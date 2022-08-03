Denver, CO

Denver renews voting software feds say proved vulnerable

David Heitz

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted unanimously Monday to spend $438,100 to extend warranties and licenses for Dominion voting equipment.

Last month, a federal agency issued a warning about a breach of security on the Dominion systems. The breach pertained to Dominion’s Democracy Suite of software, which Denver uses.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an alert about the Dominion ImageCastX software voters use to mark their ballots. “Exploitation of these vulnerabilities would require physical access to individual ImageCast X devices, access to the Election Management System (EMS), or the ability to modify files before they are uploaded to ImageCast X devices,” the CISA alert said.

The warning outlined steps agencies should take to protect their elections. “Jurisdictions can prevent and/or detect the exploitation of these vulnerabilities by diligently applying the mitigations recommended in ICSA-22-154A, including technical, physical, and operational controls that limit unauthorized access or manipulation of voting systems.”

Denver’s expenditure Monday covers an array of software, including ImageCast X. That software alone costs more than $75,000 to use for two years.

No proof elections were compromised

Denver officials have not expressed concerns about the voting equipment. CISA said many of its security recommendations already are in place at many agencies. “Many of these mitigations are already typically standard practice in jurisdictions where these devices are in use and can be enhanced to further guard against exploitation of these vulnerabilities.”

The agency emphasized there’s no proof elections have been compromised. “While these vulnerabilities present risks that should be mitigated as soon as possible, CISA has no evidence that these vulnerabilities have been exploited in any elections,” the alert stated.

All but two Colorado counties use Dominion voting equipment. President Trump and his supporters claimed Dominion improperly counted votes for the 2020 Presidential election. The allegations thrust the company into the national spotlight.

“The company and Colorado state and local elections officials have been unfairly targeted by outlandish, false allegations,” a statement on Dominion’s website reads. “A number of Colorado officials have spent time reassuring voters and the public that the state’s election model is “considered nation’s gold standard” that has earned national recognition and widespread, bipartisan support since its adoption in 2013.”

