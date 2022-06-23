Food stamp cards unlock discounts on museums, music, video

Denver Art Museum Acton Crawford/Unsplash

In Denver and Colorado, food stamp cards get you more than a meal. The City and County of Denver and the state offer sizable discounts on cultural attractions and more to people with EBT cards.

Colorado even has a deal with Amazon for people with EBT cards. Amazon Prime, which offers music and video services and free delivery on Amazon products, can be accessed for $6.99 per month, which is less than half the price.

Denver City Councilmember Kevin Flynn posted a reminder about the extra benefits for food stamp recipients on his Facebook page this week.

Admission is just $1 to Denver sites

With an EBT card in Denver, you get an Explorer Pass. An Explorer Pass unlocks $1 admissions to:

· Butterfly Pavilion (admission is $2 per person)

· Center for Colorado Women's History

· Clyfford Still Museum

· Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Reservations required for guaranteed entry. Those without a reservation will be admitted as space allows.)

· Denver Art Museum

· Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street and Chatfield Farms (admission is $1 per car)

· Denver Museum of Nature and Science

· Denver Zoo (discount only available August 1 - April 30)

· History Colorado Center

· Molly Brown House Museum ($2 admission per person)

· Wings Over the Rockies - Air & Space Museum

Reservations may be required. Contact the museum or cultural center you plan to visit before heading out.

Statewide attractions also discounted

State of Colorado

The state also offers discounts to people with EBT cards. As in Denver, cardholders show their card to obtain the discount.

In Colorado, discounts apply at attractions in:

Colorado Springs

· Pikes Peak Children's Museum, $2 per ticket for up to four people

· Space Foundation Discovery Center, $3 per ticket up to four tickets

Durango

Powerhouse Science Center, $1 admission

Englewood

· Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight, $1 admission per person up to 10 people (general admission only — special events/exhibits excluded)

· Fort Garland

· Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center, $1 admission per person for up to 10 people

Georgetown

Hamill House, $3 or less admission

Greeley

· Centennial Village Museum, $3 admission

· Greeley History Museum, $3 admission

Longmont

Longmont Museum, Admission is 25 cents.

Montrose

Ute Indian Museum, $1 admission per person for up to 10 people

Pueblo

· El Pueblo History Museum, $1 admission per person for up to 10 people

· Pueblo Heritage Museum, $3 admission

· Pueblo Zoo, $3 admission for up to four people

· Rosemount Museum, $3 admission up to four people

· Steelworks Center of the West, $3 admission per ticket up to four tickets

Trinidad

Trinidad History Museum, $1 admission per person for up to 10 people

Nationwide discounts

Discounts to more than 800 museums nationwide also can be obtained with an EBT card through the Museums for All program. Most admissions are $3 or less.