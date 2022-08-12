Denver, CO

Denver’s Cadillac building may become historic landmark

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EQQB_0hE6nini00
The Cadillac Lofts.Zillow

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A building erected in 1921 to support a Cadillac dealership in Denver’s once-famous Gasoline Alley may become a historic landmark.

Three residents and owners of the building at 1090 Cherokee St., which is now residential lofts, have applied for the Historic Landmark status. The City Council will vote on the matter and hold a public hearing Monday. City staff reports the building meets the criteria for landmark status.

In the 1980s, the building became the first in Denver’s Golden Triangle to be reused for housing. Originally part of the R.R. Hall Cadillac dealership, the building was “state-of-the-art and offered a comprehensive service menu for Cadillac customers, including a salesroom and departments for quick service, repairs, painting, trimming, and washing,” according to a report to the council by city staff.

Service center had a doorman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbU5X_0hE6nini00
Denver's Cadilllac building in the 1920s.Denver Public Library

“Customers could enter through electric drive-in doors (via a doorman), while another entrance allowed access by foot, and an electric automatic elevator provided customer access to all floors,” the report continues. “Separate from these, there was a large elevator in the center of the building that was dedicated to cars being repaired that needed to be test driven and exit the building without going through the salesroom or in sight of the customers.”

The building boasted several employee-friendly features, according to the report. “It had a club room, lunchroom with cafeteria style meals, and a library with technical books for employees. Every work stall had an outside exhaust pipe so that gas fumes from the engines would not fill the interior, and some of these are still visible today on the building’s exterior.”

Other amenities included an internal phone system, gravity tubes, and speaking tubes connecting various departments. “As a support building, it reflects the important component of the numerous service businesses that accompanied and fueled the growth and development of Denver’s automobile industry along Gasoline Alley,” according to the report.

Building’s reuse inspires neighborhood renaissance

The building’s reuse by Zeppelin Development in the 1980s became a model for other housing developments in old buildings. “Zeppelin worked with the area to assemble a community organization and a neighborhood plan “ according to the report. “He acquired the building, which had been vacant for decades, and rehabilitated it into residential lofts while honoring its original design and embracing its external character defining features. Cadillac Lofts became a catalyst in jump-starting investment and revitalization of the once more vibrant neighborhood.”

Some may consider the building’s architecture rather simple. It is “late 19th and early 20th century American Movements: Chicago style architecture,” the report to council states. “Distinguishing features of the style include the use of a steel-frame, masonry cladding, and little ornamental detail, and which are all seen in this building.”

Structure ‘utilitarian’ but significant

The report goes on to describe the building as “utilitarian,” emphasizing “the building was not intended to sell Cadillacs, but rather to service them while upholding a certain expectation about what it meant to own one. To that end, the building was architect-designed in a restrained style that had an architectural refinement and upheld the Cadillac standard.”

The building was designed by the Denver architecture firm of Fisher and Fisher. Oddly, the firm did not design any other warehouse-type buildings. Their portfolio included churches, hospitals, and high-end office buildings, according to the report. “The Cadillac Lofts is a strong example of a building adhering to Louis Sullivan’s maxim, ‘form ever follows function,’ which essentially means that the shape of a building or object should primarily relate to its intended function or purpose.”

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness.

Denver, CO
