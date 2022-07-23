Aurora restaurants may be eligible for relief funds

Priscilla DuPreez/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will vote Monday whether to give restaurants and drinking establishments in the city $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act relief.

Two members of the Aurora City Council, Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg, own restaurants in the area.

The restaurant program “awards up to $300,000.00 per business to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to memo from city staff to council. “The City Council hereby directs staff to spend the monies already allocated in the repair and refurbishment of local food and beverage establishments.”

Property owner, eatery proprietor, city chip in

The property owner, business owner and the city would contribute equal amounts to projects, with the city’s participation capped at $300,000 per business under the program. Properties must be in the City of Aurora, have previously been vacant and have space and infrastructure to allow for a food and beverage tenant.

Recipients of grants will represent all areas of the city. The City Council will review individual awards as consent agenda items at study sessions and council meetings.

“The city and its businesses have been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and multiple food and beverage businesses in particular, have been affected economically by this,” the city states in a resolution. “The city finds and determines that it is in the best interests of its citizens to provide the funds needed through grant agreements with local food and beverage outlets