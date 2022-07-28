Aurora assists bars and restaurants, hears complaints on rec center

Hybrid Storytellers/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council on Monday approved $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for improvements at bars and restaurants.

Two members of the Aurora City Council, Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg, own bars/restaurants in the city. Jurinsky made the motion Monday to award the funds, and Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan seconded it.

The council did not discuss the resolution before voting on it. “The city and its businesses have been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and multiple food and beverage businesses in particular, have been affected economically by this,” the city states in a resolution. “The city finds and determines that it is in the best interests of its citizens to provide the funds needed through grant agreements with local food and beverage outlets.”

Sundberg said Tuesday he won't be applying for a grant. "I hope people who are newly getting into the risky restaurant business could benefit from this."

Jurinsky also said she will not be applying.

Eateries may get as much as $300,000

The restaurant program “awards up to $300,000 per business (from the city) to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to memo from city staff to council. “The City Council hereby directs staff to spend the monies already allocated in the repair and refurbishment of local food and beverage establishments.”

The property owner, business owner and the city would contribute equal amounts to projects, with the city’s participation capped at $300,000 per business under the program. Properties must be in the City of Aurora, have previously been vacant and have space and infrastructure to allow for a food and beverage tenant.

Recipients of grants will represent all areas of the city. The City Council will review individual awards as consent agenda items at study sessions and council meetings.

Denver gave employees grants last year

In September 2021, Denver gave out grants of up to $1,500 each to attract and retain restaurant workers. The city spent $1.5 million on the bonuses, with about $85,000 going to administration costs. Each of about 140 employers could apply to receive grants of up to $10,000. They could dispense the money to employees as they see fit.

The average bonus was expected to be $1,500. Based on those calculations, the program brought a grand-and-a-half windfall to 943 people.

Recreation center needs cleaning

Also Monday, several residents complained to the council about the Central Recreation Center. They said trash litters the center. They also believe it needs to open a half hour earlier, at 5:30 a.m.

One resident said instead of having five lifeguards on duty the city should pay someone to clean the place. She said an ear bud has been lying on the floor for three days and members are placing bets on when someone will pick it up. She also said chewing gum stuck to a treadmill for weeks.

“This is a facility that is being run by government,” resident Kathleen Chandler said, and people expect better. As for opening earlier, Kathleen’s husband Roger said an extra 30 minutes would make a big difference. “It’s the difference between a full and complete workout versus picking and choosing what to do on a certain day.”

Mayor Mike Coffman and councilmember Alison Coombs obtained contact information from the speakers and plan to follow up.