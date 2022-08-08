Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases

Tom Def/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases.

The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.

“Many have worked decades to build Denver into a great city, which is now threatened by violent crime,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said during a PowerPoint presentation at a committee meeting last month. “Working together, we have a chance to make a difference, to address violent crime, and to help Denver continue to be the great city we know and cherish.”

Councilmember Candi CdeBaca cast the lone “no” vote. “This proposal lacks the transparency that I believe it needs,” she said. At a previous meeting, CdeBaca said the city should not fund the prosecutors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office should.

Federal penalties harsher than state

By partnering with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, both cities can be more aggressive about prosecuting gun crimes. Federal law allows for penalties state and local laws do not.

Denver plans to use its attorneys to prosecute felons in possession of firearms. Each attorney is expected to take between 30 and 40 cases annually. According to the Power Point, data will decide which cases to prosecute. “This data-driven approach utilizes the Denver Crime Lab, the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBN) and the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) to connect a particular firearm or shell casing to previous shootings,” the PowerPoint reads. “United States Attorney’s Office uses this data to identify and prosecute the most violent offenders who are particularly dangerous to our community.”

Police thwart suspected mass shooting

Sometimes cases can be prosecuted even when investigators don’t recover the firearm, according to the PowerPoint. Sentences in federal prison can be for up to 10 years.

In the PowerPoint presentation officials used the example of a suspected thwarted mass shooting in Denver earlier in Denver. Police recovered firearms, body armors and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at the Maven Hotel.

Prosecutors want to charge G. Rodriguez, who has prior felonies for escape and drugs. But under Colorado law, those aren’t qualifying felonies for revoking the right to possess a firearm. Under federal law, they are.

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, or POWPO cases continue to rise, according to the PowerPoint. Such cases nearly doubled from 2014 to 2021 to 452.