Denver, CO

Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236qas_0h9b6dW900
Tom Def/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases.

The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.

“Many have worked decades to build Denver into a great city, which is now threatened by violent crime,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said during a PowerPoint presentation at a committee meeting last month. “Working together, we have a chance to make a difference, to address violent crime, and to help Denver continue to be the great city we know and cherish.”

Councilmember Candi CdeBaca cast the lone “no” vote. “This proposal lacks the transparency that I believe it needs,” she said. At a previous meeting, CdeBaca said the city should not fund the prosecutors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office should.

Federal penalties harsher than state

By partnering with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, both cities can be more aggressive about prosecuting gun crimes. Federal law allows for penalties state and local laws do not.

Denver plans to use its attorneys to prosecute felons in possession of firearms. Each attorney is expected to take between 30 and 40 cases annually. According to the Power Point, data will decide which cases to prosecute. “This data-driven approach utilizes the Denver Crime Lab, the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBN) and the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) to connect a particular firearm or shell casing to previous shootings,” the PowerPoint reads. “United States Attorney’s Office uses this data to identify and prosecute the most violent offenders who are particularly dangerous to our community.”

Police thwart suspected mass shooting

Sometimes cases can be prosecuted even when investigators don’t recover the firearm, according to the PowerPoint. Sentences in federal prison can be for up to 10 years.

In the PowerPoint presentation officials used the example of a suspected thwarted mass shooting in Denver earlier in Denver. Police recovered firearms, body armors and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at the Maven Hotel.

Prosecutors want to charge G. Rodriguez, who has prior felonies for escape and drugs. But under Colorado law, those aren’t qualifying felonies for revoking the right to possess a firearm. Under federal law, they are.

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, or POWPO cases continue to rise, according to the PowerPoint. Such cases nearly doubled from 2014 to 2021 to 452.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver crime# gun control# gun crimes# Denver guns# gun prosecutions

Comments / 13

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
7707 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver ballot question squashes grassroots activism, residents say

(Denver, Colo.) Residents told the Denver City Council Monday that one of the body’s proposed election policies being put to voters for approval squashes grassroots activism.

Read full story
9 comments

Full moon will wash out meteor shower in Denver Friday

A full moon Aug. 12 will wash out the peak night of the annual Perseid meteor shower this year, according to the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society, but the show is so spectacular stargazers still will see meteors.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue Sky

(Denver, Colo.) A Colorado group wants you to picture Mount Evans as Mount Blue Sky. And to raise awareness for their cause, the Mestaa’ehehe Coalition is inviting everyone to submit pictures of Mount Evans, which they call Mount Blue Sky, from their unique vantage points.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

How to quiet a noisy Denver neighbor

(Denver, Colo.) Noisy neighbors can be a daunting menace. A loud party keeping someone awake when they have to work the next day can be infuriating. While some people may not want to get police involved, others waste no time calling the cops on their noisy neighbor.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Study: Hotels like Denver's keep homeless out of hospitals

The Aloft hotel in downtown Denver is one of several housing people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID.Aloft. (Denver, Colo.) Hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID not only prevent disease transmission, but also reduce hospital use, a new study has shown.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTI

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver will consider Monday settling more lawsuits against the police department and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may put crime prevention commission into police hands

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council will vote Monday on whether to move the Crime Prevention and Control Commission into the hands of the public safety department. The commission currently is governed by the Department of Public Health and Environment. The commission’s goals include making sure inmates get mental health treatment and don’t return to jail. Additional objectives include decreasing the jail population and fostering innovation and alternatives in the criminal justice system, according to a presentation to council.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora assists bars and restaurants, hears complaints on rec center

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council on Monday approved $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for improvements at bars and restaurants. Two members of the Aurora City Council, Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg, own bars/restaurants in the city. Jurinsky made the motion Monday to award the funds, and Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan seconded it.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Councilmembers paint the town with ‘Slow down, Denver’

Councilmember Amanda Sawyer had these signs made up reminding motorists to slow down.Councilmember Amanda Sawyer's office. (Denver, Colo.) Slow down, Denver. It’s a message some City Council members want you to hear even if residents must post placards screaming it all over town.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.

Read full story
18 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora restaurants may be eligible for relief funds

(Denver, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will vote Monday whether to give restaurants and drinking establishments in the city $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act relief. Two members of the Aurora City Council, Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg, own restaurants in the area.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Council committee OKs plan to thwart car part thefts amid growing concern

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Monday to create a registry for pawn shops that sell catalytic converters — a bill that now heads to the full Council for approval.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Latinas continue to dominate Denver council leadership

Outoing City Council President Stacie Gilmore hugs incoming City Council President Jamie Torres.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Former Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore and President Pro-Tem Jamie Torres made history two years ago as the city's first Latina leadership team.

Read full story
19 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to pay $100,000 after police call man a 'turd'

(Denver, Colo.) A Black man will collect $100,000 from Denver after a police officer called him a "turd." The City Council likely will approve the settlement Monday. Keilon Hill filed the lawsuit against the city in U.S. District Court, alleging unlawful arrest.

Read full story
33 comments
Denver, CO

Denver changes ordinance to expand preschool program

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee approved a change Wednesday to the Denver Preschool Program that will allow it to expand services. The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee agreed to change the language in the ordinance that created the preschool program. Funded by voters through a sales tax increase, the ordinance previously said the sales tax money would be the "sole" funder of the preschool program.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver OKs $9 million in spending for electric vehicle charging stations, solar rooftops

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee approved spending $9 million Wednesday to install electric vehicle charging stations at city offices and solar rooftops to power city buildings.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver buys more motel rooms for homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council extended contracts Monday with two hotels serving people experiencing homelessness. Denver will pay $1.8 million to U.S. Motels Denver North Inc. The company owns the Super 8 motel at 5888 N. Broadway and the Comfort Inn at 401 E. 58th Ave.

Read full story
27 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora spends $600,000 on pallet homes, expanding services for homeless

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver (Denver, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted unanimously Monday to hire more staff at two Safe Outdoor Space sites, add 30 pallet shelters and expand services to people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy