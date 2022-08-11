On-call city contracts lack transparency, Denver councilwoman says

Luca Bravo/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Despite Denver City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer’s calls for more transparency, some city departments still are using on-call contracts with no reporting structure.

On-call contracts allow city departments to access services quickly. They do not require council approval for every expenditure. Such contracts generally are used when services urgently are needed, and the city is unable to perform work internally.

On Monday, technology services became the latest city department to hear Sawyer’s pleas. The on-call contract with Slalom LLC for $5 million provides three years of maintenance to the city’s Salesforce software platform. “The city has invested time and effort into the relationship with the vendor and their knowledge of our specific Salesforce implementation,” technology services wrote in a memo to council. “Technology services is currently in the early phases of defining several major initiatives for the platform and will require professional services provided by Slalom to implement these projects.”

The initiatives include the Department of Housing Stability’s program and case management, Department of Transportation Infrastructure volume-based pricing, trash management and customer portal systems.

Councilmembers say software buggy

Sawyer, who cast the lone “no” vote against the contract, said Salesforce has not performed well. She said that makes transparency even more important. “We are seeing that it is not working.”

Joe Saporito, a representative of the technology services department, said he is happy to change their reporting structure to become more transparent, but he said he has not yet started the conversations needed.

Councilmember Debbie Ortega said technology services has not been to a Finance and Governance Committee meeting in a long time. She said she would like to know what contracts are out there and what they do.

Saporito said technology services uses more than 200 contracts. “It’s a lengthy conversation,” he said. “There’s a lot going on.”

Councilmember Chris Hinds, who has a computer science background, also said Salesforce is not performing as its should. “I see several holes in Salesforce that I hope this group can plug.”

In May, the Parks and Recreation Department signed $9 million in on-call contracts. Sawyer said that department is working on creating a transparent reporting structure, as is the airport and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

She said the Department of Transportation Infrastructure already has created a mechanism to better show how money is being spent.