Denver set to pay $325,000 to settle police lawsuit

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver will pay $325,000 to settle another lawsuit involving the police department.

The settlement proposal on the City Council agenda Monday resolves Devon Williams v. City and County of Denver and Kimberly Trudel. Zaner Harden Law LLP represents Williams.

The agenda does not contain additional information about the settlement, but Denver has paid millions of dollars in claims related to the George Floyd protests of summer 2020.

Denver paid more than $2.3 million to settle lawsuits against the police department earlier this year. According to the police, more cases are pending. In January, Jacqlin Davis, public information officer for the City Attorney's office, said the city had 12 protest-related lawsuits pending. Several have multiple plaintiffs.

$32.2 million to settle lawsuits since 2004

Since 2004, the city has paid about $32.2 million to settle police lawsuits. In January, the council approved $1.275 million in settlements during a single meeting.

On March 25, a federal jury awarded $14 million in damages to 12 victims in a Denver police brutality case.

Although it is not a city-sponsored group, the aftermath of the George Floyd protests gave birth to the Task Force for Reimagining Policing and Public Safety. The task force recommended Denver Police make 112 changes to how they do business.

The task force claims it is the largest and most diverse public safety initiative nationally. Members include representatives of civil rights organizations, community activists, direct service providers, faith-based organizations, policy advocacy organizations, and youth-serving organizations.