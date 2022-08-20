Aurora considers allowing pet ducks

Kai Dahms/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will consider Monday adding pet ducks to the list of fowl permissible in the city.

Aurora already allows chickens (hens). The chicken ordinance would be reworked to also allow domesticated ducks if council approves.

Even if the council approves the change Monday, it will still need approval a second time to become law.

The regulations would allow no more than a combined six chickens and ducks on residential lots of 20,000 square feet or less. People with ducks must keep at least two because they are social birds, city staff explained in a PowerPoint presentation at a recent council committee meeting.

Lots exceeding 20,000 square feet may contain a combined eight ducks and chickens, according to the proposed rules. Combinations of up to four ducks or chickens each would be allowed.

Why ducks?

“Why Ducks? Because they are adorable,” resident David Roush wrote in a letter to City Council. “Duck manure is excellent fertilizer that does not require composting, it can go straight into the garden, and it will not burn your lawn. Duck eggs are a delicacy that is hard to find in local groceries. Back yard ducks are a great addition to gardens and landscaping.”

People who want to keep chickens and/or ducks must obtain a permit from the city. To apply for a permit, plans for the bird coop must be submitted.

The domesticated ducks must be kept away from wild ducks and geese and their excrement, the city requires. The coops must be predator-proof and at least 15 feet away from the nearest property line.

Chickens and ducks may not be killed by a property owner unless ordered humanely euthanized by the health department, the ordinance states.

Aurora does not allow roosters.