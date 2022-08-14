Aurora helps police understand people with communication limitations

Sharon Waldron/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) When you have an emergency and need to talk to police, firefighters or paramedics, you want to make sure both parties understand each other.

But the fact is many people live with disabilities that hinder their communication skills. They may be hard of hearing, have autism or mental illness. What makes matters worse is first responders often don’t know how to interact with people facing communication limitations.

Enter the Alert Decal Program. Aurora began the pilot program in 2019. The city forged a partnership with the Let’s Talk Access Initiative, a non-profit which began in Aurora but has expanded nationwide.

The Aurora City Council will hear an update on the program at its study session Monday. “The concept for the Alert Decal Program arose from conversations with many of our Let’s Talk participants about poor interactions that they have experienced due to ineffective communication with medical professionals and first responders in emergency situations leading to unfortunate outcomes,” the initiative explains in a memo to council. “We discussed possible solutions to address this issue and decided that a two-tiered educational approach supporting both our community members with complex communication needs and our first responders would be beneficial. The (decal program) is a prepared and proactive approach designed to improve interactions and outcomes in an emergency.”

Decal tips off first responders

Let’s Talk gives first responders training in communicating effectively with people who have difficulty hearing, speaking, or understanding speech. People with disabilities place a decal on the side of the automobile where they sit. If a police officer pulls over someone and sees the decal, they know to expect possible communication problems.

The initiative surveyed officers with Aurora Police Department, firefighters with Aurora Fire Rescue and EMTs/paramedics with Falck EMS. They learned:

· 74.45 percent of responders said they had not received adequate training in interacting with people “with complex communication needs secondary to sensory, motor/physical, behavioral/safety, cognitive/learning, and/or neurological needs.”

· 60 percent of responders said they were not able to determine upon arrival to scene if a person would require the use of alternative or augmentative forms of communication, such as high-tech voice-output devices, low-tech picture boards/text boards, sign language, eye gaze, or other forms of communication.

· 78.99 percent of responders said a visual aide such as an alert decal placed on vehicles, residences, schools, and businesses would help to increase their ability to effectively serve the needs of people with limited communication skills.

· 14.25 percent said they had a family member or friend with complex communication needs such as Autism spectrum disorders, deafness or hard of hearing and motor speech disabilities secondary to stroke, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson’s disease. “These respondents also shared that because of their relationships with family members or friends with complex communication needs they felt more comfortable supporting others with complex needs,” according to the memo to council.

Why supporters say the program works

“The program comes with training and education and that is one of the next steps,” said officer Crystal McCoy, public information officer with the Aurora Police Department. “It is a simple concept which is why we think it will work. This really showed me that there are some situations that first responders are experiencing everywhere that we just do not know how to deal with the right way, that is sensitive to everybody, that is actually helping.”

The Aurora Police Department is operating under a consent decree after the death of Elijah McClain.