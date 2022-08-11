Denver, CO

On-call city contracts lack transparency, Denver councilwoman says

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUUDF_0hB58WnS00
Luca Bravo/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Despite Denver City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer’s calls for more transparency, some city departments still are using on-call contracts with no reporting structure.

On-call contracts allow city departments to access services quickly. They do not require council approval for every expenditure. Such contracts generally are used when services urgently are needed, and the city is unable to perform work internally.

On Monday, technology services became the latest city department to hear Sawyer’s pleas. The on-call contract with Slalom LLC for $5 million provides three years of maintenance to the city’s Salesforce software platform. “The city has invested time and effort into the relationship with the vendor and their knowledge of our specific Salesforce implementation,” technology services wrote in a memo to council. “Technology services is currently in the early phases of defining several major initiatives for the platform and will require professional services provided by Slalom to implement these projects.”

The initiatives include the Department of Housing Stability’s program and case management, Department of Transportation Infrastructure volume-based pricing, trash management and customer portal systems.

Councilmembers say software buggy

Sawyer, who cast the lone “no” vote against the contract, said Salesforce has not performed well. She said that makes transparency even more important. “We are seeing that it is not working.”

Joe Saporito, a representative of the technology services department, said he is happy to change their reporting structure to become more transparent, but he said he has not yet started the conversations needed.

Councilmember Debbie Ortega said technology services has not been to a Finance and Governance Committee meeting in a long time. She said she would like to know what contracts are out there and what they do.

Saporito said technology services uses more than 200 contracts. “It’s a lengthy conversation,” he said. “There’s a lot going on.”

Councilmember Chris Hinds, who has a computer science background, also said Salesforce is not performing as its should. “I see several holes in Salesforce that I hope this group can plug.”

In May, the Parks and Recreation Department signed $9 million in on-call contracts. Sawyer said that department is working on creating a transparent reporting structure, as is the airport and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

She said the Department of Transportation Infrastructure already has created a mechanism to better show how money is being spent.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver City Contracts# on call contracts# councilwoman Amanda Sawyer# coucilman Chris Hinds# councilwoman Debbie Ortega

Comments / 5

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
7744 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Rental assistance still available in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver still has more than $2 million available in federal rental assistance, city officials said Wednesday. The remarks were made during the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting. Melissa Thate from the Department of Housing Stability gave the council an update on the city’s rental assistance programs.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver ballot question squashes grassroots activism, residents say

(Denver, Colo.) Residents told the Denver City Council Monday that one of the body’s proposed election policies being put to voters for approval squashes grassroots activism.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases

(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Full moon will wash out meteor shower in Denver Friday

A full moon Aug. 12 will wash out the peak night of the annual Perseid meteor shower this year, according to the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society, but the show is so spectacular stargazers still will see meteors.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue Sky

(Denver, Colo.) A Colorado group wants you to picture Mount Evans as Mount Blue Sky. And to raise awareness for their cause, the Mestaa’ehehe Coalition is inviting everyone to submit pictures of Mount Evans, which they call Mount Blue Sky, from their unique vantage points.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.

Read full story
20 comments
Denver, CO

How to quiet a noisy Denver neighbor

(Denver, Colo.) Noisy neighbors can be a daunting menace. A loud party keeping someone awake when they have to work the next day can be infuriating. While some people may not want to get police involved, others waste no time calling the cops on their noisy neighbor.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Study: Hotels like Denver's keep homeless out of hospitals

The Aloft hotel in downtown Denver is one of several housing people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID.Aloft. (Denver, Colo.) Hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID not only prevent disease transmission, but also reduce hospital use, a new study has shown.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTI

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver will consider Monday settling more lawsuits against the police department and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may put crime prevention commission into police hands

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council will vote Monday on whether to move the Crime Prevention and Control Commission into the hands of the public safety department. The commission currently is governed by the Department of Public Health and Environment. The commission’s goals include making sure inmates get mental health treatment and don’t return to jail. Additional objectives include decreasing the jail population and fostering innovation and alternatives in the criminal justice system, according to a presentation to council.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora assists bars and restaurants, hears complaints on rec center

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council on Monday approved $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for improvements at bars and restaurants. Two members of the Aurora City Council, Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg, own bars/restaurants in the city. Jurinsky made the motion Monday to award the funds, and Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan seconded it.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Councilmembers paint the town with ‘Slow down, Denver’

Councilmember Amanda Sawyer had these signs made up reminding motorists to slow down.Councilmember Amanda Sawyer's office. (Denver, Colo.) Slow down, Denver. It’s a message some City Council members want you to hear even if residents must post placards screaming it all over town.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.

Read full story
18 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora restaurants may be eligible for relief funds

(Denver, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will vote Monday whether to give restaurants and drinking establishments in the city $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act relief. Two members of the Aurora City Council, Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg, own restaurants in the area.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Council committee OKs plan to thwart car part thefts amid growing concern

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Monday to create a registry for pawn shops that sell catalytic converters — a bill that now heads to the full Council for approval.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Latinas continue to dominate Denver council leadership

Outoing City Council President Stacie Gilmore hugs incoming City Council President Jamie Torres.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Former Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore and President Pro-Tem Jamie Torres made history two years ago as the city's first Latina leadership team.

Read full story
19 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to pay $100,000 after police call man a 'turd'

(Denver, Colo.) A Black man will collect $100,000 from Denver after a police officer called him a "turd." The City Council likely will approve the settlement Monday. Keilon Hill filed the lawsuit against the city in U.S. District Court, alleging unlawful arrest.

Read full story
33 comments
Denver, CO

Denver changes ordinance to expand preschool program

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee approved a change Wednesday to the Denver Preschool Program that will allow it to expand services. The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee agreed to change the language in the ordinance that created the preschool program. Funded by voters through a sales tax increase, the ordinance previously said the sales tax money would be the "sole" funder of the preschool program.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver OKs $9 million in spending for electric vehicle charging stations, solar rooftops

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee approved spending $9 million Wednesday to install electric vehicle charging stations at city offices and solar rooftops to power city buildings.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver buys more motel rooms for homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council extended contracts Monday with two hotels serving people experiencing homelessness. Denver will pay $1.8 million to U.S. Motels Denver North Inc. The company owns the Super 8 motel at 5888 N. Broadway and the Comfort Inn at 401 E. 58th Ave.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy