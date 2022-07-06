Denver program works to divert homeless from jail

City and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council may resume funding a program started in 2021 to divert people experiencing homelessness from jail.

Mental Health Center Denver, now called WellPower, has operated Behavioral Health Solutions Center at 2929 W. 10th Ave. without a contract since Jan. 1.

The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee will consider extending the original $4.5 million contract at an upcoming meeting. The contract extension for $3.7 million will be retroactive to Jan. 1 and last through the end of the year.

According to a memo from city staff to the council, staff changes, budget negotiations and "understanding the true costs of operations at the BHSC" delayed executing the contract since the beginning of the year.

The item was on the consent calendar for the canceled July 6 meeting, and the committee will discuss the contract at its July 13 meeting.

City Council also must approve the contract.

According to the memo, the center provides mental health and behavioral health support services, including crisis stabilization, substance use, and short-term inpatient treatment.

The program supports diversion efforts to "ensure people from all walks of life receive necessary mental health treatment 24/7 to mitigate crisis."

The program is not open to the public and serves clients by referral only. Its crisis stabilization unit serves 16 people.

Successful diversion model

The memo says WellPower "successfully developed a diversion model" for first responders. Police, fire and EMT staff, designated mental health professionals, and hospital emergency department social workers can refer people to Solutions Center.

The center has served more than 1,200 people since last year. Responders provided more than 10,000 services, including crisis support, transitional housing, psychiatric medication management, group psychotherapy, peer support, individual case management and rehabilitation services.

WellPower working with neighborhood

The contract requires WellPower "to maintain a positive relationship" with the Sun Valley Community Coalition.

The program provides up to 10 days of treatment for people in "a safe and secure environment."

It does not serve people who should be hospitalized or jailed.

Psychiatrists supervise treatment provided by "appropriate mental health clinicians and medical staff," according to the memo.

"The Solutions Center will accept individuals who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis and who have had significant interaction with the city of Denver's first responders."

Services offered by Solutions Center

Services offered include:

· Trauma-informed crisis response

· Triage/screening (20-point assessment including suicidality/homicidally)

· Service needs assessment

· Psychiatric assessment and treatment planning

· 24/7 Monitoring/supervision

· Peer support

· De-escalation and crisis management

· Brief therapy

· Medication management

· Physical health assessments and coordination with medical services

· Service coordination and referrals to other community organizations

· Helps clients apply and access benefits or bill insurance (private, Medicaid, Medicare) as appropriate

· Discharge planning and referrals

WellPower manages Solutions Center

WellPower manages the Solutions Center and oversees security, staff, and maintenance. The company also keeps health records, collects data, and reports and shares information. Caseworkers link individuals with crisis stabilization services, ensuring transition to follow-up care, and may cooperate with law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.

Few places for homeless in duress

For years, there were few places in Denver a homeless person in a mental health or substance abuse crisis could go other than a hospital emergency room.

People experiencing duress can go to the Mental Health Center of Denver walk-in location. But the site doesn't offer a place for homeless people to sleep. Clients typically get an appointment for mental health treatment several days later.

Many people experiencing homelessness have difficulty keeping appointments without reliable transportation. Providing immediate services keeps clients from getting lost in the process.

Sobriety wagon takes intoxicated to Denver CARES

The Emergency Service Patrol roams the city looking for inebriated residents. Often, the ambulance takes intoxicated people experiencing homelessness to Denver CARES.

The roving sobriety ambulance responded to 10,000 calls last year, according to the Denver CARES website.

Denver CARES is not a medical facility but operates as a clinic and provides a place where up to 100 people at a time can sober up, according to its website. Denver CARES offers long-term treatment of up to 90 days and detox services.

A place to rest, find help

Solutions Center gives people in crisis a place to temporarily rest. The shelter can serve up to 30 people for a maximum of 30 days, according to its website.

"Transitional shelter services will be available to homeless individuals referred directly from the triage service, the crisis stabilization unit and MHCD's Walk in Center," according to the memo.

The program also provides sleeping accommodations and support services. It helps connect patients to longer-term housing, supportive housing, trauma-informed interventions and treatment options.

Shelter staff help clients obtain vital documents, complete applications for employment and benefits, and connect to community resources.