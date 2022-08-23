Aurora welcomes pet ducks with permit

Ray Melvin Caraan/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted Monday to allow pet ducks in the city for residents with a permit.

The council had a good time discussing the measure. The normally partisan group voted unanimously to approve it. It still needs approval a second time at a council meeting in September to become law.

Councilmember Dustin Zvonek noted the city requires 30 gallons of water for the ducks to wade in. He wondered “does the requirement of water for the ducks run afoul” of the water conservation ordinance.

Mayor Mike Coffman chuckled and groaned at the “afoul” reference. He said the water pool for the ducks is not considered an “ornamental water feature” and does not violate the ordinance.

Errant ducks would be investigated

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky wondered how the city handles when ducks fly into a neighbor’s yard. “I guess you eventually have your ducks in a row,” she said as Coffman groaned again.

Anthony Youngblood from animal services told Jurinsky a duck-at-large complaint is handled just like a loose dog complaint. Sometimes property owners take pictures of the animals in their yards in case they run or fly away.

Bergan asked how the city enforces the six- to eight-duck limit and whether the coops meet city code. Youngblood said investigations come from complaints. He said there are some residents who violate the law, but not many.

Concerns about quackery

Bergan had another question. “Do you have any concerns about quackery?” she asked Youngblood as Coffman groaned yet again.

Youngblood responded it’s a legitimate question. “Ducks are going to be noisier than chickens and people need to beware.”

According to him, the shelter can accommodate pet ducks if it needs to. However, it can’t handle that many, Youngblood said, which is why the city put limits on the fowl.

The regulations would allow no more than a combined six chickens and ducks on lots of 20,000 square feet or less. People with ducks must keep at least two because they are social birds, city staff explained in a PowerPoint presentation at a council committee meeting.

Lots exceeding 20,000 square feet may have a combined eight ducks and chickens.

Dead ducks can’t be butchered

The domesticated ducks must be kept away from wild ducks and geese and their excrement, the ordinance requires. The coops must be predator-proof and at least 15 feet away from the nearest property line.

Chickens and ducks may not be killed by a property owner unless ordered by the health department, the ordinance states. Aurora does not allow roosters.

Councilmember Steve Sundberg wondered if a property owner could eat their ducks if it died of natural causes. Youngblood said the city does not allowing the butchering of ducks in the city.

Long time since council shares laugh

He commented on the council’s demeanor during the duck discussion. “When’s the last time you laughed this much on something?”

Bergan responded, “It’s been a long time.”