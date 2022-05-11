Denver, CO

Denver airport may expand 'Airbnb for cars'

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PARKl_0fazLHQL00
Why Kei/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council Tuesday approved two contracts establishing a carsharing program at Denver International Airport.

Councilmember Chris Hinds called the program "an Airbnb for cars" during a Facebook chat last week.

The council's Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Committee approved contracts with carsharing companies Turo and Avail to operate at the airport.

With carsharing, people can rent vehicles from private owners. They can pick up cars at any airport parking lot except the short-term lot. An app facilitates arrangements between renters and owners.

The committee advanced the contracts to the full City Council for a vote. Hinds voted no because the companies' policies on handicapped accessibility seemed non-existent or vague.

Handicapped accessibility vague

Hinds said he went on the platform to try and rent a car. Only one platform, Turo, had a way to search for handicapped-accessible vehicles. Hinds said seven vehicles in Denver showed up, including a Porsche Cayenne, Land Rover and BMW. However, the app did not specify how the vehicles had been modified to be accessible.

Hinds said the contract conveys that "we as a city are not valuing our commitment to providing access to everyone."

Airport staff members told Hinds they could connect him with Avail and Turo representatives to discuss his concerns. Airport Parking Manger Brian Kramer said it is difficult to require private owners to adapt their cars.

Committee Chair Kevin Flynn joked he does not even like taking friends to the airport. Handing his car keys to a stranger seems even less appealing.

Hinds agreed. "I'm with Councilman Flynn. It sounds a little weird but hey, if people are doing it."

Industry seeing explosive growth

But the carsharing business is experiencing explosive growth. Denver's pilot program began 18 months ago at the airport.

Under the Turo contract, the city received 5 percent of receipts. Under the new three-year contracts, the city will get 10 percent.

Last year, the airport collected $1.3 million in carsharing fees from the pilot program. More than 54,000 transactions occurred.

Even during the pandemic in 2020, the pilot program tallied 15,000 transactions. In the first quarter of 2022, the city has collected more than $580,000 in fees.

Those numbers should balloon in the years ahead. The airport estimates revenues to the city of $3.4 million in the first year, $4.3 million in the second year, and $5.4 million in the third year.

No cars parked in neighborhoods

The airport also collects parking fees when a car sits in a lot waiting to be rented. City Council President Stacie Gilmore asked to add language to the contracts prohibiting carsharing companies from parking in residential neighborhoods, such as Green Valley Ranch.

Kramer said carsharing has not "cannibalized" the traditional rental car industry. Both industries have "grown exponentially," he said.

Kramer said the city only received one complaint during the pilot program, and the issue was unrelated to the Turo platform.

The full City Council still must approve the contracts and likely will do so next week.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DIA# Denver International Airport# airport parking# carsharing# Denver Airport

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best local newspapers in the country. Today, I report on Denver City Hall, homelessness and other topics for NewsBreak, much like I did in my twenties covering Newport Beach, Calif. for the Daily Pilot. I consider myself a lucky guy to still be doing what I love after so many years.

Denver, CO
7266 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

70 percent in Denver program reduce substance use, report says

(Denver, Colo.) Caring for Denver has made great strides in combatting substance abuse and mental health problems for Denverites, according to its 2021 annual report. Created by a city ordinance, Caring for Denver launched in 2019. Sales tax dollars fund the foundation.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers making Juneteenth a paid holiday

(Denver, Colo.) Denver will consider making Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery, a paid holiday. The Denver City Council will discuss the issue Tuesday at the Finance and Governance Committee meeting. The public can speak at a 1:30 p.m. public hearing. If approved, the full council still needs to vote on the bill to make it law.

Read full story
18 comments
Denver, CO

Denver helps digitally-challenged residents get online

(Denver, Colo.) Not having Internet access or the skills to go online can feel isolating. The City of Denver recognizes that not all its residents have the means to buy a computer or afford internet access. Others may have a computer they don't know how to work. That's why Denver has created four full-time "digital navigators."

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver diligently monitors bad smells

(Denver, Colo.) Denver takes foul smells seriously. "Report those odors!" councilwoman Candi CdeBaca recently posted on her Facebook page. She shared a post from Ana Varela from the Elyria David neighborhood Facebook group.

