Opinion: Water scarce for homeless who swelter in Denver heat

Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) If you think it has been hot outside in Denver, try being outside all the time.

Homeless people bake in the summer Denver heat. Even for those who carry water bottles (which get stolen and lost on the street) most people experiencing homelessness can’t stay properly hydrated.

Try finding a working water fountain in Denver. They exist but are very scarce. I remember one hot summer night I was sleeping under a light-rail bridge along the Broadway underpass leading to the area near Crossroads homeless shelter. I was so thirsty my tongue was sticking to the roof of my mouth. I could not speak.

I walked one night from that spot on Broadway to a park in Globeville along the Platte River Trail. The brand-new park (new at that time) had a gleaming drinking fountain. I promised my neighbors in the encampment that I would bring them back water, too.

When I approached the water fountain, no water came out when I turned the handle. I cried. I'm surprised I could make tears I was so dehydrated.

I thought to myself, “There are those who dislike homeless people so much they shut off the water so they won’t hang around.” Many water fountains in Denver have been disabled for that reason whether anyone wants to admit it or not.

Denying water like devaluing someone’s life

Denying a class of people water is cruel. It’s dangerous.

I remember being very lightheaded as I walked back to my sleeping spot the night the Globeville fountain was off. I collapsed when I arrived and passed out parched. I woke up with sand in my mouth. That happened quite a bit, actually.

The only water I sometimes would get for days at a time in the summer would come from charitable groups that passed it out. When I say charitable groups, sometimes that was a husband and wife who popped their trunk at an encampment and passed out water until it was gone. Other times groups such as Harm Reduction Action Center would pass out bottles of water.

Water should be free and plentiful to everyone. It’s a sad commentary on society when we start denying people water because we don’t feel comfortable around them.

Do you want to make a big difference in a homeless person’s life? Pass out bottles of water to homeless people if you can afford it. Our bodies mostly are water, after all. Water is life

Again, I cannot fathom denying a class of people water. The city should repair/turn on every single water fountain in Denver and add some. It’s not just homeless people who can’t find a drinking fountain. Anyone without money for bottled water or a soft drink is left thirsty in Denver unless they have a home with a tap.

It’s ridiculous. And inhumane.