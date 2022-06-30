Denver, CO

Denver may spend almost $200 million on airport security

David Heitz

Terence Burke/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee approved more than $194 million in contracts Wednesday to provide security services at Denver International Airport.

That amount does not include Transportation Security Administration jobs. Private companies can contract for some TSA jobs.

The full City Council still must approve the contracts. If it does, ACTS Airport Services, Inc. will receive a maximum of $48,341,799.69, and Covenant Aviation Security, LLC will receive a maximum of $145,548,419.28. The contracts are for three years, with two one-year extensions.

Per the contracts, Covenant will perform regulatory security services. This includes vehicle and perimeter gate entry, vendor delivery inspections, personal property searches, door alarm response, security incident resolution, employee screening, foot and vehicle patrols, credential verification, and person vetting, according to the contract.

Both companies are based in Chicago. Covenant's other clients include airports in Houston, Orlando and San Francisco. In San Francisco, Covenant workers perform some TSA duties.

ACTS' customers include airports in Minneapolis, Cincinnati and Charlotte. The company also has a significant presence in Europe.

Jobs pay average $20.70 per hour

Denver International Airport's 35,000 employees serve 100 million annual passengers, according to airport promotional materials. Dave LaPorte, airport senior vice president of operations, said HSS Security employees get first dibs for security jobs with the new vendors. He said the jobs pay an average $20.70 per hour.

ACTS will provide security curbside in public areas. The previous contract for airport security totaled $115 million. It began in February 2018 and runs through the end of this year.

Employees recently received a 38 percent pay increase upon discovery that HSS Security, the previous firm, paid downtown security guards more than those working at the airport.

HSS later said it wanted to end the contract early because it wasn't reaching financial goals.

The new contract costs much more because it adds security posts and pays for employees' RTD costs. Fuel prices also increased. The contract includes provisions to provide services that TSA may mandate in the future.

LaPorte said security touches every part of the airport. He asked the council to imagine a package on a conveyor belt. "We must make sure a person or thing does not transition to a secure area," he explained.

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career at local newspapers. Today, I report on Denver and Aurora city halls for NewsBreak. Prior to joining NewsBreak, I worked several years as a health reporter and branded content writer in the healthcare space. I also worked many years as a news editor and city editor. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver.

Denver, CO
Denver, CO

