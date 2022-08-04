Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTI

Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver will consider Monday settling more lawsuits against the police department and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The council will consider a resolution to pay $50,000 to Larson Larimer Schneider and Nora Elissaoui. The settlement would satisfy claims related to Nora Elissaoui v. David O Martinez, et al., case 2021CV32746, filed in Denver County District Court. The case involves Denver police.

The council also will consider paying $19,800 to settle a second lawsuit against police. A payment of $14,4000 would go to Vanessa Cruz Herrera. Ivan Cruz Herrera would receive $5,400.

According to information provided by police to the City Council, the latter claim stems from a motor vehicle accident which occurred Oct. 14,2019. The agenda does not contain additional information about the circumstances surrounding the settlements.

George Floyd protests cost city

The city has paid out millions in settlements involving the Denver Police Department in the past several months. Most of the settlements stem from the George Floyd protests of 2020.

Last month, the city paid $100,000 to a man a Denver Police officer had called a turd. The city also doled out $40,000 in a claim where an inmate at the Denver jail claimed abuse.

In June, the city paid $325,000 to settle a claim against the police department. At that time, about $2.6 million had been spent in 2022 to settle police claims.

DOTI claim involves traffic accident

Also Monday, the City Council will vote on whether to settle claims against the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. If approved, the city will pay $25,000 to Joseph Baffoni in the case of Baffoni v. Fernando Valdez filed in Denver District Court. The agenda did not contain information regarding the lawsuit.

A second payout for $19,500 would go to Dana Lindsay. According to Monday’s City Council agenda, Lindsay was involved in an automobile accident April 8, 2020.