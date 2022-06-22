Denver, CO

Denver residents declare scooters a 'menace'

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4mWy_0gJ4d7Jk00
Okai Vehicles/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds admits his survey about scooters lacked nuance.

Hinds, who represents council district 10, surveyed constituents online and asked them whether they think scooters are a "menace." Of 1,300 respondents, 59 percent agreed scooters are a nuisance.

Hinds considers scooters speeding on sidewalks a policy issue. He believes the city needs to act because scooters caused numerous crashes with pedestrians and people in wheelchairs.

He said that one scooter even crashed into a Denver business's outdoor display and damaged $11,000 worth of merchandise. Because the rider was illegally riding on the sidewalk, scooter company Lime would not compensate the business for the loss, Hinds said.

Riding scooters on sidewalk prohibited

The city already has laws in place to address some scooter issues. For example, riding a scooter on a sidewalk is forbidden.

But Hinds said the laws don't mean anything if the city doesn't enforce them.

Hinds said that the city's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, or DOTI, is short-handed and doesn't make issuing citations a priority.

Hinds said issuing citations should be the responsibility of the police department. But the police department also is understaffed. He said DOTI and police currently are discussing "macro level solutions for all mobility options."

'The wild west' for scooters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTv7x_0gJ4d7Jk00
Marek Rucinski/Unsplash

Hinds said the city plans to launch an education campaign on responsible scooter riding soon. He emphasized that he favors mobility options that get people out of cars.

"I just want to make sure that we have something that makes the most sense for our city," Hinds said during his Friday Facebook live stream last week. "Right now, it's the wild west for scooters, and the closer to downtown, the worse it is."

Lime, one of Denver's scooter providers, claims to have sidewalk detection technology that deters riders from using pedestrian spaces. But the company doesn't appear to use the technology in Denver.

Scooters dangerously quiet

One woman during the Facebook chat said she won't walk downtown because one collision with a scooter "would be catastrophic for me." She said she couldn't hear the electric scooters coming.

Pedestrians often dart out of a scooter's way just in time after the operator rings the faint bell on the device.

Scooters can be dangerous. From Jan. 1, 2021, to May 15, 2022, Denver Health treated 1,314 people for scooter injuries. While most scooter injuries occurred on roadways, the statistic includes people who fell off scooters at grocery stores.

Should shared streets become permanent?

More protected bicycle lanes in Capitol Hill could help alleviate the scooter-pedestrian problem. "Why not make shared streets permanent?" Hinds said many constituents ask.

Sometimes shared streets prove popular, other times not, he explained.

"Seventy seven percent said yes, we've got to do something that isn't what we're doing now," Hinds said of his survey.

Hinds said the Denver bus lobby and Denver Streets Partnership have agreed to help him brainstorm solutions to scooter-pedestrian dangers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# scooters# mobility# pedestrians# accidents# wheelchairs

Comments / 10

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best local newspapers in the country. Today, I report on Denver City Hall, homelessness and other topics for NewsBreak, much like I did in my twenties covering Newport Beach, Calif. for the Daily Pilot. I consider myself a lucky guy to still be doing what I love after so many years.

Denver, CO
7435 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver considers adding clean air equipment at rec centers

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider investing in clean-air equipment at city recreation centers. The council will vote Monday on whether to spend $850,000 with Mechanical Products NSW LLC to purchase fans and duct work for the buildings. The upgrades will help prevent the spreading of COVID-19, according to city staff. The ventilation measures would be coupled with ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology to sterilize the facilities and stop the spread of illness.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver lets homeless stay at Aloft hotel through December

(Denver, Colo.) After Denver approved a $2.4 million contract, homeless people living at the Aloft hotel downtown can stay there until the end of the year. The contract pays Aloft, 800 15th St., to provide 140 rooms for $95 per night through Dec. 31 for a cost of $2.4 million.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver wants to do more to help homeless who are transgender

(Denver, Colo.) If you're transgender in Denver, you're far more likely to become homeless. But Denver wants to change that and offers culturally informed services to people experiencing homelessness. That means organizations like Colorado Coalition for the Homeless provide health care services sensitive to the needs of transgender people.

