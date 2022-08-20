Aurora considers mandatory jail sentence for theft over $300

Niu Niu/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) If you steal something in Aurora, you’re going to jail.

That’s how councilmember Danielle Jurinsky wants it. She is introducing legislation at the City Council meeting Monday that would set minimum jail times for people who steal vehicles and items over $300.

Stealing a car would land a person in jail for 60 days under Jurinsky’s proposal. Repeat offenders would face 120 days, and anyone who fails to appear for a court date would be required to serve a 10-day sentence.

Retail crimes have spiked in Aurora, business owners say. The new retail theft law would require a minimum three-day sentence for someone who steals an item valued at $300 or more. The ordinance would require the court to impose the sentence and not dismiss it.

Jurinsky has built in a review of the ordinance’s effectiveness. If after one year the ordinance does not prove effective, it will expire.

Havana Business District targeted

“One of the targeted areas of these criminals is the Havana Business District,” the bill states. “This type of retail theft enterprises effects small and large businesses in Aurora with a bigger impact on the smaller retail stores owned by individual citizens.”

The bill proclaims that throwing people in jail is a deterrent to stealing. “Council intends to make it known that the City of Aurora is not the city for offenders to commit retail theft.”

In a PowerPoint presentation, city officials said data does not show an increase in retail thefts. However, officials believe retail theft is under-reported. Suspects often flee the scene by the time a police officer arrives. Police say it can be dangerous for store staff to interact with shoplifters.

In the weeks ahead, city officials plan to identify the top 10 most prolific shoplifters in the city. They also plan to:

· Work with City Attorney’s Office for mandatory arrest and next-day arraignment on flagged shoplifters.

· Designate a detective to specialize in putting cases together.

· Improve online reporting for retailers.

· Improve data analysis to track patterns and suspects.

Even if the City Council approves the ordinance Monday, it will need to be voted upon a second time to become law.