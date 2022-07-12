Denver, CO

Denver buys more motel rooms for homeless

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AKsF_0gchYUMU00
The Comfort Inn at 401 E. 58th Ave.Expedia.com

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council extended contracts Monday with two hotels serving people experiencing homelessness.

Denver will pay $1.8 million to U.S. Motels Denver North Inc. The company owns the Super 8 motel at 5888 N. Broadway and the Comfort Inn at 401 E. 58th Ave.

The city uses the hotels when emergency shelters are full. Unhoused families and individuals with disabilities receive vouchers.

The program experienced an increase in homeless families and the complexity of the services they need." These facilities currently serve the largest portion of families out of the city's available family shelter capacity," a city council memo says.

City spends more than $4.5 million on rooms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZU3N_0gchYUMU00
A room at Super 8, 5888 N. Broadway in Denver.Expedia

Denver extended the contract with the hotel company 11 times and paid $4.5 million to the company for hotel rooms for people experiencing homelessness since January 2018. The rooms cost $129 per night.

To qualify for a room, families must have at least one child under 18 and must not have used more than 14 nights of motel vouchers during the previous year.

In recent months, money to pay for the rooms has come from federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds.

Hotel must be clean, drug- and violence-free

The contract requires:

· The hotel be clean and free of drugs, violence, and illegal activities.

· Guest rooms provide basic furnishings, such as a bed, chair, table, lamp, clean pillows, blankets, sheets, towels, washcloths, toilet paper, facial tissue, soap, and window coverings.

· The hotels serve a complimentary breakfast.

· Each room must have a private shower or bathing facilities complete with hot and cold running water. Bathroom toilets must flush.

· Facilities must be clean and will have no infestations of vermin or insects. The facility will provide regular pest prevention.

· Each guest room will have a telephone.

· Heating and cooling systems will be fully operational.

· The room rate includes electricity and water, plus guest washers and dryers.

· Room doors and windows must be intact and lock. Upper floor stairways, windows and doors offer safety features to protect young children.

· The hotel must clean guest rooms and common areas at least once every other day, including trash removal, vacuuming carpets, cleaning hard surfaces, sanitizing, and cleaning bathrooms and replacing used sheets and towels with clean sets.

· Facilities must stay current on all health and safety code issues.

City requires sensitivity training

The contract requires hotel employees to complete sensitivity training at least once per year. It also allows Denver's Department of Housing Stability to perform random checks of vacant rooms and common areas.

Using motels and hotels to house people experiencing homelessness is a popular short and long-term option.

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless bought a hotel three years ago in Central Park. The former Quality Inn, now called Fusion Studios, houses 140 people experiencing homelessness. Residents pay 30 percent of their income for rent.

The city also considered buying hotels and motels to house people experiencing homelessness. Denver already contracts with several hotels to provide rooms for people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID.

One of those hotels, Aloft in downtown Denver, has become a lightning rod for criticism. Neighbors attended City Council meetings to complain about drug use and litter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iif1Y_0gchYUMU00
Aloft Hotel in downtown Denver also is used to house people experiencing homelessness.Aloft

Volunteers of America Family Hotel, 4855 and 4905 W. Colfax, also houses families experiencing homelessness. Ten rooms serve people recuperating from surgery or other medical issues.

The Rodeway Inn, 4765 Federal Boulevard, serves 200 households experiencing homelessness each year.

