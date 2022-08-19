Aurora, CO

Aurora: Say no to panhandlers

David Heitz

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council advanced Monday launching an educational campaign to discourage residents from giving money to panhandlers.

The council discussed the proposal, brought forth by councilmembers Steve Sundberg and Angela Lawson, during its study session. The proposal still will need approval during a regular council meeting, likely next week.

Aurora’s council is equally divided between Republicans and Democrats. The mayor, a Republican, breaks tie votes.

Based on Monday’s voting, Sundberg and Lawson will have no trouble getting the measure passed. Voting against the proposal were councilmembers Juan Marcano, Alison Coombs, Crystal Murillo, and Ruben Medina.

Sundberg and Lawson said panhandling has become a safety issue. They said many panhandlers aggressively enter traffic and nearly get hit.

But Coombs and Marcano want data on how often that occurs. Sundberg said panhandlers make as much as $45 per hour. Coombs would like data from city staff showing how much panhandlers make.

Campaign dubbed ‘Give Real Change’

Kim Stuart of Aurora’s communications and marketing department said the city would put up signs where panhandling occurs. The campaign would be called “Give Real Change.”

The signs would cost $400 and advise people not to give money to panhandlers, Stuart said. Instead, the city would encourage donations to Spirit of Aurora, a non-profit that offers some homeless services.

Marcano said the signs likely will be vandalized. Stuart admitted they may need to be replaced more often than usual. She said data on panhandling in the city will determine where the signs go.

The council did not set a budget for the campaign, which also would utilize social media and newsletters run by the city and homeowners associations. The city also would create a landing page, Auroragov.org/GiveRealChange.

Marcano said several City Council members will attend a conference in Houston next week. There, they will learn about that city’s efforts to end homelessness. He said he hopes it will lead to “more robust discussion” on the issue.

Marcano: Supportive housing needed

Lawson told Marcano she has seen panhandlers nearly get hit in his district. “Are you fine with that?” she asked.

Marcano responded that he agreed there is a safety issue with panhandling but “this kind of policy that you’re proposing doesn’t actually change that behavior.”

Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan said the budget for the campaign would be “negligible,” adding, “It’s a crime if you deface signs. Maybe councilman (Dustin) Zvonek wants to throw people in jail for defacing signs and we can purse that as well.”

Zvonek smiled as Bergan made her comments, but he did not make such a recommendation. Marcano said instead of buying signs the city should set aside money for permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Courts make panhandling laws tough to enforce

Aurora already has an anti-panhandling ordinance, but the courts have struck down such laws over Freedom of Speech issues, City Attorney Pete Schulte said. The city can only enforce the law when a panhandler steps into traffic, he explained.

He said one police officer has issued three citations in two weeks. “The officer got irritated one day and went out to write citations.”

Bergan said the proposal is “compassionate and effective,” adding, “I don’t understand the need for all this data. You can still give if you feel so inclined. I think people have good hearts and they want to help.”

Lawson: Human trafficking an issue

Lawson said human trafficking is occurring around areas where people panhandle. Coombs said she wants more data regarding human trafficking in homeless encampments.

Sundberg made a change to the proposal, striking verbiage that said the campaign intends to eliminate panhandling and replacing it with the explanation it is intended to “reduce” it.

Areas in Aurora where panhandlers frequent include Chambers and Parker Road, council members said. Sundberg said he works in an area frequented by panhandlers. He said he has seen the same ones for five years. He said one died of a heroin overdose recently and another almost died of an overdose.

“We just hope that in the long term this will lead to better care and overall well-being for folks around town,” Sundberg said.

