council. “Pedestrian traffic for the month of May 2022 remained down 31 percent from May 2019 levels which indicates that further interventions are needed to ensure the survival of downtown’s remaining businesses and furthermore, to improve the resilience of downtown Denver’s long-term economic vitality.”

Read full story
30 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver law banning declawing of cats leaves me scratching head

(Denver, Colo.) It is against the law to declaw a cat in Denver. I ran across this fact last week while researching the city’s animal cruelty laws. The law surprised me. I had never heard of a city banning the declawing of cats. But according to the Humane Society, Denver is one of a handful of cities in the nation where surgically removing your cat’s claws isn’t allowed.

Read full story
34 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to settle more police lawsuits for $185,000

A group marches in Denver in support of defunding the police department.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Like clockwork, in recent weeks they appear on most every weekly Denver City Council meeting agenda: Settlements for lawsuits against the police department.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in hand

(Denver, Colo.) If you think homelessness sounds like a struggle, imagine undergoing chemotherapy while living on the street. It happens. Homeless people get cancer. A woman named Brittany who did not give her last name appeared before the Denver City Council recently explaining she has only 18 months to live. She currently spends that time unhoused.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Keep cannabis away from Colorado canines

Even in Denver, Scoobies and doobies don’t mix. Denver is known as the Mile-High City for reasons other than just its altitude. Many consider Denver the marijuana capitol of the United States. Colorado became the first state to legalize the plant for recreational use.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora welcomes pet ducks with permit

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted Monday to allow pet ducks in the city for residents with a permit. The council had a good time discussing the measure. The normally partisan group voted unanimously to approve it. It still needs approval a second time at a council meeting in September to become law.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora postpones vote on jail-for-theft bill

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora councilmember Danielle Jurinsky postponed Monday a bill she sponsored to create mandatory jail sentences for people who steal cars and items valued at more than $300.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora approves anti-panhandling campaign

Aurora councilmember Steve Sundberg makes a plea Monday for his anti-panhandling campaign.AuroraTV.org. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted Monday to launch a public relations campaign discouraging people from giving money to panhandlers.

Read full story
21 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: What homeless people need to survive

Unfortunately, homelessness doesn’t come with a handbook. And some of us lack the “street sense” needed to survive. A successful journalist most my life, I never expected to become homeless. I demonstrated incredible denial as the money ran out, staying in luxury hotels after I left my apartment because I did not feel safe there.

Read full story
45 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers allowing pet ducks

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will consider Monday adding pet ducks to the list of fowl permissible in the city. Aurora already allows chickens (hens). The chicken ordinance would be reworked to also allow domesticated ducks if council approves.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers mandatory jail sentence for theft over $300

(Aurora, Colo.) If you steal something in Aurora, you’re going to jail. That’s how councilmember Danielle Jurinsky wants it. She is introducing legislation at the City Council meeting Monday that would set minimum jail times for people who steal vehicles and items over $300.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Montbello may host next homeless tent village

Sturdy, tidy tents line safe outdoor spaces run by Colorado Village Collaborative.Colorado Village Collaborative. (Denver, Colo.) Another legal tent village for people experiencing homelessness may be coming to the Arie P. Taylor Municipal Building parking lot in the Montbello neighborhood.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 each

The Denver City Council will consider Monday paying two people $64,001 each to settle yet another lawsuit against the Denver Police Department. Brian Loma and Mike Whitney, represented by Killmer, Lane and Newman LLP, claim in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court that Denver police violated their constitutional rights.

Read full story
36 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor

My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor. I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.

Read full story
25 comments
Denver, CO

People experiencing homelessness describe broken system to council

Brittany, who is homeless, tells the Denver City Council she has 18 months to live.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the City Council Monday they live in a city that seemingly works against them, even though services for them are many.

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy