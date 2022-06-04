Denver considers adding 36 acres of parkland

Washington Park in Denver. Jeff Bernard/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver soon may add 36 acres of park space.

The City Council will give first consideration to a proposal to add the parkland at Monday’s City Council meeting. The council must approve the policy twice for it to become law.

The policy calls for parkland to be set aside at:

· Bear Creek Park, Council District 2, 4.06 acres at South Sheridan Boulevard and West Kenyon Avenue.

· Fairfax Park, Council District 8, 0.36 acres at 2858 N. Fairfax St.

· Gateway Landing Park, Council District 11, 3 acres at 4221 N. Telluride St.

· Montbello Open Space, Council District 8, 5.6 acres at 12680 E. Albrook Dr.

· Platte Farm Open Space, Council District 9, 6.2 acres

· Iliff and Bellaire Park, Council District 4, 1.88 acres

· Uplands Park, Council District 8, 14.6 acres along East 50th Avenue from Trenton Street to Northfield Boulevard.

· Westwood Park addition, Council District 3, 0.48 acres at West Kentucky Avenue.

Parklands protected

Voters must approve the sale or disposal of parkland. From 1956 to 2012, Denver designated about 600 acres as parkland. That amount doubled from 2013 to 2021 to approximately 1,300 acres. From 2013 to 2022, the city has set aside approximately 1,226 acres.

Curtis Park became the city's first green space in 1868. In 1910, the mountain park system began to steward the land. Denver Parks and Recreation Department was founded in 1956.