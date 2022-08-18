Denver, CO

Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOgUo_0hLNZdvU00
Jesse Lashawn Parris for Mayor

My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor.

I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.

“I will be the next mayor of Denver in 2023,” Parris has said the past several months during his almost-weekly City Council appearances. Parris and his friend Brandy Majors frequently speak during public comment period advocating for people of color and the unhoused.

But Parris is not just some council ‘gadfly’ who pesters city officials. He increasingly is a respected voice and sits on the Task Force to Reimagine Policing in Denver.

In the interest of full disclosure, Parris and I do not know each other well. One day he introduced himself to me and I immediately recognized him from the Denver City Council meetings, which I cover every Monday. I was stunned to learn he lived three doors down.

I love having a neighbor that’s running for mayor. After all, I live in a place where they have posted signs in the elevator asking people not to throw garbage out the window. Jesse definitely classes the place up.

Jesse Lashawn Parris discusses racism, police brutality, more

I asked Parris several questions about his mayoral bid on topics ranging from racism to police brutality. Here they are, in question-and-answer format. His answers have been edited for brevity.

Q: First, when did you first run for City Council? I was thinking you ran for council a while back before you ran for mayor this time. How many votes did you get?

A: “Yes, I ran for Denver City Council at-large from February 2018 to May 2019 where I received 14,667 votes with little to no money in terms of a local political campaign.”

Q: How did you get started in all of this advocacy work? Many homeless people feel so victimized and dejected they give up on trying to make things better.

Parris’ story of becoming unhoused

A: “I became involved in my unhoused neighbor advocacy work when I found myself unhoused my last semester of college at Metropolitan State University while majoring in criminal justice and criminology. I found myself living in my car and still attending my college courses. It was during this time I met my ‘revolutionary father’ Stephen ‘Seku’ Evans who has run for mayor several times. He took me under his wing and had me start attending Denver City Council meetings in 2012-2013 and book studies in the park. After graduating and moving to Boulder and volunteering at the Boulder County Justice Center as a county clerk for the 18th Judicial District…unable to find employment in Boulder I landed a temporary job at Elitch Gardens in Denver as a crew member.

“I eventually ended up moving back to Denver for the duration of my unhoused experience…. After moving back to Denver, I found myself back at the college campus I graduated from, Auraria Campus where I received numerous citations for violating the urban camping ban ordinance and was eventually banned…. It was during this time I found myself in a lot of legal trouble and a couple of trips to the Denver Downtown Detention Center and fighting tickets I received for economic crimes and crimes of survival.”

A decade on the streets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WBfi_0hLNZdvU00
Jesse Lashawn Parris addresses the city council via Zoom during a meeting earlier this year.Denver 8

“I became a full-fledged advocate for the unhoused when I joined the organization Denver Homeless Out Loud in 2014…. It was during this time I was housed in a community collective house that at any moment, could be raided and dismantled like the Tiny House village that was set up in 2016 across the street from Jerr-E-Ville, the template for the Tiny Home Village and the SOS camps.”

Q: How long have you lived at Fusion? Were you on the street before that? If so, can you describe what that was like for you?

“I have lived at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless property Fusion Studios for over two years now, I was featured in the Central Park/Park Hill newspaper "Front Porch" in an article titled "What it means to be housed: Finally Getting Some Sleep" back in 2020. Yes, I was on the streets for … near a decade prior to being housed at the Fusion Studios.”

Housing for homeless desperately needed

Q: What should the city be doing for people experiencing homeless that it is not?

A: “The city should be housing people, we have an unhoused neighbor crisis, all while we have 20,000-plus luxury apartments but yet 10,000-plus people remain unhoused. Many people are on waitlists for housing for over five years. The city should be putting people over profit as opposed to profit over people. We need a city that has a heart, which will give those at the bottom a hand up instead of putting a foot on their necks like George Floyd. In addition, the city should be making attainable low income housing a priority if the city really wants to address or alleviate our housing crisis. This can be done by increasing the amount of money in the Affordable housing fund and increasing the lineage fees developers pay to opt out of creating affordable units in their housing developments.”

Q: What can be done about alleged police mistreatment of homeless people?

A: “What can be done about police brutality is defunding and abolishing the police and their civilian divisions like the Street Enforcement Team (SET). The police don't protect and serve our unhoused neighbors, they terrorize and disturb them. I support programs like STAR and DASHR and any other alternatives to law enforcement.”

Homeless services getting worse, Parris says

Q: Can you speak to just how nasty many of the homeless services were prior to COVID? For example, there were fewer hotel rooms. St. Francis Center was completely disgusting in the shower area, no security at the shelters where the gangbangers ruled the roost …. Do you agree that things have improved quite a bit? One could argue there still is a long way to go.

A: “No things have not improved; they have gotten worse since the last time I lived at a men's shelter in 2013-2014. While living in a shelter I witnessed the worst things happening, shelters aren't good places to be, you can get robbed, get beat up, get DNR'd (do not return) and a host of other bad things. Many of our unhoused neighbors refuse to go to shelters due to COVID-19 and other viruses and diseases. Not to mention bed bugs and rats. They don't allow couples; they don't allow pets and they aren't ADA accessible for the most part. I've been to St. Francis Center numerous times throughout the years, and it is a horrible day shelter. It is not a safe place to be, and staff treat you like an animal opposed to a human being. I compare the shelter system to the jail and prison system; they are just places to warehouse people that society has deemed undesirable and the scum of the earth. Shelters aren't the answer, housing people is.

Q: Denver is a city of extreme wealth, and those running for office likely have deep pockets. How do you plan to finance and run your campaign?

A: “I am a Black grassroots candidate so the funding for my campaign will come from people in the Black community and from grassroots organizations.”

Gentrification of Black communities ‘dangerous’

Q: Next to homelessness, what are the biggest problems facing Denver?

A: “Gentrification of Black communities, this city has become unsafe and dangerous for Black people. If it's not DPD … harassing us for the color of our skin or our housing status, it’s NIMBYism and displacement. As a Black man running for office of mayor I see and experience such profiling and discrimination on a daily basis. I would like to live in a city that doesn't criminalize people based on the color of their skin, their income status and gives those who need the most constructive help, the constructive help they need.”

Q: Is racism a problem in Denver?

A: “Yes, there is a racism white supremacy problem in Denver and has been since the founding of the city of Denver and the state of Colorado. The other difference between the racism white supremacy in Denver opposed to other cities, states, and areas of the country, is the racism white supremacy is covert opposed to overt. Being a foundational Black American man in a predominantly White city I experience it and witness it on a daily basis. It exists in all the city institutions and within the city government despite there being a Black mayor….”

# Denver mayoral election# Jesse Lashawn Parris# homelessness# Fusion Studios# homeless

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Read full story
