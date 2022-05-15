Homeless will continue to occupy Aloft hotel in downtown Denver

Aloft

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A downtown Denver hotel will continue to house people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID-19 through the end of this year.

City Council will consider the item on its Monday consent agenda. Matters on the consent agenda usually pass without a roll call vote.

From July through December, the city will spend $13.3 million to house 140 people at the Aloft hotel, 800 15th St., or $13,300 per day for 140 rooms at $95 per night.

The council also is expected to approve a separate contract on the consent agenda for $644,000 to provide food service through the end of the year at the hotel. JBK Hotels, doing business as Aloft, will provide three meals per day.

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless will provide case management and mental health services at the hotel. The Salvation Army will serve as shelter administrator. The council approved those contracts earlier this year.

"The population served at this location include individuals who are most vulnerable to negative outcomes if they contract COVID-19, including older populations and individuals with underlying health conditions," according to a staff report to council.

The hotel serves people who use wheelchairs or walkers, are on oxygen tanks, or have other severe health conditions.

People experiencing homelessness occupy several hotels in Denver. According to the staff report, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless recently acquired 113 units at a La Quinta. That puts the number of beds in Denver for those at risk of contracting COVID-19 at 563.