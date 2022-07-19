Latinas continue to dominate Denver council leadership

Outoing City Council President Stacie Gilmore hugs incoming City Council President Jamie Torres. City and County of Denver.

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Former Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore and President Pro-Tem Jamie Torres made history two years ago as the city's first Latina leadership team.

Torres made history again Monday along with councilmember Amanda Sandoval as the council elected the pair the new council president and council president pro-tem, again a Latina leadership team.

Outgoing City Council President Stacie Gilmore recollected trying times during her tenure, including the pandemic and civic unrest. She thanked her family and praised her City Council colleagues for their accomplishments.

As councilmember Chris Hinds pointed out during his Friday Facebook livestream last week, the council president sets the council's tone and appoints committee members and who chairs them.

The council president sits on every committee.

In some years, council presidents shake up committees. In others, make no changes, Hinds said.

Keeping sometimes unruly commenters in check

In addition to council leadership, with five members, Latinas also dominate the council. With four members, white men are the next most represented group. The council also includes three white women and one Black man.

One of the most challenging times for the council president is during the public comment period. People who sign up to speak to the council in person or virtually usually are passionate about their causes. At times people can become emotional.

The usual characters on Monday showed up for Gilmore's final public comment session. Gilmore added to the public comment rules during her tenure that speakers are not to disparage other people's motives.

Angry speakers often targeted Gilmore. During attacks, she would calmy speak over the person, informing them they were violating the rules.

One regular speaker told Gilmore he appreciated how she handled the public comment period. "You deal with these public hearings, and you always do it with tremendous grace," Robert Bailey told Gilmore after speaking about methane gas at the landfill.

Regular City Council commenter Robert Davis thanked outgoing council President Stacie Gilmore for her service. City and County of Denver

"Thank you. I am not the easiest guy to deal with."

Colleagues praise a leader, friend, mom

Councilmember Debbie Ortega lauded Gilmore's leadership. "You've been a great leader for us. You've been a good friend." Ortega said she and Gilmore recently have been working together on finding creative solutions to address homelessness.

Councilmember Kendra Black sometimes calls Gilmore "mom," she said. "Most probably do know there can be some drama among this group," Black said, saying Gilmore smooths things over.

For Gilmore, serving as council president at a time the council "helped hundreds of thousands gain access to healthcare and housing" was "good governance, policy and process," she said.

New council president mild-mannered

Torres arguably is the council's most mild-mannered member, constantly engaging others professionally, staying on topic and not partaking in petty politics. Her council colleagues unanimously voted for her Monday.

Councilmember Paul Kashmann nominated Torres, saying, "She did not come as a neophyte" to the council. Torres has served three years on council and worked 18 years before that as a director for Denver Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships. Kashmann called her "an independent thinker as we prepare to welcome some new council members as well as a new administrator."

Torres thanked her colleagues for their confidence. "I am humbled and honored," Torres said, "I want to thank my colleagues for their trust in me and President Pro Tem Sandoval in our work for the next year. I have the highest respect for my colleagues and for the obligation we take on to represent all residents in this city. We do this work not for ourselves, but for our neighbors and communities, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish this coming year."

In Denver, the City Council sets policy. It's the job of the mayor, however – the executive branch – to carry it out.

In 2023, the council will accept three new council members. There also will be a new mayor.

Sandoval unafraid of controversy

New City Counicl President Pro Tem Amanda Sandoval. City and County of Denver

After electing Torres, the council unanimously elected Amanda Sandoval as the next council president pro tem. She became choked up during remarks after her selection. She is unafraid of controversy, as evidenced by her chairing the council redistricting committee.

The redistricting process risks the appearance of political influence. Sandoval and her fellow Latina colleagues on council became angry with councilmember Candi CdeBaca, also a Latina, for calling the other women "Malinches." A Malinche is considered a traitor in Mexican history. CdeBaca argued the women supported mostly white district maps.

"I am incredibly excited to work with Council President Torres in the upcoming year," Sandoval said. "I am grateful for my colleague's trust in this new role. I will work to support my colleagues on the many complicated and pressing issues facing Denver. As we carry out the work of the people and for the people, I am always reminded that, as public servants, we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, and I continue to work tirelessly for our Denver community."

Council member Chris Herndon reminded everyone that he, Torres, and Gilmore were members of the 2011 class of Leadership Denver, a grooming program for future civic-minded people. He already has people saying he could be the next council president or pro tem.