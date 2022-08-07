Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SMMC_0h71W9Bq00
Daria Durand/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health.

That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.

A brain spa boom surely would be seen in Denver, where the establishments already exist for ketamine infusions and other treatments. Colorado voters decriminalized psilocybin mushrooms, too, opening that up to the brain spa market.

The JAMA paper describes clinical studies that have shown MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms have therapeutic effects. The research even has convinced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the substances’ worth.

“Recent phase 3 clinical studies indicate … MDMA is both efficacious and well tolerated in the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder,” the JAMA viewpoint explains. “Psilocybin—naturally found in mushrooms—appears in phase 2 studies to be efficacious in treating depression.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRxbW_0h71W9Bq00
Marco Allegretti/Unsplash

The FDA has designated both drugs as breakthrough therapies, fast-tracking them for approval. The business world is poised to leap. “Commercial interest has surged, with dozens of companies investing in psychedelic drug development in what is predicted to be a multibillion-dollar market,” the authors explained.

MDMA is an ingredient in the illegal party drug "Ecstasy." Ketamine is used in the illegal substance "Special K," popular among ravers.

Denver already has brain spas

So-called brain spas already exist in Denver. This shouldn’t be a surprise in the state that trailblazed legalization of marijuana several years ago. More recently, Colorado voters decriminalized possession of “magic mushrooms,” or psilocybin.

Now a group is trying to put a measure on the Colorado November ballot that would allow psilocybin mushrooms to be consumed in controlled environments. According to the measure, consumption centers would be licensed by the state. The centers could be in most any healthcare environment: A hospital, hospice, community center, federally qualified health center, rural health clinic, long-term care community, continuing care retirement community, or any other healthcare facility.

The authors of the JAMA piece worry the psychedelic boom could backfire. They believe the safety and effectiveness of treatments may vary with off-label uses. “Any approval of psychedelic treatments will come against the background of an already-burgeoning landscape of private neurotherapy and brain wellness clinics that promote the off-label use of psychiatric drugs and medical devices,” they wrote. “Furthermore, off-label ketamine use is promoted by clinics for a variety of clinical indications.”

Denver’s ketamine providers

Denver is home to several spas that administer ketamine. The drug has been used as everything from an animal tranquilizer to an ingredient in "Special K," an illegal psychedelic popular among the rave and circuit party crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCr0p_0h71W9Bq00
Aditya Chinchure/Unsplash

Vitalitas Denver bills itself on its website as “a specialized depression treatment and ketamine clinic offering ketamine infusions as a therapy for treatment resistant depression, postpartum depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and chronic pain conditions.”

Expertise in psychedelic prescribing needed

The authors of the JAMA piece say people with chronic conditions such as bipolar disorder need to be assessed by seasoned mental health professionals.

“While physicians can legally offer off-label treatments, any ethical administration of a treatment requires health care professionals to have competency, not just relevant credentials,” according to the JAMA opinion piece. “Physicians without relevant training may not be able to competently treat patients with serious conditions, such as bipolar disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder. Related concerns include that those without any medical training may offer psychedelic treatments for mental health conditions and that there may be insufficient staffing of mental health counselors who can competently guide patients through psychedelic sessions.”

Psychedelic business set to explode

One thing is for sure. The psychedelic experience is expected to be big business. Dr. Joshua Phelps and colleagues wrote in a January viewpoint in JAMA that as of then, more than 50 publicly traded companies related to the development or administration of psychedelic-like drugs existed in the US, with at least three valued at more than $1 billion. “The market for psychedelic substances is projected to grow from $2 billion in 2020 to $10.75 billion by 2027, a growth rate that may even outpace the legal US cannabis market,” wrote Phelps, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York.

If money is to be made, expect Denver to get in on the action. One of the tallest buildings in the Mile-High City looks like a cash register after all, even to people not under the influence of psychedelics.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psilocybin mushrooms# brain health# mental health# Denver spas# Colorado mushroom law

Comments / 16

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career at local newspapers. Today, I report on Denver and Aurora city halls for NewsBreak. Prior to joining NewsBreak, I worked several years as a health reporter and branded content writer in the healthcare space. I also worked many years as a news editor and city editor. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver.