Read full story
5 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora hires company to clean up homeless encampments

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora awarded a contract for $250,000 Monday to a company that will sweep away homeless encampments. It also adopted a resolution concerning storing items of people displaced by the sweeps.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Concealed carry ban imminent in Denver, Boulder prohibiting open carry guns in public places

Correction: The story originally reported that Boulder is banning concealed carry weapons. This is incorrect. Boulder is considering a comprehensive gun bill that bans open carry in public places, among other things.

Read full story
101 comments
Aurora, CO

Woman urges Aurora council to end prairie dog slaughter

(Denver, Colo.) On Monday, a woman told the Aurora City Council that construction companies are exterminating prairie dogs while building a new housing development in the Fitzsimons area.

Read full story
39 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless blast Denver council on camping ban anniversary

This man criticized the Denver City Council Monday for not doing enough to help the homeless.City and County of Aurora/Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) People experiencing homelessness packed the City Council chambers and three overflow rooms Monday as they commemorated the 10th anniversary of Denver's camping ban.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Explore Denver public art, win big blue bear replicas

Denver's famous big, blue bear.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) If you live in Denver, you probably have noticed the city boasts several public art pieces. More than 400 sculptures, murals and other artwork decorate the city. Coloradans created more than half of the art.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Parks wants $9 million more for controversial on-call contracts

Martin Luther King Park in Denver recently expanded its playground.David Heitz/NewsBreak. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Parks and Recreation Department asked a City Council committee to approve $9 million in on-call contracts despite council concerns over the practice.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Blair-Caldwell African American library closing for facelift after 20 years

The Blair-Caldwell LIbrary will host a renovated reading room.City and County of Denver. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in Denver's Five Points neighborhood will get a $2.6 million makeover.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora reserves only 10 mats for those displaced by camping ban

(Denver, Colo.) Don't expect to see the crowds of homeless people camping in Aurora to disappear anytime soon. So far, the city only has set aside only 10 beds – mats, really – for people displaced by the urban camping sweeps.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Council members rank homelessness top budget issue

Workers sweep a homeless encampment in Denver.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) The facilitator called it the "pre-game show" to the council's annual budget retreat. Members of the Budget and Policy Committee listed projects Monday they want included in the upcoming city budget. Overwhelmingly, spending on fighting homelessness emerged on top.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver uses VOA hotel to give homeless a place to recover

(Denver, Colo.) A homeless shelter serving families will begin to house people recuperating from surgery or other medical treatment. Denver City Council voted Monday to spend $73,000 on a respite director for Volunteers of America Family Hotel, 4855 and 4905 West Colfax Ave.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver adds second mobile mental health unit

(Denver, Colo.) A mobile mental health center operated by the City and County of Denver, Wellness Winnie, is about to get a twin. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, or DDPHE, seeks bids to purchase and operate a second Wellness Winnie. According to a news release, the city seeks "a qualified local organization to provide accessible, culturally responsive, integrated behavioral healthcare services in a safe space for people with behavioral health concerns," according to a news release.

Read full story
6 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora camping ban expected to cost $4 million annually

(Aurora, Colo.) According to city estimates, Aurora's new camping ban will cost at least $4 million annually. The council will hear options for housing people displaced by the encampment sweeps during Monday's study session. Additional costs include storage of their belongings and wraparound mental health services.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver proclamation supports gay men giving blood

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider passing a proclamation Monday supporting gay men giving blood. "The Food and Drug Administration has updated its policies in recent years but discriminatory deferral policies that categorically restrict donations from men who have sex with men remain in place," the proclamation states.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora uses scarred dog to highlight tailgate disasters

A dog ejected from the back of a truck visited Aurora City Council this week.AuroraTV. A dog badly scarred due to an accident when it was unsecured in the back of a truck visited the Aurora City Council on Monday.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver police want more street cameras

(Denver, Colo.) No matter where you go in the mile-high city, electric eyes are watching. And despite concerns the cameras unfairly target communities of color, a Denver City Council committee voted Tuesday to add 25 more. Stone security will be paid $1.4 million to maintain 276 HALO cameras throughout the city. HALO stands for High Activity Location Observation.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy