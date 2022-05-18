Aurora, CO

Aurora delays funding youth violence programs

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5M1g_0fiP6E8c00
Rene Ranisch/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

Despite recognizing youths in Aurora get shot almost every day, City Council members delayed funding youth violence programs Monday.

As part of its plan to quell youth violence, Aurora plans to give $500,000 to local nonprofits.

At a study session Monday, city staff presented a list of proposed grantees. But a few council members said they would not support the choices. Every council member said they wanted a revised list. Councilmembers Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo missed the meeting.

Staff will poll the council

Director of Housing and Community Services Jessica Prosser will ask the council to score each nonprofit on the list. From there, staff will compile a list prioritizing council preference.

A panel of volunteers with expertise working with youth created the list, which Youth Violence Program Manager Christina Amparan defended as "solid."

Amparan said the grantees chosen would have a synergistic effect on reducing youth violence and performing different tasks and offering various services while working toward a common goal.

Concerns about Denver nonprofits

Several council members expressed concern Denver nonprofits are on the list. They want to make sure the program focuses on Aurora.

Others said the original list offers too many small grants to too many organizations. Seventeen nonprofits would get grants as low as $7,500. Councilmember Dustin Zvonek suggested larger grants to fewer organizations would be more effective.

He said the list does not seem backed by a vision. "What problems are we trying to solve?"

Zvonek wants to see data from every nonprofit that gets a grant showing what they accomplished with the money. "I don't want to just have vanity metrics," he said, suggesting records show details such as the number of people served.

Zvonek wants more violence interrupters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcZHE_0fiP6E8c00
Kajeta Sumila/Unsplash

The proposed list of grantees included everything from the court's juvenile assessment program to life lessons in a boxing ring.

The city plans to award 80 percent of the money to programs and nonprofits intervening with troubled city youth. The other 20 percent will go toward prevention programs to keep teens on a healthy path.

Zvonek expressed disappointment the original list only supports one violence interrupter. He said the work they do is essential. "Having more of these would be a good thing and impactful to the city."

Bergan endorses court-sponsored program

According to the original list, a court-sponsored program that assesses youths' emotional needs and mental health would get $48,759.

"Our focus is to provide connection to resources and services through free, in-depth clinical assessment or triage services," writes the Juvenile Assessment Center of the 18th Judicial District in its application. "Our clinicians work to understand the barriers youth are facing at home, school and/or in the community and then connect the youth and family to necessary resources and services to create a stable environment where they can thrive."

According to the court's data, youth and their families critically need mental health support, parent education and support, educational resources, and mentoring services. Sometimes a child's basic needs go unmet, according to the center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9Btl_0fiP6E8c00
Nathan Costa/Unsplash

Councilmember Francoise Bergan said the center does good work. She said she would support giving them more money.

Proposed intervention programs

Organizations proposed to receive grants that now will be scored by council include:

· Aurora Community Connection, $39,600, mental health services

· Fully Liberated Youth, $60,000, outreach mentorship, therapy, wraparound services

· Mosaic Unlimited, $68,141, creating safe havens and strengthening families.

· Step Up Youth Corp., $65,000, Aurora public schools, partnership to create learning groups

· Struggle of Love Foundation, $56,000, violence interruption

· University of Colorado At-Risk Intervention and Mentoring, or AIM project, $62,500.

Proposed prevention programs

Prevention efforts focus on giving youths safe things to do and places to hang out. According to a January report by the city, "Youth say they generally feel safe in libraries, at home, sometimes in their neighborhoods, and at certain parks (but only during the day). School can occasionally feel like a safe place for some, specifically their counselor's office."

Nonprofits on the list of proposed prevention programs include:

· A1 Boxing Fitness Academy, $10,000, mentoring, self-defense, and self-esteem training. The money funds the "Put the Guns Down - Put the Gloves On" pilot program for one year.

· Department of Housing and Family Services, $5,000, movie nights, resident engagement

· Aurora Public Schools, $10,000, prevention support

· Aurora Sister Cities, $10,000, civic engagement summer camp

· Denver Area Youth for Christ, $10,000, youth nights

· Driven by our Ambitions, $10,000, basketball nights

· Rocky Mountain Welcome Center, gender-specific support for immigrant girls

· Urban Nature Impact, outdoor activities, $7,500

· RISE 5280, $7,500, partnership with Urban Nature Impact

Youth violence discussions political

Discussions about youth violence sometimes turn political in Aurora. Councilmembers have exchanged swipes over the best ways to address youth violence.

"Substance abuse is not on the list, and it needs to be way up there," Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan said at a council meeting three weeks ago. At that time, Amparan explained the youth violence plan lists substance abuse as a risk factor for youth violence but not a driver of youth crime.

In March, the conservative City Council majority voted to reinstate the city's former gang program. They said a previous youth violence plan pushed by a minority of council members focused too heavily on prevention and not enough on intervention.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# youth violence# Aurora Youth Violence# youth crime# teenagers# juvenile delinquents

Comments / 2

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best local newspapers in the country. Today, I report on Denver City Hall, homelessness and other topics for NewsBreak, much like I did in my twenties covering Newport Beach, Calif. for the Daily Pilot. I consider myself a lucky guy to still be doing what I love after so many years.

Denver, CO
7297 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver spends $725,292 on more public art

"The Yearling" sits outside the Denver Public Library downtown branch. More public art is coming to the library and other Denver locations.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver has public art tucked into nooks and crannies around town. Now the city plans to spend another $725,292 on more public art.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Sloan's Lake boathouse to become community center

Denver plans to transform the Sloan's Lake boathouse into a community center. Sloan's Lake is one of Denver's most vibrant neighborhoods. It is bustling with activity. The city does not have a timeline for when renovations will begin. The project is being funded with bond money, according to City Councilmember Amanda Sandoval. Sandoval broke the news of the new community center in a Facebook post this week.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora debates options to house homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed Monday discussed how best to house those moved from homeless encampments in so-called "safe outdoor spaces." During a study session, most council members indicated they preferred the alternative over renovating the Aurora Day Resource Center. According to city staff, a renovated shelter could hold more than 100 people.

Read full story
29 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora plans to borrow $35 million for street maintenance

(Aurora, Colo.) The rubber hit the road Monday during discussions on street repairs in Aurora. In response to a request by councilman Dustin Zvonek, city staff showed the City Council what it would cost $35 million through 2028 to make minor improvements to the city's streets.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver bans concealed-carry weapons in city buildings and parks

(Denver, Colo.) Despite an unlikely political alliance opposing it, a ban on concealed-carry weapons in city buildings and parks became law Monday. Denver City Council 9-3 for the ban. Councilmembers Kevin Flynn, Jamie Torres and Candi CdeBaca voted no. An amendment by CdeBaca to remove parks from the ban failed on a 9-3 vote, with Flynn, Torres and CdeBaca voting yes.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless will continue to occupy Aloft hotel in downtown Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A downtown Denver hotel will continue to house people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID-19 through the end of this year. City Council will consider the item on its Monday consent agenda. Matters on the consent agenda usually pass without a roll call vote.

Read full story
55 comments
Denver, CO

70 percent in Denver program reduce substance use, report says

(Denver, Colo.) Caring for Denver has made great strides in combatting substance abuse and mental health problems for Denverites, according to its 2021 annual report. Created by a city ordinance, Caring for Denver launched in 2019. Sales tax dollars fund the foundation.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers making Juneteenth a paid holiday

(Denver, Colo.) Denver will consider making Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery, a paid holiday. The Denver City Council will discuss the issue Tuesday at the Finance and Governance Committee meeting. The public can speak at a 1:30 p.m. public hearing. If approved, the full council still needs to vote on the bill to make it law.

Read full story
23 comments
Denver, CO

Denver helps digitally-challenged residents get online

(Denver, Colo.) Not having Internet access or the skills to go online can feel isolating. The City of Denver recognizes that not all its residents have the means to buy a computer or afford internet access. Others may have a computer they don't know how to work. That's why Denver has created four full-time "digital navigators."

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver airport may expand 'Airbnb for cars'

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council Tuesday approved two contracts establishing a carsharing program at Denver International Airport. Councilmember Chris Hinds called the program "an Airbnb for cars" during a Facebook chat last week.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver diligently monitors bad smells

(Denver, Colo.) Denver takes foul smells seriously. "Report those odors!" councilwoman Candi CdeBaca recently posted on her Facebook page. She shared a post from Ana Varela from the Elyria David neighborhood Facebook group.

Read full story
6 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora hires company to clean up homeless encampments

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora awarded a contract for $250,000 Monday to a company that will sweep away homeless encampments. It also adopted a resolution concerning storing items of people displaced by the sweeps.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Concealed carry ban imminent in Denver, Boulder prohibiting open carry guns in public places

Correction: The story originally reported that Boulder is banning concealed carry weapons. This is incorrect. Boulder is considering a comprehensive gun bill that bans open carry in public places, among other things.

Read full story
102 comments
Aurora, CO

Woman urges Aurora council to end prairie dog slaughter

(Denver, Colo.) On Monday, a woman told the Aurora City Council that construction companies are exterminating prairie dogs while building a new housing development in the Fitzsimons area.

Read full story
40 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless blast Denver council on camping ban anniversary

This man criticized the Denver City Council Monday for not doing enough to help the homeless.City and County of Aurora/Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) People experiencing homelessness packed the City Council chambers and three overflow rooms Monday as they commemorated the 10th anniversary of Denver's camping ban.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Explore Denver public art, win big blue bear replicas

Denver's famous big, blue bear.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) If you live in Denver, you probably have noticed the city boasts several public art pieces. More than 400 sculptures, murals and other artwork decorate the city. Coloradans created more than half of the art.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Parks wants $9 million more for controversial on-call contracts

Martin Luther King Park in Denver recently expanded its playground.David Heitz/NewsBreak. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Parks and Recreation Department asked a City Council committee to approve $9 million in on-call contracts despite council concerns over the practice.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Blair-Caldwell African American library closing for facelift after 20 years

The Blair-Caldwell LIbrary will host a renovated reading room.City and County of Denver. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in Denver's Five Points neighborhood will get a $2.6 million makeover.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora reserves only 10 mats for those displaced by camping ban

(Denver, Colo.) Don't expect to see the crowds of homeless people camping in Aurora to disappear anytime soon. So far, the city only has set aside only 10 beds – mats, really – for people displaced by the urban camping sweeps.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy