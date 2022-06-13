Aurora considers laser speed enforcement program

Shahzin Shajid

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss a plan by the police department at its study session on Monday to crack down on speeders with laser photo enforcement technology.

"Speeding in residential areas is an ongoing concern for our residents and photo enforcement has been shown to be effective in reducing speed violations," Police Lt. Carrigan Bennett explains in a memo to the council.

Bennett's memo said that the city and police department would analyze the data collected during the enforcement.

The memo explains the technology is accurate when it busts speeders. The memo said the system could include both front and back photos of the vehicle to ensure police cite the right vehicle.

During the first month of the program, police will issue warnings. Police will then issue citations during the next 12 months, Bennett said.

Conduent provides enforcement equipment

The city needs three people to operate the equipment provided by Conduent Technologies. City employees who use the laser equipment do not have to be sworn police officers.

"Conduent provides all back-office services including mailings, serving bills and collecting payment," the memo said.

Conduent Technologies also provides a public education campaign for launching the program and can provide expert witnesses to testify in court as needed.

In a PowerPoint presentation, Aurora police detailed the need for the technology. They say challenges the city face include:

· A "massive increase" in speeding, dangerous driving, and street racing.

· Police staffing issues limit proactive enforcement efforts.

· City overwhelmed with requests to increase speed enforcement.

· Traditional law enforcement focuses on primary roadways.

· Limited resources to enforce neighborhood speed limits and school zones.

Traffic fatalities up 54 percent

According to police, there has been a 54 percent increase in traffic fatalities from 2019 to 2021 in Aurora, and the trend is continuing in 2022.

The council will decide at the study session whether to advance the pilot program for a vote.