Aurora considers banning golf courses, limiting green turf to conserve water

This lawn would be allowable under Aurora's proposed turf changes. Aurora Water

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora is closer to prohibiting new golf courses in the city and enacting other water restrictions, including banning ponds and limiting green turf.

The Aurora City Council discussed proposed water requirements Monday at its study session. The council advanced the restrictions for a formal council vote.

"Mayor (Mike) Coffman, recognizing that multiple new developments were in the planning phase, asked Aurora Water to prioritize some of the challenges growth would place on water availability," Tim York, Aurora's water conservation manager, wrote in a council memo. "With the city's reliance on water reusability, primarily through its Prairie Waters potable reuse system, the loss of the ability to recapture water was highlighted. This loss occurs primarily when water is used for irrigation, especially in largescale uses such as new cool weather turf for golf courses and for aesthetic purposes, including HOA common spaces, medians, curbside landscape, and residential front yards."

The new law would ban using turf in those places. Instead of green grass, drought-resistant shrubbery would adorn front lawns.

Grasses known as Buffalo Grass or Blue Gramma would be allowed. Councilmember Francoise Bergan noted Glue Gramma isn’t attractive.

Buffalo Grass and Blue Gramma would be the only grasses allowed in the front yards of new developments under Mayor Mike Coffman's proposal. Aurora Water

The city defines prohibited turf as" any cool season turf species, variety or blend, including but not limited to Kentucky bluegrass and Fescue."

Breaking down the new turf law

The turf law requires:

· Prohibits installing turf in the front or side yards of single-family homes. An amendment likely to be offered by councilmember Steve Sundberg at the council meeting would allow some turf.

· Limits the turf installed in backyards to 45 percent or 500 square feet. Existing rules limit backyard turf to 1,000 square feet. An amendment expected to be offered by Sundberg at the council meeting would allow 700 square feet.

· Prohibits removing water-wise landscaping to install turf no matter the building permit date.

· Prohibits installing turf in medians or along curbs. Existing rules limit turf in those locations to 10 feet wide.

Aurora may require drought-resistant medians like this one. Aurora Water

· Allows planting turf in multi-family and commercial developments, public and private schools, sports fields, informal play areas, and active recreation areas as defined by the city's parks and recreation department manual.

· Encourages substituting synthetic turf for grass in green courts, private pocket parks, and shared spaces.

Coffman said he understands the proposed changes are “fairly dramatic,” but so are the circumstances the city finds itself in. “Aurora can lead the state on a problem that we are aware of, or it will only get worse.”

The cost of growth in the parched West

Aurora is growing at a rapid clip and remains about 40 percent undeveloped. It imports most of its water. The costs of doing so are expected to climb.

“If you think of growth paying its own way and allowing water use to continue with outside irrigation you basically are putting a tax on all residents in order to meet demand,” said councilmember Juan Marcano.

Marcano and councilmember Dustin Zvonek wanted to make sure the new regulations don’t result in higher priced homes. Marshall Brown of Aurora Water said businesses would receive $3,000 discounts on tap fees that could help absorb higher costs.

For residents, the city plans to expand rebate programs for homeowners who choose to retroactively bring their yards into compliance, which is not required.

Aurora conserves water, saving money

According to York, Aurora's water conservation efforts save money, "yet about half of the city's water use is still used for outdoor irrigation," he explains in the memo.

"Water used in irrigation cannot be recaptured by Aurora Water's Prairie Waters potable reuse system. In order to meet future water needs due to climate change and population growth, increasing the amount of reusable water is a primary goal of the utility."

Aurora closely followed an effort by Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) to create a definition for "nonfunctional turf" and regulate its use in Las Vegas. According to the new regulations, the low water-use landscapes are attractive, require less maintenance, save water, and better withstand drought.

Eliminating high-water use turf in nonfunctional and aesthetic areas maximizes the amount of available reusable water, a primary goal of Aurora Water.

Law only applies to new landscaping

The ordinance contains a caveat. Plans approved before Jan. 1, 2023, won't have to abide by the new rules. Landscapes installed before the new ordinance that violate its rules will be grandfathered. The city anticipates a rush on landscaping projects before the end of the year.

The ordinance prohibits using water "in all public and private exterior ornamental water features and ponds" and bans irrigation systems for median and roadside landscaping.

Councilmembers Marcano and Alison Coombs said the conservation measures don’t go far enough. They plan to oppose any amendments by Sundberg that would result in less water savings.

Feds tell states to conserve water

While water conservation may seem noble, Aurora and other cities have no other choice. Last month, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation gave Colorado River Basin states 60 days to create a plan to stop using between 2 and 4 million acre-feet of water in the next year. If any states fail to do so, the agency vowed to use its emergency authority to make the cuts.

For the past two years, Aurora's Citizens' Water Advisory Committee has worked to engage the community on water conservation issues. The committee supports Coffman's water conservation ordinance.

Aurora is committed to responsible and sustainable growth, and the ordinance provides a path to meet the water needs for growth, the committee wrote in a letter to the council. The committee believes taking prudent and sustainable action now will ensure Aurora can continue to thrive for years to come.