Read full story
17 comments
Denver, CO

Food stamp cards unlock discounts on museums, music, video

In Denver and Colorado, food stamp cards get you more than a meal. The City and County of Denver and the state offer sizable discounts on cultural attractions and more to people with EBT cards.

Read full story
23 comments
Denver, CO

Denver prepares to eliminate city’s diaper tax

(Denver, Colo.) Denver is one vote away from ending the city tax on diapers. Denver City Council voted Monday unanimously to approve the first reading of a bill that ends the diaper tax. The council must approve it again next week to become law on Oct. 1.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver helps residents facing eviction or foreclosure

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council approved several contracts Monday with agencies to provide rental assistance to residents facing eviction. It also approved a bill requiring homeowners associations to be more transparent about pending foreclosures.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado evolves from 'hate state' to LGBT trailblazer

(Denver, Colo.) Fifty years ago, LGBT people in Denver held little political power. Police regularly harassed gay men and arrested them for lewd conduct, according to the Center on Colfax.

Read full story
41 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers giving jail inmates computer tablets

(Denver, Colo.) Denver jail inmates may soon get free tablets. Securus Technologies, the company that provides electronic visitation services for inmates, would supply the tablets.

Read full story
62 comments
Denver, CO

Denver committee approves contract to clean, sanitize hotel after use as homeless shelter

(Denver, Colo.) Although a Denver City Council committee approved a contract Wednesday to clean the Aloft hotel after its use as a homeless shelter, that doesn't necessarily mean people experiencing homelessness will be moving out anytime soon.

Read full story
7 comments

Community describes qualities for ideal Aurora police chief

(Aurora, Colo.) During a community forum Tuesday, Aurora residents shared the qualities they want in a new police chief. Aurora hired Public Sector Search and Consulting to recruit a police chief to replace Vanessa Wilson, who was fired by the city manager last month.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora may forgive stolen car impound fees

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora may open an impound lot so the city could reduce or eliminate fees for people recovering stolen vehicles. On Monday, the city council advanced the proposal by Councilmember Juan Marcano to have staff examine the feasibility of creating an impound lot.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers travel policy change after Paris trip, Denver councilors head to Mexico

(Aurora, Colo.) At its study session Monday, Aurora City Council advanced a proposal by Mayor Mike Coffman to require council members to get permission from six council members and the mayor for international travel at taxpayers' expense.

Read full story
7 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers adding prosecutor for violent crime

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora may pay for a full-time U.S. Attorney to prosecute violent federal crimes. The Aurora City Council advanced the proposal during Monday's study session to a council meeting for a vote. That likely will be in a few weeks.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers laser speed enforcement program

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss a plan by the police department at its study session on Monday to crack down on speeders with laser photo enforcement technology.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers rule change for electronic bar games

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora will discuss electronic bar games, carnival amusements and liquor stores Monday during its City Council study session. Councilmember Curtis Gardner sponsored a bill updating requirements for games of chance in the city's bars. The thrust of the legislation is to prohibit illegal gambling machines that use cryptocurrency.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver council delays housing homeless at hotel

(Denver, Colo.) The council office announced Thursday that the Denver City Council wouldn't meet Monday because it won't have a quorum. Several council members will be attending a conference.

Read full story
5 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora committee gives pigs cool reception

(Aurora, Colo.) Ducks, maybe. Pigs, no. An Aurora City Council committee offered that directive last week for keeping livestock as pets in residential neighborhoods. Some residents in recent months have asked council members whether it's permissible to keep ducks or small pigs in town.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora spends $200k on youth violence prevention programs

(Aurora, Colo.) Youth violence in Aurora has a formidable foe now that the city council voted Monday to award just under $200,000 to non-profits working to make youths safer. University of Colorado AIM Project: $40,000. The program uses outreach workers to contact people injured by violence to provide a "teachable moment," to help reduce the likelihood of retaliatory behaviors and engages the patient in potential long-term services," Youth Violence Prevention Program Manager Christina Amparan explained to the council. People who continue in the program are assigned a case manager who will work with the participant for 12 to 18 months.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver, Aurora boost alternative police response programs

Officer Atchison and clinician Matt Glover head out for the day.Aurora Police Department. (Denver, Colo.) Aurora and Denver both agreed Monday to provide more money for alternative police response teams.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy