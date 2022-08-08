Full moon will wash out meteor shower in Denver Friday

Pedro Lastra/Unsplash

A full moon Aug. 12 will wash out the peak night of the annual Perseid meteor shower this year, according to the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society, but the show is so spectacular stargazers still will see meteors.

This year the meteor shower, which began last month, will peak the evening of Friday, Aug. 12, and morning of Saturday Aug. 13, according to the society’s website. “Unfortunately, the nearly full moon this year will block out all but the brightest meteors,” the group posted. “But the Perseids are so bright and numerous that it could still be a decent show.”

The best time to go outside with a lawn chair will be after midnight, the group advises on its website. “Meteors will radiate from the constellation Perseus but can appear anywhere in the sky.”

Full moon also an astronomical event

The full moon Aug. 12 also will be an astronomical event. “The moon will be located on the opposite side of the earth as the sun and its face will be fully illuminated,” the astronomical group advises. “This full moon was known by early American tribes as the Sturgeon Moon because the large sturgeon fish of the Great Lakes and other major lakes were more easily caught at this time of year. This moon has also been known as the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.”

It will be the final of three supermoons for 2022, the society reports. “The Moon will be near its closest approach to the Earth and may look slightly larger and brighter than usual.”

The forecast for Denver Friday and Saturday calls for clear skies, but forecasts aren’t always accurate several days out. Weather permitting, the Denver Astronomical Society will host public nights at Chamberlin Observatory Aug. 11 and 16, but not on the meteor shower’s peak nights. The cost of public nights is $4 for adults and $3 for students. Those who want to attend must register ahead of time.