Denver, CO
7703 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver ballot question squashes grassroots activism, residents say

(Denver, Colo.) Residents told the Denver City Council Monday that one of the body’s proposed election policies being put to voters for approval squashes grassroots activism.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases

(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Full moon will wash out meteor shower in Denver Friday

A full moon Aug. 12 will wash out the peak night of the annual Perseid meteor shower this year, according to the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society, but the show is so spectacular stargazers still will see meteors.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue Sky

(Denver, Colo.) A Colorado group wants you to picture Mount Evans as Mount Blue Sky. And to raise awareness for their cause, the Mestaa’ehehe Coalition is inviting everyone to submit pictures of Mount Evans, which they call Mount Blue Sky, from their unique vantage points.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

How to quiet a noisy Denver neighbor

(Denver, Colo.) Noisy neighbors can be a daunting menace. A loud party keeping someone awake when they have to work the next day can be infuriating. While some people may not want to get police involved, others waste no time calling the cops on their noisy neighbor.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Study: Hotels like Denver's keep homeless out of hospitals

The Aloft hotel in downtown Denver is one of several housing people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID.Aloft. (Denver, Colo.) Hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID not only prevent disease transmission, but also reduce hospital use, a new study has shown.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTI

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver will consider Monday settling more lawsuits against the police department and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may put crime prevention commission into police hands

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council will vote Monday on whether to move the Crime Prevention and Control Commission into the hands of the public safety department. The commission currently is governed by the Department of Public Health and Environment. The commission’s goals include making sure inmates get mental health treatment and don’t return to jail. Additional objectives include decreasing the jail population and fostering innovation and alternatives in the criminal justice system, according to a presentation to council.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora assists bars and restaurants, hears complaints on rec center

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council on Monday approved $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for improvements at bars and restaurants. Two members of the Aurora City Council, Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg, own bars/restaurants in the city. Jurinsky made the motion Monday to award the funds, and Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan seconded it.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Councilmembers paint the town with ‘Slow down, Denver’

Councilmember Amanda Sawyer had these signs made up reminding motorists to slow down.Councilmember Amanda Sawyer's office. (Denver, Colo.) Slow down, Denver. It’s a message some City Council members want you to hear even if residents must post placards screaming it all over town.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.

Read full story
18 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora restaurants may be eligible for relief funds

(Denver, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will vote Monday whether to give restaurants and drinking establishments in the city $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act relief. Two members of the Aurora City Council, Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg, own restaurants in the area.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Council committee OKs plan to thwart car part thefts amid growing concern

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Monday to create a registry for pawn shops that sell catalytic converters — a bill that now heads to the full Council for approval.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Latinas continue to dominate Denver council leadership

Outoing City Council President Stacie Gilmore hugs incoming City Council President Jamie Torres.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Former Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore and President Pro-Tem Jamie Torres made history two years ago as the city's first Latina leadership team.

Read full story
19 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to pay $100,000 after police call man a 'turd'

(Denver, Colo.) A Black man will collect $100,000 from Denver after a police officer called him a "turd." The City Council likely will approve the settlement Monday. Keilon Hill filed the lawsuit against the city in U.S. District Court, alleging unlawful arrest.

Read full story
33 comments
Denver, CO

Denver changes ordinance to expand preschool program

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee approved a change Wednesday to the Denver Preschool Program that will allow it to expand services. The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee agreed to change the language in the ordinance that created the preschool program. Funded by voters through a sales tax increase, the ordinance previously said the sales tax money would be the "sole" funder of the preschool program.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver OKs $9 million in spending for electric vehicle charging stations, solar rooftops

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee approved spending $9 million Wednesday to install electric vehicle charging stations at city offices and solar rooftops to power city buildings.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver buys more motel rooms for homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council extended contracts Monday with two hotels serving people experiencing homelessness. Denver will pay $1.8 million to U.S. Motels Denver North Inc. The company owns the Super 8 motel at 5888 N. Broadway and the Comfort Inn at 401 E. 58th Ave.

Read full story
27 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora spends $600,000 on pallet homes, expanding services for homeless

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver (Denver, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted unanimously Monday to hire more staff at two Safe Outdoor Space sites, add 30 pallet shelters and expand services to people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy