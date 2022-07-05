Denver, CO

Denver's campaign against fireworks falls on deaf ears

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5hiN_0gVJSGtj00
Mike Enerio/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Depending on where you celebrated the Fourth of July Monday night in Denver, it may have sounded like a war zone due to all the illegal fireworks.

Social media reports pointed to Central Park and Park Hill as illegal fireworks hot spots.

But exploding fireworks could be heard across Denver, despite an intensive social media campaign this year by Denver police urging residents not to set off illegal fireworks.

Cops take viewers on fireworks bust

In its Sunday Matinee Minute on Facebook, Denver police took viewers on illegal fireworks bust. The video starts with, "Sarge gave the bust signal, we're good to come on in."

You see police seizing fireworks such as Black Cats firecrackers and Roman candles. The police valued the confiscated fireworks at between $3,000 and $5,000.

"The reason these are illegal is they cause serious injuries to people," an officer explains in the video. "The danger is, say it blows up in the tube. It blows all your fingers off.

Residents unconcerned about fireworks dangers

Many residents did not seem concerned about fireworks' dangers. Many used social media to criticize police officers for focusing on people having a good time instead of "real" criminals.

"I'm so happy this was rescued off our streets so instead of people staying home having fun they can go out and drink and drive," commented one on Facebook. "Way to go!"

Others supported the police. "Congratulations on a job well done. Thanks for enforcing the law."

Police seize 10,000 pounds of fireworks

The video doesn't offer details about the bust, but a police department Facebook post does. "Thanks to some anonymous tips and solid investigative work by officers, your Denver Police Department seized an estimated 10,000-plus pounds of fireworks that were being illegally sold out of a residence in northwest Denver on Friday night," according to the post. "That's a whole lot of fireworks that won't be illegally fired off in our neighborhoods this Independence Day weekend."

The post said the investigation remains underway, with no arrests reported.

Sounds like a war zone

"It sounds like Baghdad over here in (Park Hill), but go ahead and celebrate this very important win," a person commented Tuesday night sarcastically.

It is illegal to possess, purchase or ignite fireworks in Denver. Doing so can result in a year in jail and a $999 fine. To report the sale or use of illegal fireworks, call the police department's non-emergency number at 720-913-2000. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) to provide information anonymously.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver police# fireworks# illegal fireworks# fireworks displays# Fourth of July

Comments / 29

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career at local newspapers. Today, I report on Denver and Aurora city halls for NewsBreak. Prior to joining NewsBreak, I worked several years as a health reporter and branded content writer in the healthcare space. I also worked many years as a news editor and city editor. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver.

Denver, CO
7470 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver attractions, homeless shelters benefit from RISE bond

Players present "Oklahoma" at the Denver Center for the Performing ArtsCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Four popular Denver attractions may get about $12 million in makeovers thanks to the voter-approved RISE bond.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver program works to divert homeless from jail

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council may resume funding a program started in 2021 to divert people experiencing homelessness from jail. Mental Health Center Denver, now called WellPower, has operated Behavioral Health Solutions Center at 2929 W. 10th Ave. without a contract since Jan. 1.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Rangers plan crackdown on off-leash dogs at Cheesman Park

(Denver, Colo.) To the casual observer visiting Denver parks, it may appear the city lacks a leash law. Owners frequently frolic with unleashed dogs in Denver greenspaces. Observers spotted several unleashed dogs in Martin Luther King Park this Fourth of July weekend, for example.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Committee recommends extending contracts to house homeless at hotels

Denver's Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee on Wednesday recommended extending two more hotel contracts to house the homeless. The Super 8, 5888 N. Broadway, or Comfort Inn, 401 E. 58th Ave, will shelter people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver needs to prepare for out-of-state abortion seekers

(Denver, Colo.) A resident warned the Denver City Council Monday that the area soon will be inundated with people seeking abortions. And the city needs to prepare. Jennifer Dillon noted many states that border Colorado, including Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming, will outlaw abortions now that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Read full story
8 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora council members defeat mayor's travel proposal

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted down a resolution by the mayor Monday that would have required council approval for international travel by council members at taxpayers' expense.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora eliminates red tape for ice cream trucks, bar games

(Aurora, Colo.) Thanks to a City Council determined to cut red tape for Aurora businesses, ice cream trucks may be allowed in the city again. The City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that repeals a decades-old ban on ice cream trucks. It still must be approved a second time at the next council meeting to become law.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora votes to lock up car thieves, help victims

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora's toughest-on-crime council member, Dustin Zvonek, wants to throw car thieves in jail. The council voted Monday to approve his plan to create a mandatory jail sentence for people who steal cars or car parts.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver nixes diaper tax, creates youth center

(Denver, Colo.) Denver ended its sales tax on diapers Monday, created a youth empowerment center, and invested almost $2 million in families. By ending its diaper tax, Denver will lose between $500,000 and $800,000 per year. The tax break also applies to adult incontinence supplies. Council members Amanda Sawyer and Jolon Clark worked together to sponsor the bill.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers adding clean air equipment at rec centers

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider investing in clean-air equipment at city recreation centers. The council will vote Monday on whether to spend $850,000 with Mechanical Products NSW LLC to purchase fans and duct work for the buildings. The upgrades will help prevent the spreading of COVID-19, according to city staff. The ventilation measures would be coupled with ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology to sterilize the facilities and stop the spread of illness.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver lets homeless stay at Aloft hotel through December

(Denver, Colo.) After Denver approved a $2.4 million contract, homeless people living at the Aloft hotel downtown can stay there until the end of the year. The contract pays Aloft, 800 15th St., to provide 140 rooms for $95 per night through Dec. 31 for a cost of $2.4 million.

Read full story
17 comments
Denver, CO

Denver wants to do more to help homeless who are transgender

(Denver, Colo.) If you're transgender in Denver, you're far more likely to become homeless. But Denver wants to change that and offers culturally informed services to people experiencing homelessness. That means organizations like Colorado Coalition for the Homeless provide health care services sensitive to the needs of transgender people.

Read full story
23 comments
Denver, CO

Food stamp cards unlock discounts on museums, music, video

In Denver and Colorado, food stamp cards get you more than a meal. The City and County of Denver and the state offer sizable discounts on cultural attractions and more to people with EBT cards.

Read full story
23 comments
Denver, CO

Denver residents declare scooters a 'menace'

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds admits his survey about scooters lacked nuance. Hinds, who represents council district 10, surveyed constituents online and asked them whether they think scooters are a "menace." Of 1,300 respondents, 59 percent agreed scooters are a nuisance.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Denver prepares to eliminate city’s diaper tax

(Denver, Colo.) Denver is one vote away from ending the city tax on diapers. Denver City Council voted Monday unanimously to approve the first reading of a bill that ends the diaper tax. The council must approve it again next week to become law on Oct. 1.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver helps residents facing eviction or foreclosure

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council approved several contracts Monday with agencies to provide rental assistance to residents facing eviction. It also approved a bill requiring homeowners associations to be more transparent about pending foreclosures.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado evolves from 'hate state' to LGBT trailblazer

(Denver, Colo.) Fifty years ago, LGBT people in Denver held little political power. Police regularly harassed gay men and arrested them for lewd conduct, according to the Center on Colfax.

Read full story
42 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers giving jail inmates computer tablets

(Denver, Colo.) Denver jail inmates may soon get free tablets. Securus Technologies, the company that provides electronic visitation services for inmates, would supply the tablets.

Read full story
62 comments
Denver, CO

Denver committee approves contract to clean, sanitize hotel after use as homeless shelter

(Denver, Colo.) Although a Denver City Council committee approved a contract Wednesday to clean the Aloft hotel after its use as a homeless shelter, that doesn't necessarily mean people experiencing homelessness will be moving out anytime soon.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy