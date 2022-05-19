Denver, CO

Sloan's Lake boathouse to become community center

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ca4v9_0fjzIuaC00
Amanda Sandoval/City and County of Denver

Denver plans to transform the Sloan's Lake boathouse into a community center.

Sloan's Lake is one of Denver's most vibrant neighborhoods. It is bustling with activity.

The city does not have a timeline for when renovations will begin. The project is being funded with bond money, according to City Councilmember Amanda Sandoval. Sandoval broke the news of the new community center in a Facebook post this week.

Cyndi Karvaski, media relations representative for the Parks and Recreation Department, said a historic structures report on the boathouse and Sloan's Lake Gun Club will be completed this summer. "The report will provide further information on the current conditions of the structures, preservation information, and what is needed to bring them up to code."

Gun club also will be renovated

The city also plans to renovate the Gun Club. "Denver Parks and Recreation plans to renovate the Gun Club building and move DPR staff currently operating out of the boat house to the Gun Club, which would free up the Boat House to be renovated and used as a community space," Karvaski said.

The city will engage the City Council and the community when the planning phases of the renovation begins, she said.

Bond passed in 2007 funding project

A renovated boathouse has been years in the making. A 2009 city master plan for the marina said a renovated boathouse would be the centerpiece of a revitalized Sloan's Lake. "The historic Boathouse will anchor the marina redevelopment," the plan stated. "This 6,000 square foot building will once again become the heart of the marina district."

The plan calls for turning the boathouse into an event space that will seat 100 people. A smaller conference room would accommodate 20. The plan says the restrooms will be expanded and renovated to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Voters passed a bond referendum in 2007 that specifically earmarked money for the marina's renovation. More recently, a 2021 bond measure provided $7 million for the project.

